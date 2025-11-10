كشف رئيس البعثة الدولية للصليب الأحمر في السودان دانيال أومالي، انهيار نظام الرعاية الصحية في السودان، لافتا إلى أن بعض الجرحى اضطروا لطلب العلاج في دول مجاورة. وأكد أومالي أن المرافق الصحية في مناطق النزاع تضررت، ما يعرض حياة الناس للخطر.


نقص حاد في الأدوية


وأعلن المسؤول الدولي أن ما بين 70 و80 % من المرافق الصحية خرجت عن الخدمة، ما يمنع اثنين من كل ثلاثة مدنيين من الحصول على الرعاية الطبية. وأضاف أن 20 % فقط من المستشفيات العاملة تعاني من نقص حاد في الأدوية والمعدات الطبية والموظفين.


وتحدث عن تفاقم الأزمة ما يجعل حصول النساء والأطفال وكبار السن على الرعاية الصحية صعبًا للغاية. وأكد أن نهب المرافق الصحية وتهديد الموظفين والمرضى، بالإضافة إلى ممارسة العنف الجسدي ضدهم، أمر شائع.


الالتزام بالقانون الدولي


ودعا دانيال خلال مؤتمر صحفي في بورتسودان، الأربعاء، قوات الجيش والدعم السريع إلى الالتزام بالقانون الدولي الإنساني، مشددا على ضرورة وصول المساعدات الإنسانية للمحتاجين خلال الأعمال العدائية، وأهمية السماح للمنظمات الإنسانية بالعمل بأمان لضمان تقديم المساعدات والحماية للمتضررين من النزاع. وذكر أن اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر تعمل مع جميع الأطراف دون انحياز لحماية الأرواح في جميع أنحاء السودان.


وأفصح تقرير صادر عن اللجنة بمناسبة مرور عامين على الحرب بين الجيش والدعم السريع، عن ارتكاب عنف جنسي على نطاق واسع في السودان.


العنف الجنسي سبب النزوح


وترسم إفادات الشهود صورة قاتمة للمشهد، وتشير إلى اتباع نمط خبيث يتمثل في تجريد الضحايا من إنسانيتهم. وأوضح التقرير أن العنف الجنسي سبب النزوح القسري، وأكد بعض الأشخاص بأنهم فروا من منازلهم فورًا بسبب العنف الجنسي، بينما استُهدف آخرون أثناء محاولتهم الوصول إلى بر الأمان.


ووفق التقرير فإن أكثر من 70 ناجية، خصوصا الحوامل، ترددن في طلب الرعاية الطبية المبكرة خوفًا من الوصم، ومع تقدم مراحل الحمل، وجدن أنفسهن غالبًا بلا دعم، وأحيانًا بعيدات عن عائلاتهن. وعلى الرغم من مشاهدة أفراد العائلات للأحداث المؤلمة، واجهوا صعوبة بالغة في استيعاب ما حدث.


وذكر التقرير أن اللجنة تلقت 7700 طلب بحث عن مفقودين حتى نهاية ديسمبر الماضي، ورغم أن هذا الرقم ضئيل فإنه يمثل زيادة بنسبة 66 % عن إجمالي عدد الحالات في عام 2023..