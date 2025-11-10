The Libyan Ministry of Justice has paid the financial bail for Hannibal Gaddafi, amounting to $900,000, today (Monday), to ensure the presence of Gaddafi's son at the trial sessions. The bail is a prerequisite for his release, allowing him to be temporarily freed in exchange for this amount, provided he commits to attending all scheduled court sessions.



This step came after the other bail related to the personal rights of the victims, which was estimated at about $11 million, was canceled following objections from Gaddafi's defense attorneys regarding its value.



It is expected that in the next few hours, Gaddafi's son will be released from the Directorate of Internal Security Forces, where he has spent 10 years, and handed over to the Information Division, so that the legal team can complete all necessary legal procedures to settle his legal papers with the General Security Agency, and then lift the travel ban on him. He will also need a release memo signed by the investigating judge in the case of the disappearance of Imam Musa al-Sadr and his companions, Judge Zahir Hamada, after the bail is paid.



Information indicates that Hannibal Gaddafi will remain in Beirut for several days with his family, and will then travel to another country after completing all necessary procedures, especially since he will be traveling on a private plane with heightened security measures to ensure his safety.