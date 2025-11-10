ناقش الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع خلال اجتماع مطول مع رئيس لجنة العلاقات الخارجية في مجلس النواب الأمريكي براين ماست العقوبات المفروضة على دمشق وسبل تخفيفها، قبل ساعات من لقاء «تاريخي» مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في البيت الأبيض.


إعطاء سورية فرصة حقيقية


ونقلت القناة الإخبارية السورية عن ماست قوله: «إن الوقت قد حان لإعادة النظر في مقاربة واشنطن تجاه الملف السوري»، وأبدى تفهماً لموقف دمشق إزاء تداعيات العقوبات على حياة المدنيين.


وقال عضو التحالف السوري الأمريكي عبد الحفيظ شرف إن هذا الاجتماع أدى إلى تغير مزاج ماست وتخفيف موقفه بشكل كبير، وتحول ماست الذي كان المعطل الرئيسي لإلغاء قانون قيصر إلى شبه مؤيد لإلغائه.


ونقل شرف عن ماست قوله بعد الاجتماع: «حان وقت إحلال السلام وإعطاء سورية فرصة حقيقية».


إلغاء قانون قيصر


وأقر الكونغرس في 11 ديسمبر 2019 قانون قيصر لمعاقبة أركان نظام الأسد على جرائم حرب ارتكبوها بحق المدنيين في سورية. إلا أن استمرار القانون بعد زوال النظام السابق يؤثر سلباً على الشعب السوري، كونه يفرض عقوبات على أي جهة محلية أو أجنبية تستثمر أو تتعامل مع البلاد في قطاعات مثل الطاقة والطيران أو البناء.


وفي أكتوبر الماضي، أقر مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي إلحاق مشروع إلغاء «قانون قيصر» بقانون التفويض الدفاعي الخاص بالميزانية الدفاعية لعام 2026، لتكون هذه بمثابة خطوة مهمة ومقدمة كبيرة لإلغاء القانون.


لكن إلغاء «قانون قيصر» بشكل كامل يتطلب مصادقة مجلس النواب، الذي سيناقش كل بنود قانون التفويض الدفاعي قبل إقراره وإحالته إلى الرئيس دونالد ترمب للمصادقة عليه، ليصبح إلغاء العقوبات عن سورية نافذاً.


وتوجد انقسامات داخل الكونغرس بغرفتيه النواب والشيوخ، بين الجمهوريين والديموقراطيين، حيال إلغاء القانون.


ترميم الاقتصاد السوري


وتسعى الإدارة السورية الجديدة إلى ترميم الاقتصاد الذي دمره نظام الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد من خلال اتفاقيات تجارية وانفتاحها على دول إقليمية وجذبها مستثمرين، بهدف رفع مستوى معيشة المواطنين.


وتأتي زيارة الشرع تتويجاً لتحول سياسي دراماتيكي في سورية، بعد أن قاد الشرع عملية عسكرية أطاحت بالرئيس الأسد في ديسمبر الماضي.


والتقى الشرع مع ترمب أول مرة في مايو الماضي خلال زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي إلى السعودية، وأجرى أخيراً محادثات في واشنطن مع المديرة العامة لصندوق النقد الدولي لبحث فرص دعم إعادة إعمار سورية، التي قدّر البنك الدولي كلفتها بأكثر من 216 مليار دولار.


تصدر الملف الأمني


وتوقعت مصادر دبلوماسية أن يتصدر الملف الأمني جدول أعمال اللقاء مع الرئيس ترمب، وسط تقارير عن وساطة أمريكية بين سورية وإسرائيل بشأن اتفاق أمني محتمل، في حين يُرجّح أن تُعلن سورية رسمياً انضمامها إلى التحالف الدولي ضد تنظيم «داعش».


وكان الشرع أعلن خلال لقائه بالجالية السورية في الولايات المتحدة أن العمل جارٍ لإبرام اتفاقية أمنية جديدة مع إسرائيل، مؤكداً أن سورية تطالب بالعودة إلى حدود ما قبل الثامن من ديسمبر.