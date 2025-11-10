من المقرر أن تنظر محكمة الاستئناف في باريس، اليوم (الإثنين)، في طلب الإفراج المبكر عن الرئيس الفرنسي السابق نيكولا ساركوزي، بعد الحكم عليه بالسجن النافذ لمدة 5 سنوات، في قضية التمويل الليبي لحملته الرئاسية.
واحتجز ساركوزي في سجن «لاسونتيه» في باريس منذ 21 يوماً، وسوف تستمع المحكمة إليه عبر الفيديو، فيما سيحضر محاموه المحاكمة.
وبات ساركوزي البالغ من العمر 70 عاماً، أول رئيس فرنسي سابق في التاريخ الحديث يُودع السجن، بعد إدانته في 25 سبتمبر الماضي.
وأودع ساركوزي السجن في 21 أكتوبر بانتظار الاستئناف، لكنه قدم فوراً طلباً للإفراج المبكر.
ومن المنتظر أن يقيّم القضاة ما إذا كان ساركوزي يشكل خطراً بالهرب أو احتمالاً للتأثير على الشهود أو عرقلة سير العدالة، وفق ما أوردت وسائل إعلام فرنسية.
وفي حال تمت الموافقة على طلبه، فقد يغادر ساركوزي سجن «لاسانتيه» في باريس خلال ساعات، مع وضعه تحت إشراف قضائي.
ونفى الرئيس السابق الذي حكم فرنسا خلال الفترة من 2007 إلى 2012، ارتكاب أية مخالفة، مؤكدا أنه ضحية «مؤامرة» مرتبطة بالزعيم الليبي الراحل معمر القذافي.
ولا يزال ساركوزي يواجه إجراءات قضائية أخرى، من بينها قرار منتظر في 26 نوفمبر من أعلى محكمة في فرنسا بخصوص التمويل غير القانوني لحملة إعادة انتخابه عام 2012، إضافة إلى تحقيق مستمر في مزاعم العبث أو التأثير على الشهود.
The Paris Court of Appeal is set to consider today (Monday) the request for early release of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, after he was sentenced to 5 years in prison in the case of Libyan funding for his presidential campaign.
Sarkozy has been held in La Santé prison in Paris for 21 days, and the court will hear him via video, while his lawyers will attend the trial.
Sarkozy, who is 70 years old, has become the first former French president in modern history to be imprisoned, following his conviction on September 25.
Sarkozy was imprisoned on October 21 while awaiting the appeal, but he immediately filed a request for early release.
The judges are expected to assess whether Sarkozy poses a flight risk or a potential threat to influence witnesses or obstruct the course of justice, according to French media reports.
If his request is approved, Sarkozy could leave La Santé prison in Paris within hours, under judicial supervision.
The former president, who ruled France from 2007 to 2012, has denied committing any offense, asserting that he is a victim of a "conspiracy" linked to the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Sarkozy still faces other legal proceedings, including a decision expected on November 26 from France's highest court regarding the illegal financing of his 2012 re-election campaign, in addition to an ongoing investigation into allegations of tampering or influencing witnesses.