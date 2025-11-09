The spokesperson for the Israeli government, Shosh Bedrosian, announced today (Sunday) that Turkish soldiers will not be deployed in Gaza as part of a multinational force that is supposed to replace the Israeli army.



Bedrosian told reporters, "There will be no Turkish soldiers on the ground," despite this statement contradicting what U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Bark said at a security conference in Manama earlier this month, stating that Turkey would participate in the mission.



International Forces in Gaza



President Donald Trump's plan emphasizes the formation of a temporary international force to stabilize the situation, gradually replacing the Israeli army in Gaza to take over security duties.



This force has not yet been established, and many countries are calling for it to be granted a mandate from the United Nations Security Council.



Last month, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Ankara could play a constructive role, clarifying that Washington would not impose anything on Israel regarding foreign troops on its territory.



Trump's Assurances on Stability in the Sector



Trump stated that the international stabilization force for the Gaza Strip would be on the ground very soon, indicating that Hamas would have a big problem if it did not act in the manner it committed to, and so far things are going well.



He noted that the situation in Gaza is progressing very well and we have not recently heard of any major problems there.



According to Trump's 20-point plan, Israel is supposed to withdraw from Gaza in phases as an international stabilization force is deployed in the sector, but the size of the force, its powers, and its contributors remain unclear.