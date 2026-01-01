A large number of the people of Hadhramaut gathered today (Thursday) in marches to the city of Mukalla, to express their support for the sincere Saudi positions in support of their governorate.



The Hadhramaut National Council stated in a statement: We salute the massive Hadhrami crowds that took to the streets in large marches in the capital of Hadhramaut, Mukalla, to express their loyalty to the sincere brotherly positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its continuous support for Hadhramaut and its people.



The council affirmed that this popular presence embodies the voice of the Hadhrami conscience and the awareness of its people, reflecting the alignment of the crowds behind the local authority in Hadhramaut led by Governor Salem Al-Khanbashi, in order to maintain security, stability, and unity.



The Hadhramaut National Council renewed its high appreciation for the historical positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his trustworthy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, and their steadfastness in supporting legitimacy and Arab national security.



The council expressed its pride in the awareness of the people of Hadhramaut, who today demonstrated, with high national responsibility, their commitment to peacefully expressing their legitimate aspirations, and their rejection of all projects that seek to dismantle the social fabric or disrupt the stability and tranquility of the governorate.



Hadhramaut Governor Salem Al-Khanbashi had called yesterday on all wise men and dignitaries of Hadhramaut to unite and come together, as this would bring goodness, stability, and development, and implement a package of developmental projects.



The governor urged the people of Hadhramaut who joined the Transitional Forces to leave their positions, pointing out that Hadhramaut has gone through a difficult situation in the past days.