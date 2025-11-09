أعلنت المتحدثة باسم الحكومة الإسرائيلية شوش بيدروسيان، اليوم (الأحد)، إنه لن يتم نشر جنود أتراك في غزة ضمن قوة متعددة الجنسيات من المفترض أن تحل محل الجيش الإسرائيلي.


وقالت بيدروسيان للصحافيين: «لن يكون هناك جنود أتراك على الأرض»، رغم أن هذا التصريح يتناقض مع ما صرح به السفير الأمريكي لدى تركيا توم براك في مؤتمر أمني في المنامة في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر قائلا إن تركيا ستشارك في المهمة.


القوات الدولية في غزة


وتشدد خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على تشكيل قوة دولية مؤقتة لتحقيق الاستقرار تحل تدريجيا محل الجيش الإسرائيلي في غزة لتولي مهمات الأمن.


ولم تتأسس هذه القوة بعد، وتدعو دول عديدة إلى منحها تفويضا من مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة.


وكان نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس، قد قال الشهر الماضي، إن أنقرة يمكن أن تضطلع بدور بناء، موضحا أن واشنطن لن تفرض في الوقت نفسه أي شيء على إسرائيل عندما يتعلق الأمر بقوات أجنبية على أراضيها.


تأكيدات ترمب على استقرار القطاع


فيما قال ترمب إن قوة الاستقرار الدولية الخاصة بقطاع غزة ستكون على الأرض قريبا جدا، مبينا أنه سيكون لدى حماس مشكلة كبيرة إذا لم تتصرف بالشكل الذي تعهدت به، وحتى الآن الأمور تسير على ما يرام.


ولفت إلى أن الأوضاع في غزة تسير على نحو جيد للغاية ولم نسمع أخيرا عن مشكلات كبيرة هناك.


وبموجب خطة ترمب المكونة من 20 نقطة، من المفترض أن تنسحب إسرائيل من غزة على مراحل مع انتشار قوة دولية لتحقيق الاستقرار في القطاع، لكن حجم القوة وصلاحياتها والمساهمين فيها لا تزال أمورا غير واضحة.