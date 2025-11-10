The Paris Court of Appeal is set to consider today (Monday) the request for early release of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, after he was sentenced to 5 years in prison in the case of Libyan funding for his presidential campaign.



Sarkozy has been held in La Santé prison in Paris for 21 days, and the court will hear him via video, while his lawyers will attend the trial.



Sarkozy, who is 70 years old, has become the first former French president in modern history to be imprisoned, following his conviction on September 25.



Sarkozy was imprisoned on October 21 while awaiting the appeal, but he immediately filed a request for early release.



The judges are expected to assess whether Sarkozy poses a flight risk or a potential threat to influence witnesses or obstruct the course of justice, according to French media reports.



If his request is approved, Sarkozy could leave La Santé prison in Paris within hours, under judicial supervision.



The former president, who ruled France from 2007 to 2012, has denied committing any offense, asserting that he is a victim of a "conspiracy" linked to the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.



Sarkozy still faces other legal proceedings, including a decision expected on November 26 from France's highest court regarding the illegal financing of his 2012 re-election campaign, in addition to an ongoing investigation into allegations of tampering or influencing witnesses.