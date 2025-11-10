وافقت محكمة الاستئناف في باريس على طلب الإفراج المبكر عن الرئيس الفرنسي السابق نيكولا ساركوزي، الموقوف منذ 21 أكتوبر الماضي في سجن بباريس، بعد الالتماس الذي تقدم به محاموه.


ومن المقرر أن يتم الإفراج عن ساركوزي مع وضعه تحت الرقابة القضائية، اليوم (الإثنين)، وفق قرار المحكمة، بحسب ما أوردت شبكة BFM الفرنسية.


واحتجز ساركوزي في سجن «لاسونتيه» في باريس منذ 21 يوماً، بعد الحكم عليه بالسجن النافذ 5 سنوات، في قضية «التمويل الليبي» لحملته الرئاسية.


وأصبح ساركوزي، البالغ من العمر 70 عاماً، أول رئيس فرنسي سابق في التاريخ الحديث يُودع السجن، بعد إدانته في 25 سبتمبر الماضي.


ونفى الرئيس السابق الذي حكم فرنسا من 2007 إلى 2012، ارتكاب أي مخالفة، وأكد أنه ضحية مؤامرة مرتبطة بالزعيم الليبي الراحل معمر القذافي.


وقال خلال حديثه أمام المحكمة: «أريد أن تكونوا مقتنعين بأمر واحد، لم يخطر ببالي يوماً أن أطلب من القذافي أي تمويل كان، لن أعترف أبداً بشيء لم أفعله». وتحدث عن ظروف احتجازه قائلاً: «لقد استجبت بدقة لكل استدعاءات العدالة، ولكن لم أتخيل أنه بعمر الـ70 يتم وضعي في السجن، لقد فُرضت عليّ هذه المحنة، إنه أمر صعب، صعب جداً».


ووجّه ساركوزي التحية إلى موظفي السجون الذين كانوا، بحسب قوله «على قدر كبير من الإنسانية، ما جعل هذا الكابوس محتملاً».


ويواجه ساركوزي إجراءات قضائية أخرى بينها قرار منتظر في 26 نوفمبر من أعلى محكمة في فرنسا بخصوص التمويل غير القانوني لحملة إعادة انتخابه عام 2012، إضافة إلى تحقيق مستمر في مزاعم العبث أو التأثير على الشهود.