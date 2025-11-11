Two Iraqi policemen were killed in a shooting outside one of the candidate offices for the parliamentary elections in Kirkuk province.



The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced in a statement today (Tuesday) the death of two members of the emergency police, explaining that "at 2 AM today, a brawl occurred outside one of the offices belonging to a candidate in Kirkuk, which escalated into an armed attack by the candidate's guards, resulting in the deaths of two members of the emergency police and injuries to other citizens." The ministry confirmed the arrest of 14 suspects involved in the incident and their referral to the relevant investigative authorities, according to the Iraqi News Agency "INA."



Polling stations opened their doors to Iraqis today to choose their sixth parliament since 2003.



It is noteworthy that the number of voters for the general voting reached 20,063,773, according to the High Electoral Commission. The number of polling stations for general voting was 8,703, while the number of voting booths reached 39,285.



A Call for Widespread Participation



For his part, the head of the National Wisdom Bloc, Ammar al-Hakim, called on Iraqis to participate widely in the legislative elections and express their aspirations freely and safely.



Al-Hakim told reporters after casting his vote at the polling center for senior officials at the Rashid Hotel that the voting process takes minutes, but its results last for 4 years, so participation is very important to express free will.



He urged political forces to return to the dialogue table and form the government, and called on security forces to protect the security of the elections.



He urged the Independent High Electoral Commission to protect the voices of voters, emphasizing that the voices of the people are a responsibility on your shoulders because these elections are crucial for achieving sustainable peace.



A Federal and Democratic Iraq



For his part, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, called for participation in these elections, affirming that they are "very important for the stability of the country." He said at a press conference after casting his vote that the legislative elections are very important for the stability of Iraq, expressing hope that these elections will be the beginning of a federal and democratic Iraq for all components.



He affirmed that the Iraqi people deserve a better and more prosperous life, stating: We will meet with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan after the elections to form the Kurdistan Regional Government.



Hard Work to Implement the Constitution



Barzani emphasized that after the elections, there must be hard work to implement the constitution, noting that due to the changes in the region, all Iraqi political parties are seeking to form a new government soon. He stated that there is an electoral system in place and that Iraq is heading towards betterment.