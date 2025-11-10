ناقش الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع خلال اجتماع مطول مع رئيس لجنة العلاقات الخارجية في مجلس النواب الأمريكي براين ماست العقوبات المفروضة على دمشق وسبل تخفيفها، قبل ساعات من لقاء «تاريخي» مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في البيت الأبيض.
إعطاء سورية فرصة حقيقية
ونقلت القناة الإخبارية السورية عن ماست قوله: «إن الوقت قد حان لإعادة النظر في مقاربة واشنطن تجاه الملف السوري»، وأبدى تفهماً لموقف دمشق إزاء تداعيات العقوبات على حياة المدنيين.
وقال عضو التحالف السوري الأمريكي عبد الحفيظ شرف إن هذا الاجتماع أدى إلى تغير مزاج ماست وتخفيف موقفه بشكل كبير، وتحول ماست الذي كان المعطل الرئيسي لإلغاء قانون قيصر إلى شبه مؤيد لإلغائه.
ونقل شرف عن ماست قوله بعد الاجتماع: «حان وقت إحلال السلام وإعطاء سورية فرصة حقيقية».
إلغاء قانون قيصر
وأقر الكونغرس في 11 ديسمبر 2019 قانون قيصر لمعاقبة أركان نظام الأسد على جرائم حرب ارتكبوها بحق المدنيين في سورية. إلا أن استمرار القانون بعد زوال النظام السابق يؤثر سلباً على الشعب السوري، كونه يفرض عقوبات على أي جهة محلية أو أجنبية تستثمر أو تتعامل مع البلاد في قطاعات مثل الطاقة والطيران أو البناء.
وفي أكتوبر الماضي، أقر مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي إلحاق مشروع إلغاء «قانون قيصر» بقانون التفويض الدفاعي الخاص بالميزانية الدفاعية لعام 2026، لتكون هذه بمثابة خطوة مهمة ومقدمة كبيرة لإلغاء القانون.
لكن إلغاء «قانون قيصر» بشكل كامل يتطلب مصادقة مجلس النواب، الذي سيناقش كل بنود قانون التفويض الدفاعي قبل إقراره وإحالته إلى الرئيس دونالد ترمب للمصادقة عليه، ليصبح إلغاء العقوبات عن سورية نافذاً.
وتوجد انقسامات داخل الكونغرس بغرفتيه النواب والشيوخ، بين الجمهوريين والديموقراطيين، حيال إلغاء القانون.
ترميم الاقتصاد السوري
وتسعى الإدارة السورية الجديدة إلى ترميم الاقتصاد الذي دمره نظام الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد من خلال اتفاقيات تجارية وانفتاحها على دول إقليمية وجذبها مستثمرين، بهدف رفع مستوى معيشة المواطنين.
وتأتي زيارة الشرع تتويجاً لتحول سياسي دراماتيكي في سورية، بعد أن قاد الشرع عملية عسكرية أطاحت بالرئيس الأسد في ديسمبر الماضي.
والتقى الشرع مع ترمب أول مرة في مايو الماضي خلال زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي إلى السعودية، وأجرى أخيراً محادثات في واشنطن مع المديرة العامة لصندوق النقد الدولي لبحث فرص دعم إعادة إعمار سورية، التي قدّر البنك الدولي كلفتها بأكثر من 216 مليار دولار.
تصدر الملف الأمني
وتوقعت مصادر دبلوماسية أن يتصدر الملف الأمني جدول أعمال اللقاء مع الرئيس ترمب، وسط تقارير عن وساطة أمريكية بين سورية وإسرائيل بشأن اتفاق أمني محتمل، في حين يُرجّح أن تُعلن سورية رسمياً انضمامها إلى التحالف الدولي ضد تنظيم «داعش».
وكان الشرع أعلن خلال لقائه بالجالية السورية في الولايات المتحدة أن العمل جارٍ لإبرام اتفاقية أمنية جديدة مع إسرائيل، مؤكداً أن سورية تطالب بالعودة إلى حدود ما قبل الثامن من ديسمبر.
The Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara discussed during a lengthy meeting with the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives, Brian Mast, the sanctions imposed on Damascus and ways to alleviate them, just hours before a "historic" meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.
Giving Syria a Real Opportunity
The Syrian news channel reported Mast saying: "It is time to reconsider Washington's approach to the Syrian file," expressing understanding of Damascus's position regarding the repercussions of the sanctions on civilians' lives.
Syrian-American coalition member Abdul Hafiz Sharaf stated that this meeting led to a significant change in Mast's mood and a considerable softening of his stance, transforming Mast from being the main obstacle to the repeal of the Caesar Act to being almost supportive of its repeal.
Sharaf quoted Mast as saying after the meeting: "It is time for peace and to give Syria a real opportunity."
Repealing the Caesar Act
Congress enacted the Caesar Act on December 11, 2019, to punish the pillars of the Assad regime for war crimes committed against civilians in Syria. However, the continuation of the law after the fall of the previous regime negatively affects the Syrian people, as it imposes sanctions on any local or foreign entity that invests or deals with the country in sectors such as energy, aviation, or construction.
Last October, the U.S. Senate approved attaching the bill to repeal the "Caesar Act" to the defense authorization bill for the 2026 defense budget, marking an important step and a significant advance towards repealing the law.
However, a complete repeal of the "Caesar Act" requires the approval of the House of Representatives, which will discuss all provisions of the defense authorization bill before passing it on to President Donald Trump for ratification, making the repeal of sanctions on Syria effective.
There are divisions within Congress, in both the House and the Senate, between Republicans and Democrats regarding the repeal of the law.
Restoring the Syrian Economy
The new Syrian administration is seeking to restore the economy that was devastated by the previous president Bashar al-Assad's regime through trade agreements, opening up to regional countries, and attracting investors, with the aim of improving the living standards of citizens.
Shara's visit comes as a culmination of a dramatic political shift in Syria, after he led a military operation that ousted President Assad last December.
Shara met Trump for the first time last May during the U.S. president's visit to Saudi Arabia, and recently held talks in Washington with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund to discuss opportunities for supporting the reconstruction of Syria, which the World Bank estimated would cost over $216 billion.
Security File Takes Precedence
Diplomatic sources expected the security file to top the agenda of the meeting with President Trump, amid reports of U.S. mediation between Syria and Israel regarding a potential security agreement, while it is likely that Syria will officially announce its joining the international coalition against ISIS.
Shara had announced during his meeting with the Syrian community in the United States that work is underway to conclude a new security agreement with Israel, confirming that Syria demands a return to the borders that existed before December 8.