In a dramatic escalation that revives the controversy over the January 6, 2021 speech, U.S. President Donald Trump sent a threatening letter to the BBC on Monday, demanding an immediate apology and $1 billion in damages due to a misleading edit of parts of his speech before the Capitol building was stormed.

According to AFP, citing a source close to Trump's legal team, the letter sets a deadline of November 14 at 5 PM Eastern Time, or else the broadcaster will be sued for "defamation and intentional misrepresentation."

According to the letter, issued by Trump's attorney, the BBC was accused of "harmful and misleading editing" in an episode of the documentary program "Panorama" that aired before the 2024 presidential elections, where two sentences from Trump's speech (54 minutes apart) were linked to make it seem as if he was directly calling for violence: "We will march to the Capitol and we will be with you, and we will fight like hell."

The broadcaster omitted the part where Trump said, "I want everyone here to hear your voices peacefully and patriotically," which gave a false impression that Trump incited the riot, according to the allegations.

The BBC confirmed in an official statement on Monday that it "accepts that the way the speech was edited gave the impression that it was a direct call to violent action," and apologized for a "judgment error," adding that "there was no intention to mislead."

It noted that the program featured footage of the extremist group "Proud Boys" immediately after the quote, but it was filmed before the speech, which added to the confusion; however, the broadcaster refused to pay any compensation, stating that it "will respond in due course," amid an internal crisis that led to the resignation of Director General Tim Davie and News Chief Deborah Turness yesterday (Sunday) due to allegations of bias.

The source close to Trump's team confirmed to AFP that the president "retains all his legal rights, including filing a lawsuit for at least $1 billion in damages," noting that this is "part of a campaign to expose biased media."

He described the program as "misleading and designed to interfere with the 2024 presidential elections," demanding a "full retraction and public apology" before the deadline.