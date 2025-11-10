The Russian presidency expressed a desire for a political solution to the war in Ukraine "as soon as possible," showing openness to "dialogue and diplomacy" as the "best option," while confirming the stagnation of negotiations regarding Ukraine for reasons "unrelated to Russia," according to its statement.



Winning the War and Ensuring Interests



The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in remarks to reporters today (Monday) that officials in Kyiv "do not wish to continue the dialogue, and are doing their utmost to influence the Europeans, who believe that Ukraine is capable of winning the war and ensuring its interests through military means."



Peskov was responding to statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump during his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Washington, in which he said: "I think we agree that the war will end in the near future."



He emphasized that the situation of the Ukrainian armed forces on the front lines will worsen, and that Kyiv's ability to win the war is "a great fallacy," stressing that this conflict will end when Russia achieves its declared objectives.



Talks Frozen for 4 Months



No direct talks between Russia and Ukraine have been held since July 23. Peskov stated that it is Kyiv that has not wished to continue the discussions, while Ukraine and its European allies reject Moscow's accusations of obstructing peace efforts.



Trump attempted to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to hold a direct meeting, but the Kremlin stated that such a summit could only be held in Moscow, a condition that Zelensky rejects.



Trump's efforts to mediate an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine have not resulted in any significant progress, and he unexpectedly canceled a summit that was scheduled to take place with Putin in Budapest last month.



Nearly 4 years after the war began, Russian forces continue to advance gradually, now controlling approximately 19% of Ukrainian territory, areas that Moscow now considers part of its territory, although Ukraine and Western European powers assert that they will never officially accept this.



Conditions of the Russian President



President Putin outlined his basic conditions in June 2024, which include demanding that Kyiv abandon its plans to join NATO and withdraw troops from the four regions that Moscow has annexed to its sovereignty, namely Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, which constitute the Donbas region, as well as the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south.



Russia currently controls the Crimean Peninsula, which it annexed in 2014, almost all of Luhansk, about 80% of Donetsk, and 75% of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, along with parts of the Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.