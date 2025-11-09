أعلنت المتحدثة باسم الحكومة الإسرائيلية شوش بيدروسيان، اليوم (الأحد)، إنه لن يتم نشر جنود أتراك في غزة ضمن قوة متعددة الجنسيات من المفترض أن تحل محل الجيش الإسرائيلي.
وقالت بيدروسيان للصحافيين: «لن يكون هناك جنود أتراك على الأرض»، رغم أن هذا التصريح يتناقض مع ما صرح به السفير الأمريكي لدى تركيا توم براك في مؤتمر أمني في المنامة في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر قائلا إن تركيا ستشارك في المهمة.
القوات الدولية في غزة
وتشدد خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على تشكيل قوة دولية مؤقتة لتحقيق الاستقرار تحل تدريجيا محل الجيش الإسرائيلي في غزة لتولي مهمات الأمن.
ولم تتأسس هذه القوة بعد، وتدعو دول عديدة إلى منحها تفويضا من مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة.
وكان نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس، قد قال الشهر الماضي، إن أنقرة يمكن أن تضطلع بدور بناء، موضحا أن واشنطن لن تفرض في الوقت نفسه أي شيء على إسرائيل عندما يتعلق الأمر بقوات أجنبية على أراضيها.
تأكيدات ترمب على استقرار القطاع
فيما قال ترمب إن قوة الاستقرار الدولية الخاصة بقطاع غزة ستكون على الأرض قريبا جدا، مبينا أنه سيكون لدى حماس مشكلة كبيرة إذا لم تتصرف بالشكل الذي تعهدت به، وحتى الآن الأمور تسير على ما يرام.
ولفت إلى أن الأوضاع في غزة تسير على نحو جيد للغاية ولم نسمع أخيرا عن مشكلات كبيرة هناك.
وبموجب خطة ترمب المكونة من 20 نقطة، من المفترض أن تنسحب إسرائيل من غزة على مراحل مع انتشار قوة دولية لتحقيق الاستقرار في القطاع، لكن حجم القوة وصلاحياتها والمساهمين فيها لا تزال أمورا غير واضحة.
The spokesperson for the Israeli government, Shosh Bedrosian, announced today (Sunday) that Turkish soldiers will not be deployed in Gaza as part of a multinational force that is supposed to replace the Israeli army.
Bedrosian told reporters, "There will be no Turkish soldiers on the ground," despite this statement contradicting what U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Bark said at a security conference in Manama earlier this month, stating that Turkey would participate in the mission.
International Forces in Gaza
President Donald Trump's plan emphasizes the formation of a temporary international force to stabilize the situation, gradually replacing the Israeli army in Gaza to take over security duties.
This force has not yet been established, and many countries are calling for it to be granted a mandate from the United Nations Security Council.
Last month, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Ankara could play a constructive role, clarifying that Washington would not impose anything on Israel regarding foreign troops on its territory.
Trump's Assurances on Stability in the Sector
Trump stated that the international stabilization force for the Gaza Strip would be on the ground very soon, indicating that Hamas would have a big problem if it did not act in the manner it committed to, and so far things are going well.
He noted that the situation in Gaza is progressing very well and we have not recently heard of any major problems there.
According to Trump's 20-point plan, Israel is supposed to withdraw from Gaza in phases as an international stabilization force is deployed in the sector, but the size of the force, its powers, and its contributors remain unclear.