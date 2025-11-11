في تصعيد دراماتيكي يُعيد إحياء جدل خطاب 6 يناير 2021، أرسل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يوم الاثنين، خطاباً تهديدياً إلى هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية (بي بي سي)، مطالبًا باعتذار فوري وتعويض بقيمة مليار دولار أمريكي، بسبب توليف مضلل لأجزاء من خطابه قبل اقتحام مبنى الكابيتول.

وأفادت وكالة فرانس برس، نقلا عن مصدر قريب من فريق ترمب القانوني، أن الخطاب يُحدد مهلة إلى 14 نوفمبر الساعة 5 مساءً بتوقيت الشرق الأمريكي، وإلا سيُقاضى الإذاعة بتهمة «التشهير والتضليل المتعمد».

ووفقاً للخطاب، الذي صدر عن محامي ترمب، اتهم (بي بي سي) بـ«التحرير الضار والمضلل» في حلقة برنامج «بانوراما» الوثائقي الذي بُث قبل الانتخابات الرئاسية 2024، حيث رُبطت جملتين من خطاب ترمب (فاصلة بينهما 54 دقيقة) ليبدو كأنه يدعو مباشرة إلى العنف: «سنمشي إلى الكابيتول وسنكون معكم، ونقاتل مثل الجحيم».

وأغفلت الإذاعة الجزء الذي قال فيه ترمب: «أريد من الجميع هنا أن يسمعوا صوتكم بسلام وبطريقة وطنية»، مما أعطى انطباعاً خاطئاً بأن ترمب حرّض على الشغب، حسب الاتهامات.

وأكدت (بي بي سي) في بيان رسمي الاثنين أنها «تقبل أن طريقة تحرير الخطاب أعطت انطباعاً بأنه دعوة مباشرة للعمل العنيف»، واعتذرت عن «خطأ في الحكم»، مضيفة أنه «لم يكن هناك نية للتضليل».

وأشارت إلى أن البرنامج عرض لقطات لمجموعة «بروود بويز» المتطرفة مباشرة بعد الاقتباس، لكنها كانت مُصوّرة قبل الخطاب، ما زاد من الالتباس، ومع ذلك، رفضت الإذاعة دفع أي تعويض، معتبرة أنها «سترد في الوقت المناسب»، وسط أزمة داخلية أدت إلى استقالة المدير العام تيم دافي ورئيسة أخبار دبورا تيرنيس أمس (الأحد)، بسبب اتهامات بالتحيز.

وأكد المصدر القريب من فريق ترمب لوكالة فرانس برس أن الرئيس «يحتفظ بجميع حقوقه القانونية، بما في ذلك رفع دعوى بمليار دولار على الأقل للتعويض عن الضرر»، مشيراً إلى أن هذا «جزء من حملة لكشف الإعلام المتحيز».

ووصف الخطاب البرنامج بأنه «مضلل ومُصمم للتدخل في الانتخابات الرئاسية 2024»، مطالبًا بـ«سحب كامل واعتذار عام» قبل الموعد النهائي.