The head of the International Red Cross mission in Sudan, Daniel O'Malley, revealed the collapse of the healthcare system in Sudan, noting that some injured individuals were forced to seek treatment in neighboring countries. O'Malley confirmed that health facilities in conflict areas have been damaged, putting people's lives at risk.



Severe Shortage of Medicines



The international official announced that between 70% and 80% of health facilities are out of service, preventing two out of three civilians from accessing medical care. He added that only 20% of operational hospitals are suffering from severe shortages of medicines, medical equipment, and staff.



He spoke about the worsening crisis, making it extremely difficult for women, children, and the elderly to access healthcare. He confirmed that the looting of health facilities and the threatening of staff and patients, along with the physical violence against them, is common.



Commitment to International Law



During a press conference in Port Sudan on Wednesday, Daniel called on the army and Rapid Support Forces to adhere to international humanitarian law, emphasizing the need for humanitarian aid to reach those in need during hostilities, and the importance of allowing humanitarian organizations to operate safely to ensure the provision of aid and protection for those affected by the conflict. He mentioned that the International Committee of the Red Cross is working with all parties impartially to protect lives throughout Sudan.



A report issued by the committee on the occasion of the two-year anniversary of the war between the army and Rapid Support Forces revealed widespread sexual violence in Sudan.



Sexual Violence as a Cause of Displacement



Witness testimonies paint a grim picture of the scene, indicating a malicious pattern of dehumanizing the victims. The report clarified that sexual violence is a cause of forced displacement, with some individuals stating that they fled their homes immediately due to sexual violence, while others were targeted while trying to reach safety.



According to the report, more than 70 survivors, particularly pregnant women, hesitated to seek early medical care for fear of stigma, and as their pregnancies progressed, they often found themselves without support, sometimes far from their families. Despite family members witnessing the traumatic events, they faced significant difficulty in processing what had happened.



The report noted that the committee received 7,700 requests for missing persons by the end of last December, and although this number is small, it represents a 66% increase over the total number of cases in 2023.