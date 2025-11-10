The Paris Court of Appeal has approved the request for early release of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who has been detained since October 21 in a prison in Paris, following a petition submitted by his lawyers.



Sarkozy is set to be released today (Monday) under judicial supervision, according to the court's decision, as reported by the French network BFM.



Sarkozy has been held in the "La Santé" prison in Paris for 21 days after being sentenced to five years in prison in the "Libyan financing" case related to his presidential campaign.



At 70 years old, Sarkozy has become the first former French president in modern history to be imprisoned, following his conviction on September 25.



The former president, who ruled France from 2007 to 2012, denied committing any wrongdoing and asserted that he is a victim of a conspiracy linked to the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.



He stated during his court appearance: "I want you to be convinced of one thing, I never thought of asking Gaddafi for any funding, I will never admit to something I did not do." He spoke about the conditions of his detention, saying: "I have responded precisely to all summonses of justice, but I never imagined that at the age of 70 I would be placed in prison; this ordeal has been imposed on me, it is difficult, very difficult."



Sarkozy expressed his gratitude to the prison staff who, he said, "were very humane, which made this nightmare bearable."



Sarkozy faces other legal proceedings, including a decision expected on November 26 from France's highest court regarding the illegal financing of his 2012 re-election campaign, in addition to an ongoing investigation into allegations of tampering with or influencing witnesses.