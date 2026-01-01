توافدت أعداد كبيرة من أبناء حضرموت في مسيرات اليوم (الخميس) إلى مدينة المكلا، للتعبير عن تأييدهم للمواقف السعودية الصادقة لدعم محافظتهم.


وقال مجلس حضرموت الوطني في بيان: نحيي الجماهير الحضرمية الغفيرة التي خرجت في مسيرات حاشدة في عاصمة حضرموت المكلا، للتعبير عن الوفاء للمواقف الأخوية الصادقة من المملكة العربية السعودية ودعمها المتواصل لحضرموت وأهلها.


وأكد المجلس أن هذا الحضور الشعبي يجسّد صوت الضمير الحضرمي ووعي أبنائه، ويعكس اصطفاف الجماهير خلف السلطة المحلية بمحافظة حضرموت بقيادة المحافظ سالم الخنبشي، حفاظاً على الأمن والاستقرار ووحدة الصف. مظاهرات ترفع الأعلام السعودية وصور خادم الحرمين الشريفين في حضرموت.

وجدد مجلس حضرموت الوطني تقديره العالي للمواقف التاريخية للمملكة العربية السعودية بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي عهده الأمين الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ووزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، وثباتهم في دعم الشرعية والأمن القومي العربي.


وأعرب المجلس عن اعتزازه بوعي أبناء حضرموت الذين أثبتوا اليوم، بمسؤولية وطنية عالية، تمسكهم بالتعبير السلمي عن تطلعاتهم المشروعة، ورفضهم لكافة المشاريع التي تسعى لتفكيك النسيج الاجتماعي أو العبث باستقرار وسكينة المحافظة.


وكان محافظ حضرموت سالم الخنبشي قد دعا أمس كافة عقلاء ووجهاء حضرموت إلى التكاتف ووحدة الصف، كون ذلك سيعود بالخير والاستقرار والتنمية وتنفيذ حزمة من المشاريع التنموية.


وحث المحافظ أبناء حضرموت الذين انضموا إلى قوات الانتقالي على مغادرة مواقعهم، لافتاً إلى أن حضرموت مرت بوضع صعب في الأيام الماضية.