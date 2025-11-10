من المقرر أن تنظر محكمة الاستئناف في باريس، اليوم (الإثنين)، في طلب الإفراج المبكر عن الرئيس الفرنسي السابق نيكولا ساركوزي، بعد الحكم عليه بالسجن النافذ لمدة 5 سنوات، في قضية التمويل الليبي لحملته الرئاسية.


واحتجز ساركوزي في سجن «لاسونتيه» في باريس منذ 21 يوماً، وسوف تستمع المحكمة إليه عبر الفيديو، فيما سيحضر محاموه المحاكمة.


وبات ساركوزي البالغ من العمر 70 عاماً، أول رئيس فرنسي سابق في التاريخ الحديث يُودع السجن، بعد إدانته في 25 سبتمبر الماضي.


وأودع ساركوزي السجن في 21 أكتوبر بانتظار الاستئناف، لكنه قدم فوراً طلباً للإفراج المبكر.


ومن المنتظر أن يقيّم القضاة ما إذا كان ساركوزي يشكل خطراً بالهرب أو احتمالاً للتأثير على الشهود أو عرقلة سير العدالة، وفق ما أوردت وسائل إعلام فرنسية.


وفي حال تمت الموافقة على طلبه، فقد يغادر ساركوزي سجن «لاسانتيه» في باريس خلال ساعات، مع وضعه تحت إشراف قضائي.


ونفى الرئيس السابق الذي حكم فرنسا خلال الفترة من 2007 إلى 2012، ارتكاب أية مخالفة، مؤكدا أنه ضحية «مؤامرة» مرتبطة بالزعيم الليبي الراحل معمر القذافي.


ولا يزال ساركوزي يواجه إجراءات قضائية أخرى، من بينها قرار منتظر في 26 نوفمبر من أعلى محكمة في فرنسا بخصوص التمويل غير القانوني لحملة إعادة انتخابه عام 2012، إضافة إلى تحقيق مستمر في مزاعم العبث أو التأثير على الشهود.