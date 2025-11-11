The issue of "Hamas fighters" trapped in the tunnels of Rafah continues to threaten the Gaza truce, despite Israel's announcement that it will not make any decision regarding them until consulting with U.S. President Donald Trump.



Uncertainty Surrounding the Fate of the Trapped



Amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the fate of these fighters, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he has not agreed to their release.



His office clarified in a statement today (Tuesday) that the Prime Minister has not committed to Washington to release the Hamas militants held in Rafah, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.



Leader of the "Yisrael Beiteinu" party, Avigdor Lieberman, stated that "Netanyahu committed to the Americans to release the terrorists from Rafah without the government's approval." He described Netanyahu's decision as "absolute madness."



Ankara Participates in Mediation



In this context, a Palestinian source, a Hamas official, and Turkish officials reported that Ankara is working with the United States and Arab mediators to provide a safe passage for these fighters holed up in the tunnels in the area controlled by Israel in the southern Gaza Strip.



A Palestinian source close to the mediation efforts stated that Ankara is involved in mediating the fate of the fighters, working alongside Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.



Two Turkish officials, one of whom is the spokesperson for the ruling Justice and Development Party led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, announced that the Turkish side is mediating discussions regarding the fate of 200 Palestinians, without providing further details.



A Sensitive Security Issue



A Hamas official, who requested anonymity, confirmed that Ankara is among the mediators but did not provide details about the negotiations, stating that they involve a sensitive security issue.



The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not respond to a request for comment on the Turkish role.



Last week, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff pointed out that resolving the issue would be a test for future steps in the broader ceasefire plan. He added that it could be resolved by providing a safe passage for them to areas controlled by Hamas in Gaza.



U.S. envoy Jared Kushner discussed the issue of those trapped in Rafah and the next phase of the U.S. plan for Gaza with occupying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday (Monday).



Weapons for Passage



Two sources revealed last week that Hamas fighters trapped in the area controlled by Israel from Rafah are willing to surrender their weapons in exchange for passage to other areas in the Strip.



Hamas has not confirmed the number of trapped fighters, but it has previously demanded to be allowed to go to areas controlled by the movement, while Israel has announced its opposition so far.



Observers fear that the fate of about 200 Hamas fighters could complicate efforts to advance the ceasefire talks in Gaza between Israel and Hamas to the next phase, which aims to ensure a permanent end to the war that has been ongoing for two years.