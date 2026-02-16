The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that he will hold talks today (Monday) with the Director of the Atomic Agency in Geneva, and he will also meet with his Omani counterpart before the scheduled negotiations with the American side tomorrow (Tuesday).



Araghchi stated in a post on the "X" platform that "surrendering under threat is not on the table for negotiations," adding: "We have real ideas to reach a fair and just agreement."



The Iranian Foreign Minister left Tehran heading to Geneva last night (Sunday) to conduct the second round of nuclear negotiations.



The news agency "Mehr" reported that he left Tehran heading to Geneva at the head of a specialized diplomatic delegation to conduct the second round of nuclear talks, in addition to some diplomatic consultations.



The indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States will be held on Tuesday, mediated by the efforts of the Sultanate of Oman.



Swiss authorities announced on Saturday that a new round of negotiations between the United States and Iran will be held in the city of Geneva next week, hosted by the Sultanate of Oman, which previously hosted the first round in Muscat this month.



For its part, the White House confirmed on Sunday evening that envoys Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner will attend the talks in Geneva.



Tehran and Washington resumed their negotiations in Muscat on February 6, after months of previous talks collapsing following Israel's war on Iran on June 6, which lasted 12 days, during which the United States intervened by bombing key nuclear facilities.