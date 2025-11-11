لا تزال قضية «مقاتلي حماس» العالقين في أنفاق رفح، تهدد هدنة غزة، على الرغم من إعلان إسرائيل أنها لن تتخذ أي قرار بشأنها إلا بعد التشاور مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.
غموض مصير العالقين
ووسط الغموض الذي لا يزال يلف مصير هؤلاء المقاتلين، أعلن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أنه لم يوافق على الإفراج عنهم.
وأوضح مكتبه في بيان، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن رئيس الوزراء لم يتعهد لواشنطن بالإفراج عن مسلحي حماس المحتجزين في رفح، بحسب ما أفادت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية.
وكان زعيم حزب «إسرائيل بيتنا»، أفيغدور ليبرمان قال إن «نتنياهو تعهد للأمريكيين بإطلاق سراح الإرهابيين من رفح دون موافقة الحكومة». ووصف قرار نتنياهو هذا بـ«الجنون المطلق».
أنقرة تشارك في الوساطة
وفي هذا السياق، أفاد مصدر فلسطيني ومسؤول في حماس ومسؤولون أتراك، بأن أنقرة تعمل مع الولايات المتحدة ووسطاء عرب لتوفير ممر آمن لهؤلاء المقاتلين المتحصنين في الأنفاق بالمنطقة التي تسيطر عليها إسرائيل جنوب القطاع.
وقال مصدر فلسطيني مقرب من جهود الوساطة إن أنقرة تشارك في الوساطة بشأن مصير المقاتلين، وتعمل إلى جانب مصر وقطر والولايات المتحدة.
فيما أعلن مسؤولان تركيان، أحدهما المتحدث باسم حزب العدالة والتنمية الحاكم الذي يتزعمه الرئيس رج أردوغان، أن الجانب التركي يتوسط في المحادثات بشأن مصير 200 فلسطيني، من دون ذكر مزيد من التفاصيل.
قضية أمنية حساسة
وأكد مسؤول في حماس، طلب عدم نشر اسمه، أن أنقرة ضمن الوسطاء لكنه لم يقدم تفاصيل المفاوضات، قائلا إنها تتناول قضية أمنية حساسة.
ولم يرد مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو على طلب للتعليق على الدور التركي.
وكان المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف لفت الأسبوع الماضي إلى أن حل المسألة سيكون اختبارا للخطوات المستقبلية في خطة وقف إطلاق النار الأوسع نطاقا. وأضاف أنه يمكن حلها من خلال توفير ممر آمن لهم إلى المناطق التي تسيطر عليها حماس في غزة.
وبحث المبعوث الأمريكي جاريد كوشنر، أمس (الإثنين)، مع رئيس وزراء الاحتلال بنيامين نتنياهو، قضية المحاصرين في رفح والمرحلة التالية من الخطة الأمريكية لغزة.
الأسلحة مقابل الخروج
وكشف مصدران الأسبوع الماضي أن مقاتلي حماس المحاصرين في المنطقة التي تسيطر عليها إسرائيل من رفح مستعدون لتسليم أسلحتهم مقابل المرور إلى مناطق أخرى في القطاع.
ولم تؤكد حماس عدد المقاتلين العالقين، إلا أنها طالبت في السابق بالسماح لهم بالذهاب إلى المناطق التي تسيطر عليها الحركة، بينما أعلنت إسرائيل معارضتها حتى الآن.
ويتخوف مراقبون أن يعقد مصير نحو 200 مقاتل من حماس الجهود الرامية إلى نقل محادثات وقف إطلاق النار في غزة التي تجري بين إسرائيل وحماس إلى المرحلة التالية التي تهدف إلى ضمان نهاية دائمة للحرب المستمرة منذ عامين.
The issue of "Hamas fighters" trapped in the tunnels of Rafah continues to threaten the Gaza truce, despite Israel's announcement that it will not make any decision regarding them until consulting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Uncertainty Surrounding the Fate of the Trapped
Amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the fate of these fighters, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he has not agreed to their release.
His office clarified in a statement today (Tuesday) that the Prime Minister has not committed to Washington to release the Hamas militants held in Rafah, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.
Leader of the "Yisrael Beiteinu" party, Avigdor Lieberman, stated that "Netanyahu committed to the Americans to release the terrorists from Rafah without the government's approval." He described Netanyahu's decision as "absolute madness."
Ankara Participates in Mediation
In this context, a Palestinian source, a Hamas official, and Turkish officials reported that Ankara is working with the United States and Arab mediators to provide a safe passage for these fighters holed up in the tunnels in the area controlled by Israel in the southern Gaza Strip.
A Palestinian source close to the mediation efforts stated that Ankara is involved in mediating the fate of the fighters, working alongside Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.
Two Turkish officials, one of whom is the spokesperson for the ruling Justice and Development Party led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, announced that the Turkish side is mediating discussions regarding the fate of 200 Palestinians, without providing further details.
A Sensitive Security Issue
A Hamas official, who requested anonymity, confirmed that Ankara is among the mediators but did not provide details about the negotiations, stating that they involve a sensitive security issue.
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not respond to a request for comment on the Turkish role.
Last week, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff pointed out that resolving the issue would be a test for future steps in the broader ceasefire plan. He added that it could be resolved by providing a safe passage for them to areas controlled by Hamas in Gaza.
U.S. envoy Jared Kushner discussed the issue of those trapped in Rafah and the next phase of the U.S. plan for Gaza with occupying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday (Monday).
Weapons for Passage
Two sources revealed last week that Hamas fighters trapped in the area controlled by Israel from Rafah are willing to surrender their weapons in exchange for passage to other areas in the Strip.
Hamas has not confirmed the number of trapped fighters, but it has previously demanded to be allowed to go to areas controlled by the movement, while Israel has announced its opposition so far.
Observers fear that the fate of about 200 Hamas fighters could complicate efforts to advance the ceasefire talks in Gaza between Israel and Hamas to the next phase, which aims to ensure a permanent end to the war that has been ongoing for two years.