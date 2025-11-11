لا تزال قضية «مقاتلي حماس» العالقين في أنفاق رفح، تهدد هدنة غزة، على الرغم من إعلان إسرائيل أنها لن تتخذ أي قرار بشأنها إلا بعد التشاور مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.


غموض مصير العالقين


ووسط الغموض الذي لا يزال يلف مصير هؤلاء المقاتلين، أعلن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أنه لم يوافق على الإفراج عنهم.


وأوضح مكتبه في بيان، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن رئيس الوزراء لم يتعهد لواشنطن بالإفراج عن مسلحي حماس المحتجزين في رفح، بحسب ما أفادت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية.


وكان زعيم حزب «إسرائيل بيتنا»، أفيغدور ليبرمان قال إن «نتنياهو تعهد للأمريكيين بإطلاق سراح الإرهابيين من رفح دون موافقة الحكومة». ووصف قرار نتنياهو هذا بـ«الجنون المطلق».


أنقرة تشارك في الوساطة


وفي هذا السياق، أفاد مصدر فلسطيني ومسؤول في حماس ومسؤولون أتراك، بأن أنقرة تعمل مع الولايات المتحدة ووسطاء عرب لتوفير ممر آمن لهؤلاء المقاتلين المتحصنين في الأنفاق بالمنطقة التي تسيطر عليها إسرائيل جنوب القطاع.


وقال مصدر فلسطيني مقرب من جهود الوساطة إن أنقرة تشارك في الوساطة بشأن مصير المقاتلين، وتعمل إلى جانب مصر وقطر والولايات المتحدة.


فيما أعلن مسؤولان تركيان، أحدهما المتحدث باسم حزب العدالة والتنمية الحاكم الذي يتزعمه الرئيس رج أردوغان، أن الجانب التركي يتوسط في المحادثات بشأن مصير 200 فلسطيني، من دون ذكر مزيد من التفاصيل.


قضية أمنية حساسة


وأكد مسؤول في حماس، طلب عدم نشر اسمه، أن أنقرة ضمن الوسطاء لكنه لم يقدم تفاصيل المفاوضات، قائلا إنها تتناول قضية أمنية حساسة.


ولم يرد مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو على طلب للتعليق على الدور التركي.


وكان المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف لفت الأسبوع الماضي إلى أن حل المسألة سيكون اختبارا للخطوات المستقبلية في خطة وقف إطلاق النار الأوسع نطاقا. وأضاف أنه يمكن حلها من خلال توفير ممر آمن لهم إلى المناطق التي تسيطر عليها حماس في غزة.


وبحث المبعوث الأمريكي جاريد كوشنر، أمس (الإثنين)، مع رئيس وزراء الاحتلال بنيامين نتنياهو، قضية المحاصرين في رفح والمرحلة التالية من الخطة الأمريكية لغزة.


الأسلحة مقابل الخروج


وكشف مصدران الأسبوع الماضي أن مقاتلي حماس المحاصرين في المنطقة التي تسيطر عليها إسرائيل من رفح مستعدون لتسليم أسلحتهم مقابل المرور إلى مناطق أخرى في القطاع.


ولم تؤكد حماس عدد المقاتلين العالقين، إلا أنها طالبت في السابق بالسماح لهم بالذهاب إلى المناطق التي تسيطر عليها الحركة، بينما أعلنت إسرائيل معارضتها حتى الآن.


ويتخوف مراقبون أن يعقد مصير نحو 200 مقاتل من حماس الجهود الرامية إلى نقل محادثات وقف إطلاق النار في غزة التي تجري بين إسرائيل وحماس إلى المرحلة التالية التي تهدف إلى ضمان نهاية دائمة للحرب المستمرة منذ عامين.