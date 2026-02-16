أعلن وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، أنه سيجري اليوم (الإثنين)، مباحثات مع مدير الوكالة الذرية في جنيف، كما سيلتقي نظيره العماني قبل المفاوضات المقررة مع الجانب الأمريكي، غداً (الثلاثاء).


وقال عراقجي في منشور على منصة «إكس»، إن «الاستسلام تحت التهديد ليس مطروحاً بالمفاوضات»، مضيفاً: «لدينا أفكار حقيقية للتوصل لاتفاق عادل ومنصف».


وغادر وزير الخارجية الإيراني طهران متوجهاً إلى جنيف، مساء أمس (الأحد)، لإجراء الجولة الثانية من المفاوضات النووية.


وأفادت وكالة «مهر» للأنباء، أنه غادر طهران متوجهاً إلى جنيف على رأس وفد دبلوماسي متخصص، لإجراء الجولة الثانية من المحادثات النووية، بالإضافة إلى بعض المشاورات الدبلوماسية.


وتُعقد المحادثات النووية غير المباشرة بين إيران والولايات المتحدة يوم الثلاثاء، بوساطة وجهود سلطنة عُمان.


وأعلنت السلطات السويسرية، السبت، أن جولة جديدة من المفاوضات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران ستعقد في مدينة جنيف الأسبوع القادم، على أن تكون بضيافة سلطنة عُمان التي سبق أن استضافت الجولة الأولى في مسقط هذا الشهر.


من جانبه، أكد البيت الأبيض، مساء الأحد، أن المبعوثين ستيف ويتكوف وصهره جاريد كوشنر سيحضران إلى جنيف للمشاركة في المحادثات.


واستأنفت طهران وواشنطن مفاوضاتهما في مسقط في السادس من فبراير، بعد أشهر من انهيار المحادثات السابقة إثر شن إسرائيل حربا على إيران في السادس من يونيو الماضي استمرت 12 يوماً، وتدخلت فيها الولايات المتحدة عبر قصف منشآت نووية رئيسية.