دفعت وزارة العدل الليبية الكفالة المالية الخاصة بهانيبال القذافي وقدرها 900 ألف دولار، اليوم (الإثنين)، لضمان حضور نجل القذافي جلسات المحاكمة. وتعد الكفالة شرطاً أساسياً لإخلاء سبيله، بحيث يفرج عنه مؤقتاً مقابل هذا المبلغ على أن يلتزم بحضور جميع الجلسات القضائية المحددة له.


وجاءت هذه الخطوة بعد أن ألغيت الكفالة الأخرى المتعلقة بالحقوق الشخصية للمتضررين، والتي كانت تقدر بنحو 11 مليون دولار، إثر اعتراض وكلاء الدفاع عن القذافي على قيمتها.


ويتوقع خلال الساعات القليلة القادمة خروج نجل القذافي من مديرية قوى الأمن الداخلي التي أمضى فيها 10 سنوات وتسليمه لشعبة المعلومات، بحيث يستكمل الفريق القانوني كل الإجراءات القانونيّة اللازمة لتسوية أوراقه القانونية لدى جهاز الأمن العام، ومن ثم رفع منع السفر عنه، كما أنه بحاجة إلى مذكرة ترك موقعة من المحقق العدلي في قضية اختفاء الإمام موسى الصدر ورفيقيه، القاضي زاهر حمادة بعد تسديد الكفالة.


وتشير المعلومات إلى أن هانيبال القذافي سيبقى في بيروت لعدة أيام برفقة عائلته، على أن يعاود السفر إلى بلدٍ آخر وذلك بعد إتمام كل الإجراءات اللازمة، خصوصًا أنه سينتقل بطائرة خاصة وبإجراءات أمنية مشددة حرصاً على سلامته.