قتل شرطيان عراقيان في إطلاق نار أمام أحد مكاتب المرشحين للانتخابات البرلمانية في محافظة كركوك.


وأعلنت وزارة الداخلية العراقية، في بيان، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مقتل عنصرين من شرطة النجدة، موضحة أنه «في الساعة الثانية صباح اليوم، حصلت مشاجرة أمام أحد المقار التابعة لأحد المرشحين في كركوك، وتطورت إلى اعتداء مسلح من قبل حرس المرشحين، ما أدى إلى مقتل اثنين من منتسبي قسم شرطة النجدة، وإصابة مواطنين آخرين». وأكدت الوزارة القبض على 14 متهماً من المتورطين في الحادثة، وإحالتهم إلى جهات التحقيق المختصة، وفق ما نقلت وكالة الأنباء العراقية «واع».


وفتحت مراكز الاقتراع أبوابها أمام العراقيين، اليوم، لاختيار برلمانهم السادس منذ 2003.


يذكر أن عدد ناخبي التصويت العام بلغ 20,063,773، وفق الهيئة العليا للانتخابات. فيما وصل عدد مراكز الاقتراع للتصويت العام 8703 مراكز، أما عدد محطات التصويت فبلغ 39285 محطة.


دعوة للمشاركة الواسعة


من جانبه، دعا رئيس كتلة الحكمة الوطنية، عمار الحكيم، العراقيين إلى المشاركة الواسعة في الانتخابات التشريعية والتعبير عن تطلعاتهم بكل حرية وأمان.


وقال الحكيم للصحفيين بعد الإدلاء بصوته في المركز الانتخابي لكبار المسؤولين في فندق الرشيد، إن عملية التصويت تستغرق دقائق لكن نتائجها تستمر 4 سنوات، لذلك فإن المشاركة مهمة جداً للتعبير عن الإرادة الحرة.


وحث القوى السياسية للعودة إلى طاولة الحوارات وتشكيل الحكومة وطالب القوات الأمنية بحماية أمن الانتخابات.


وطالب المفوضية العليا المستقلة للانتخابات بحماية أصوات الناخبين، مشدداً على أن أصوات الشعب مسؤولية في أعناقكم لأن هذه الانتخابات مفصلية لتحقيق السلام المستدام.


عراق اتحادي وديمقراطي


بدوره دعا رئيس إقليم كردستان نيجرفان بارزاني، إلى المشاركة في تلك الانتخابات، مؤكداً أنها «مهمة جداً لاستقرار البلاد». وقال في مؤتمر صحفي بعد الإدلاء بصوته، إن الانتخابات التشريعية مهمة جداً لاستقرار العراق، معرباً عن أمله في أن تكون هذه الانتخابات بداية لعراق اتحادي وديمقراطي لجميع المكونات.


وأكد أن الشعب العراقي يستحق حياة أفضل وأكثر ازدهاراً، وقال: سنلتقي مع الاتحاد الوطني الكردستاني بعد الانتخابات لتشكيل حكومة إقليم كردستان.


العمل الجاد لتطبيق الدستور


وشدد بارزاني على أنه بعد الانتخابات يجب العمل الجاد لتطبيق الدستور، لافتا إلى أنه بسبب المتغيرات في المنطقة تسعى جميع الأطراف السياسية العراقية لتشكيل حكومة جديدة قريباً. وأفاد بأن هناك نظاماً انتخابياً، وأن العراق يتجه نحو الأفضل.