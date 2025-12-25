Reuters reported that a U.S. official stated that the White House has ordered American military forces to focus almost exclusively on implementing a "blockade" on Venezuelan oil for at least two months, indicating that Washington currently prefers to use economic means rather than military ones to pressure Caracas.

Economic Pressure on Venezuela

The U.S. official told Reuters: "Despite the existence of military options, the focus is primarily on using economic pressure through the implementation of sanctions to achieve the outcome the White House seeks."

While U.S. President Donald Trump publicly shows ambiguity regarding his precise goals towards Venezuela, he has secretly pressured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to leave the country, and Trump confirmed last Monday that it would be wise for Maduro to step down from power.

Economic Catastrophe by Late January

The official added: "Current efforts have put tremendous pressure on Maduro, and it is believed that Venezuela will face an economic catastrophe by late January unless it agrees to make significant concessions to the United States."

Washington Seeks to Seize a Third Ship

In a related context, the United States is seeking to seize a third ship, as Trump accused the South American nation of flooding the U.S. with drugs. His administration has bombed boats departing from South America for months, allegedly carrying drugs, which has sparked widespread international condemnation as extrajudicial killings.



Trump's Threats

Trump has also repeatedly threatened to bomb drug infrastructure on land and has authorized covert activity by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) directed against Caracas. This month, the U.S. Coast Guard intercepted two oil tankers in the Caribbean carrying Venezuelan crude oil.

The White House official's statements came after media reports indicated that the Coast Guard is awaiting additional forces to carry out a third seizure operation, which attempted for the first time on Sunday on an empty sanctioned ship known as "Bella-1."

For his part, Venezuela's ambassador to the United Nations, Samuel Moncada, stated: "The threat is not Venezuela, but the U.S. government."



15,000 U.S. Soldiers in the Caribbean

The U.S. military has a massive presence in the Caribbean, exceeding 15,000 troops, including an aircraft carrier and 11 other warships, as well as dozens of F-35 aircraft. While many of these assets can be used to enforce sanctions, others, such as fighter jets, are unsuitable for this mission.



America Informs the United Nations

The United States announced on Tuesday, before the United Nations, that it would impose and enforce sanctions "to the fullest extent" to deprive Maduro of the resources he uses to finance the "Cartel de los Soles."



Blockade of Venezuelan Oil Tankers

Earlier this month, Trump ordered a "blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, but the official's use of the term "blockade" seems to reflect the language of the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, when President John F. Kennedy's administration wanted to avoid escalation.

Robert McNamara, Kennedy's Secretary of Defense, stated in 2002: "We called it a blockade because the word 'quarantine' is a word of war."

Meanwhile, UN experts condemned the blockade yesterday, considering such use of force to be recognized as "illegal armed aggression."