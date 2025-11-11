Following his meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara at the White House for the first time yesterday (Monday), U.S. President Donald Trump described his Syrian counterpart as "strong" and expressed confidence that he would be successful in his duties.



Trump stated in remarks to reporters: "I am in agreement with al-Shara," expressing his belief that al-Shara would be able to fulfill his responsibilities.



He revealed that an announcement regarding Syria would be made soon, emphasizing: "We want to see a very successful Syria, and I believe its leader is capable of achieving that."



He added: "We want Syria and the rest of the Middle East to succeed, and I am confident that the Syrian president can achieve that."



He noted that Syria is a crucial part of the Middle East, reiterating his support for Damascus.



Syrian-Israeli Understandings



He pointed out that he is working with Israel to reach an understanding with Syria, reiterating: "I have ended 8 wars, and soon we will end the ninth war."



Trump also addressed the situation in Gaza, stating: "The bodies of several hostages who were in Gaza have been recovered in recent days."



He spoke about the government shutdown, saying: "I will accept the agreement being discussed in the Senate, which is very good," adding: "There will be an economic disaster if we lose the tariff case in the Supreme Court."



Friendly and Constructive Atmosphere



On another note, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates described President al-Shara's visit to the White House as "historic and the first of its kind," confirming that President Trump welcomed him in a historic meeting that lasted over an hour, characterized by a friendly and constructive atmosphere.



The ministry clarified that President Trump expressed his admiration for the new Syrian leadership and the Syrian people, praising Syria's successful leadership in the previous phase and the achievements made in combating terrorism and restoring stability to the country.



The statement indicated that President Trump confirmed his country's readiness to provide the necessary support that the Syrian leadership needs to succeed in the upcoming phase of construction and development.



The ministry explained that, under President Trump's direction, an expanded working meeting was held that included Foreign Minister and Expatriates Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan; to follow up on what was agreed upon between the two presidents and to establish clear implementation mechanisms.



It was mentioned that during the discussions, an agreement was reached to proceed with the implementation of the March 10 agreement, which includes integrating the "Syrian Democratic Forces" into the ranks of the Syrian Arab Army, as part of the process of unifying institutions and enhancing national security.



The statement noted that the American side confirmed its support for reaching a peace agreement with Israel aimed at enhancing regional stability.



U.S. Economic Support



Regarding the economic aspect, the Syrian Foreign Ministry clarified that President Trump expressed his support for efforts to promote and invest in Syria, confirming the United States' commitment to continue lifting the sanctions imposed under the Caesar Act, which would allow for development opportunities and attract investments.



The ministry reported that the meeting concluded with the exchange of commemorative gifts between the two sides in a friendly atmosphere that reflects the spirit of openness and the mutual desire to build a new chapter in Syrian-American relations, based on mutual respect and the common interests of the two friendly peoples.