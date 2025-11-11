عقب لقائه الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع في البيت الأبيض لأول مرة أمس (الإثنين)، وصف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب نظيره السوري بـ«القوي» وأنه متأكد من قيامه بعمل ناجح.


وقال ترمب في حديثه للصحفيين: أنا على وفاق مع الشرع، معرباً عن ثقته بأن الشرع سيتمكن من أداء مهمات منصبه.


وكشف ترمب عن إعلان بشأن سورية قريباً، مشدداً بالقول: «نريد رؤية سورية ناجحة للغاية، وأعتقد أن قائدها قادر على تحقيق ذلك».


وأضاف: «نريد أن تنجح سورية وبقية الشرق الأوسط، وأنا واثق أن الرئيس السوري يستطيع تحقيق ذلك».


وأشار إلى أن سورية جزء أساسي من الشرق الأوسط، مجدداً دعمه لدمشق.


تفاهمات سورية ـ إسرائيلية


ولفت إلى أنه يعمل مع إسرائيل على التفاهم مع سورية، مجدداً قوله: «أنهيت 8 حروب، وقريباً سننهي الحرب التاسعة».


وتطرق ترمب إلى الوضع في غزة قائلاً: تمت استعادة جثث رهائن عدة كانوا في غزة خلال الأيام الماضية.


كما تحدث ترمب عن الإغلاق الحكومي، وقال: سأقبل الاتفاق الذي تجري مناقشته في مجلس الشيوخ وهو جيد للغاية، مضيفاً: ستكون هناك كارثة اقتصادية إذا خسرنا قضية الرسوم الجمركية في المحكمة العليا.


أجواء ودّية وبنّاءة


من جهة أخرى، وصفت وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية في بيان زيارة الرئيس الشرع إلى البيت الأبيض بـ«التاريخية والأولى من نوعها»، مؤكدة أن الرئيس ترمب كان في استقباله في لقاءٍ تاريخي استمر لأكثر من ساعة، سادته أجواء ودية وبنّاءة.


وأوضحت الوزارة أن الرئيس ترمب عبر عن إعجابه بالقيادة السورية الجديدة وبالشعب السوري، مشيداً بجهود سورية في قيادة المرحلة السابقة بنجاح، وما تحقق من إنجازات على صعيد محاربة الإرهاب وإعادة الاستقرار إلى ربوع البلاد.


وأشار البيان إلى أن الرئيس ترمب أكد استعداد بلاده لتقديم الدعم اللازم الذي تحتاجه القيادة السورية لإنجاح مسيرة البناء والتنمية في المرحلة القادمة.


وأوضحت الوزارة أنه وبتوجيهٍ من الرئيس ترمب، عُقد اجتماع عمل موسّع ضمّ وزير الخارجية والمغتربين أسعد حسن الشيباني، ووزير الخارجية الأمريكي مارك روبيو، ووزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان؛ لمتابعة ما تم الاتفاق عليه بين الرئيسين ووضع آليات تنفيذ واضحة له.


وذكرت الوزارة أنه جرى الاتفاق خلال المباحثات على المضي في تنفيذ اتفاق العاشر من مارس، بما يشمل دمج «قوات سوريا الديمقراطية» ضمن صفوف الجيش العربي السوري، في إطار عملية توحيد المؤسسات وتعزيز الأمن الوطني.


ولفت البيان إلى أن الجانب الأمريكي أكد دعمه للتوصل إلى اتفاق سلام مع إسرائيل يهدف إلى تعزيز الاستقرار الإقليمي.


دعم اقتصادي أمريكي


وفي ما يتعلق بالجانب الاقتصادي أوضحت وزارة الخارجية السورية أن الرئيس ترمب عبّر عن دعمه لجهود النهوض والاستثمار في سورية، مؤكداً التزام الولايات المتحدة بالمضي في رفع العقوبات المفروضة بموجب قانون قيصر، بما يتيح فرص التنمية وجذب الاستثمارات.


وأفادت الوزارة أن اللقاء اختُتم بتبادل الهدايا التذكارية بين الجانبين في أجواء ودية تعبّر عن روح الانفتاح والرغبة المشتركة في بناء صفحة جديدة من العلاقات السورية – الأمريكية، قائمة على الاحترام المتبادل والمصالح المشتركة للشعبين الصديقين.