عبرت الرئاسة الروسية عن الرغبة في حل سياسي للحرب في أوكرانيا «بأسرع وقت ممكن»، وأبدت انفتاحاً على «الحوار والدبلوماسية» باعتبارهما «الخيار الأفضل»، مؤكدة تعثر المفاوضات بشأن أوكرانيا، لأسباب «لا علاقة لروسيا بها»، وفق قولها.


كسب الحرب وضمان المصالح


واعتبر المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديميتري بيسكوف، في تصريحات للصحفيين اليوم (الإثنين)، أن المسؤولين في كييف «لا يرغبون في مواصلة الحوار، ويبذلون قصارى جهدهم للتأثير على الأوروبيين، الذين يعتقدون أن أوكرانيا قادرة على كسب الحرب وضمان مصالحها بالوسائل العسكرية».


وكان بيسكوف يردّ على تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب التي أدلى بها خلال اجتماعه مع رئيس الوزراء المجري فيكتور أوربان في واشنطن، والتي قال فيها: «أعتقد أننا متفقون على أن الحرب ستنتهي في المستقبل القريب».


وأكد أن وضع القوات المسلحة الأوكرانية على خطوط المواجهة سيزداد سوءاً، وأن قدرة كييف على كسب الحرب «مغالطة كبيرة»، مشدداً على أن هذا النزاع سينتهي عندما تحقق روسيا أهدافها المعلنة.


محادثات مجمدة منذ 4 أشهر


ولم تُعقد أية محادثات مباشرة بين روسيا وأوكرانيا منذ 23 يوليو الماضي. وقال بيسكوف إن كييف هي التي لم ترغب في مواصلة المحادثات، فيما ترفض أوكرانيا وحلفاؤها الأوروبيون اتهام موسكو لها بعرقلة جهود السلام.


وحاول ترمب إقناع الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، ونظيره الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي بعقد اجتماع مباشر، لكن الكرملين صرّح بأن مثل هذه القمة لا يمكن أن تُعقد إلا في موسكو، وهو شرط يرفضه زيلينسكي.


ولم تسفر جهود ترمب للتوسط في إنهاء الحرب بين روسيا وأوكرانيا عن تحقيق تقدم يذكر، وألغى الشهر الماضي على نحو مفاجئ قمة كان من المقرر عقدها مع بوتين في بودابست.


وبعد مرور نحو 4 سنوات من بدء الحرب، تواصل القوات الروسية التقدم تدريجياً، وباتت تسيطر على 19% تقريباً من أراضي أوكرانيا، وهي مناطق تعتبرها موسكو الآن جزءاً من أراضيها، على الرغم من أن أوكرانيا وقوى أوروبية غربية تؤكد أنها لن تقبل بذلك رسمياً أبداً.


شروط الرئيس الروسي


وحدد الرئيس بوتين شروطه الأساسية في يونيو 2024 المتمثلة في المطالبة بتخلي كييف عن خططها للانضمام إلى حلف شمال الأطلسي، وسحب القوات من المناطق الأربع التي ضمتها موسكو إلى سيادتها، وهي دونيتسك ولوغانسك في شرق أوكرانيا، اللتان تشكلان منطقة دونباس، فضلاً عن منطقتي خيرسون وزابوريجيا في الجنوب.


وتسيطر روسيا حالياً على شبه جزيرة القرم التي ضمتها في عام 2014، وعلى لوغانسك بأكملها تقريباً، ونحو 80% من دونيتسك، و75% من خيرسون وزابوريجيا وأجزاء من مناطق خاركيف وسومي وميكولايف ودنيبروبتروفسك.