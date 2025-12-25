نقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن مسؤول أمريكي، أن البيت الأبيض أمر القوات العسكرية الأمريكية بالتركيز بشكل شبه حصري على تنفيذ «حجر» على نفط فنزويلا لمدة شهرين على الأقل، مشيراً إلى أن واشنطن تفضل حالياً استخدام الوسائل الاقتصادية بدلاً من العسكرية للضغط على كاراكاس.
ضغط اقتصادي على فنزويلا
وقال المسؤول الأمريكي لـ«رويترز»: «غم وجود خيارات عسكرية، إلا أن التركيز ينصب أولاً على استخدام الضغط الاقتصادي من خلال تنفيذ العقوبات لتحقيق النتيجة التي يسعى إليها البيت الأبيض».
وبينما يظهر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد تراب علناً عدم وضوح في أهدافه الدقيقة تجاه فنزويلا، إلا أنه ضغط سراً على الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو لمغادرة البلاد، بحسب، وأكد ترمب يوم الاثنين الماضي أنه سيكون من الذكاء أن يتنحى مادورو عن السلطة.
كارثة اقتصادية بحلول أواخر يناير
وأضاف المسؤول: «الجهود الحالية وضعت ضغطاً هائلاً على مادورو، ويُعتقد أن فنزويلا ستشهد كارثة اقتصادية بحلول أواخر يناير ما لم توافق على تقديم تنازلات كبيرة للولايات المتحدة».
واشنطن تسعى للاستيلاء على سفينة ثالثة
في سياق متصل، تسعى الولايات المتحدة للاستيلاء على سفينة ثالثة، حيث اتهم ترمب الدولة الجنوب أمريكية بغمر الولايات المتحدة بالمخدرات، وقد قصفت إدارته لأشهر قوارب تنطلق من أمريكا الجنوبية يُزعم أنها تحمل مخدرات، مما أثار إدانة دولية واسعة باعتبارها عمليات قتل خارج القانون.
تهديدات ترمب
كما هدد ترمب مراراً بقصف البنية التحتية للمخدرات على البر، وأذن بنشاط سري لوكالة الاستخبارات المركزية (CIA) موجهاً ضد كاراكاس، ووفي هذا الشهر، اعترض خفر السواحل الأمريكي ناقلتي نفط في بحر الكاريبي، محملتين بنفط فنزويلي خام.
وجاءت تصريحات المسؤول في البيت الأبيض بعد تقارير إعلامية أفادت بأن خفر السواحل ينتظر قوات إضافية لتنفيذ عملية استيلاء ثالثة، حاولت لأول مرة يوم الأحد، على سفينة معاقبة فارغة تُعرف باسم «بيلا-1».
ومن جانبه، قال سفير فنزويلا لدى الأمم المتحدة صموئيل مونكادا: «التهديد ليس فنزويلا، بل حكومة الولايات المتحدة».
15 ألف جندي أمريكي في الكاريبي
ويمتلك الجيش الأمريكي حضوراً عسكرياً هائلاً في الكاريبي يتجاوز 15 ألف جندي، بما في ذلك حاملة طائرات و11 سفينة حربية أخرى وأكثر من عشرات طائرات إف-35. ورغم أن العديد من هذه الأصول يمكن استخدامها لتنفيذ العقوبات، إلا أن أخرى مثل الطائرات المقاتلة غير مناسبة لهذه المهمة.
أمريكا تُبلغ الأمم المتحدة
وأعلنت الولايات المتحدة يوم الثلاثاء، أمام الأمم المتحدة أنها ستفرض وتنفذ العقوبات «إلى أقصى حد» للحرمان مادورو من الموارد التي يستخدمها لتمويل «كارتل دي لوس سوليس».
حصار ناقلات النفط الفنزويلية
وفي وقت سابق هذا الشهر، أمر ترمب بـ«حصار» جميع ناقلات النفط المعاقبة الداخلة والخارجة من فنزويلا، لكن استخدام المسؤول لكلمة «حجر» يبدو أنه يعكس لغة أزمة الصواريخ الكوبية عام 1962، حين أرادت إدارة الرئيس جون كينيدي تجنب التصعيد.
وقال روبرت ماكنامارا، وزير الدفاع في عهد كينيدي، عام 2002: «سميناها حجراً لأن الحصار كلمة حرب».
فيما أدان خبراء في الأمم المتحدة، أمس الأربعاء، الحصار، معتبرين أن مثل هذا الاستخدام للقوة يُعترف به «كعدوان مسلح غير قانوني».
Reuters reported that a U.S. official stated that the White House has ordered American military forces to focus almost exclusively on implementing a "blockade" on Venezuelan oil for at least two months, indicating that Washington currently prefers to use economic means rather than military ones to pressure Caracas.
Economic Pressure on Venezuela
The U.S. official told Reuters: "Despite the existence of military options, the focus is primarily on using economic pressure through the implementation of sanctions to achieve the outcome the White House seeks."
While U.S. President Donald Trump publicly shows ambiguity regarding his precise goals towards Venezuela, he has secretly pressured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to leave the country, and Trump confirmed last Monday that it would be wise for Maduro to step down from power.
Economic Catastrophe by Late January
The official added: "Current efforts have put tremendous pressure on Maduro, and it is believed that Venezuela will face an economic catastrophe by late January unless it agrees to make significant concessions to the United States."
Washington Seeks to Seize a Third Ship
In a related context, the United States is seeking to seize a third ship, as Trump accused the South American nation of flooding the U.S. with drugs. His administration has bombed boats departing from South America for months, allegedly carrying drugs, which has sparked widespread international condemnation as extrajudicial killings.
Trump's Threats
Trump has also repeatedly threatened to bomb drug infrastructure on land and has authorized covert activity by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) directed against Caracas. This month, the U.S. Coast Guard intercepted two oil tankers in the Caribbean carrying Venezuelan crude oil.
The White House official's statements came after media reports indicated that the Coast Guard is awaiting additional forces to carry out a third seizure operation, which attempted for the first time on Sunday on an empty sanctioned ship known as "Bella-1."
For his part, Venezuela's ambassador to the United Nations, Samuel Moncada, stated: "The threat is not Venezuela, but the U.S. government."
15,000 U.S. Soldiers in the Caribbean
The U.S. military has a massive presence in the Caribbean, exceeding 15,000 troops, including an aircraft carrier and 11 other warships, as well as dozens of F-35 aircraft. While many of these assets can be used to enforce sanctions, others, such as fighter jets, are unsuitable for this mission.
America Informs the United Nations
The United States announced on Tuesday, before the United Nations, that it would impose and enforce sanctions "to the fullest extent" to deprive Maduro of the resources he uses to finance the "Cartel de los Soles."
Blockade of Venezuelan Oil Tankers
Earlier this month, Trump ordered a "blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, but the official's use of the term "blockade" seems to reflect the language of the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, when President John F. Kennedy's administration wanted to avoid escalation.
Robert McNamara, Kennedy's Secretary of Defense, stated in 2002: "We called it a blockade because the word 'quarantine' is a word of war."
Meanwhile, UN experts condemned the blockade yesterday, considering such use of force to be recognized as "illegal armed aggression."