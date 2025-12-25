نقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن مسؤول أمريكي، أن البيت الأبيض أمر القوات العسكرية الأمريكية بالتركيز بشكل شبه حصري على تنفيذ «حجر» على نفط فنزويلا لمدة شهرين على الأقل، مشيراً إلى أن واشنطن تفضل حالياً استخدام الوسائل الاقتصادية بدلاً من العسكرية للضغط على كاراكاس.

ضغط اقتصادي على فنزويلا

وقال المسؤول الأمريكي لـ«رويترز»: «غم وجود خيارات عسكرية، إلا أن التركيز ينصب أولاً على استخدام الضغط الاقتصادي من خلال تنفيذ العقوبات لتحقيق النتيجة التي يسعى إليها البيت الأبيض».

وبينما يظهر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد تراب علناً عدم وضوح في أهدافه الدقيقة تجاه فنزويلا، إلا أنه ضغط سراً على الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو لمغادرة البلاد، بحسب، وأكد ترمب يوم الاثنين الماضي أنه سيكون من الذكاء أن يتنحى مادورو عن السلطة.

كارثة اقتصادية بحلول أواخر يناير

وأضاف المسؤول: «الجهود الحالية وضعت ضغطاً هائلاً على مادورو، ويُعتقد أن فنزويلا ستشهد كارثة اقتصادية بحلول أواخر يناير ما لم توافق على تقديم تنازلات كبيرة للولايات المتحدة».

واشنطن تسعى للاستيلاء على سفينة ثالثة

في سياق متصل، تسعى الولايات المتحدة للاستيلاء على سفينة ثالثة، حيث اتهم ترمب الدولة الجنوب أمريكية بغمر الولايات المتحدة بالمخدرات، وقد قصفت إدارته لأشهر قوارب تنطلق من أمريكا الجنوبية يُزعم أنها تحمل مخدرات، مما أثار إدانة دولية واسعة باعتبارها عمليات قتل خارج القانون.

تهديدات ترمب

كما هدد ترمب مراراً بقصف البنية التحتية للمخدرات على البر، وأذن بنشاط سري لوكالة الاستخبارات المركزية (CIA) موجهاً ضد كاراكاس، ووفي هذا الشهر، اعترض خفر السواحل الأمريكي ناقلتي نفط في بحر الكاريبي، محملتين بنفط فنزويلي خام.

وجاءت تصريحات المسؤول في البيت الأبيض بعد تقارير إعلامية أفادت بأن خفر السواحل ينتظر قوات إضافية لتنفيذ عملية استيلاء ثالثة، حاولت لأول مرة يوم الأحد، على سفينة معاقبة فارغة تُعرف باسم «بيلا-1».

ومن جانبه، قال سفير فنزويلا لدى الأمم المتحدة صموئيل مونكادا: «التهديد ليس فنزويلا، بل حكومة الولايات المتحدة».

15 ألف جندي أمريكي في الكاريبي

ويمتلك الجيش الأمريكي حضوراً عسكرياً هائلاً في الكاريبي يتجاوز 15 ألف جندي، بما في ذلك حاملة طائرات و11 سفينة حربية أخرى وأكثر من عشرات طائرات إف-35. ورغم أن العديد من هذه الأصول يمكن استخدامها لتنفيذ العقوبات، إلا أن أخرى مثل الطائرات المقاتلة غير مناسبة لهذه المهمة.

أمريكا تُبلغ الأمم المتحدة

وأعلنت الولايات المتحدة يوم الثلاثاء، أمام الأمم المتحدة أنها ستفرض وتنفذ العقوبات «إلى أقصى حد» للحرمان مادورو من الموارد التي يستخدمها لتمويل «كارتل دي لوس سوليس».

حصار ناقلات النفط الفنزويلية

وفي وقت سابق هذا الشهر، أمر ترمب بـ«حصار» جميع ناقلات النفط المعاقبة الداخلة والخارجة من فنزويلا، لكن استخدام المسؤول لكلمة «حجر» يبدو أنه يعكس لغة أزمة الصواريخ الكوبية عام 1962، حين أرادت إدارة الرئيس جون كينيدي تجنب التصعيد.

وقال روبرت ماكنامارا، وزير الدفاع في عهد كينيدي، عام 2002: «سميناها حجراً لأن الحصار كلمة حرب».

فيما أدان خبراء في الأمم المتحدة، أمس الأربعاء، الحصار، معتبرين أن مثل هذا الاستخدام للقوة يُعترف به «كعدوان مسلح غير قانوني».