أعلنت قوات خفر السواحل اليمنية، ضبط سفينتين خشبيتين قادمتين من جيبوتي في المياه الإقليمية كانتا تخفيان معدات اتصالات حديثة.
وأفادت القوات على موقعها الإلكتروني أمس: «نجحت وحدات من خفر السواحل (الأربعاء)، في ضبط سفينتين خشبيتين تحملان اسمي «السلام» و«الخير 3»، بطول يراوح بين 20 – 30 متراً، وذلك أثناء إبحارهما على بعد نحو 70 ميلًا بحرياً غرب ميناء عدن، قادمتين من ميناء جيبوتي».
تفاصيل حملة السفينتين
وأشارت إلى أن السفينتين كانتا محمّلتين ببضائع متنوعة تُقدّر بنحو 250 طناً، ومتجهتين إلى رأس العارة، وهي نقطة إنزال غير شرعية تُستخدم في عمليات التهريب، بما في ذلك التهرب الجمركي وإدخال مواد محظورة، ما يتسبب بخسائر اقتصادية جسيمة على خزينة الدولة ويقوّض جهود تنظيم حركة التجارة البحرية الشرعية، موضحة أنه وخلال عملية التفتيش، تم العثور على 14 صندوقاً تحتوي على معدات اتصالات متقدمة، ويضم كل صندوق جهازاً شبكياً كبيراً مخصّصاً لمعالجة ودمج البيانات من شركة اتصالات أجنبية.
ولفت البيان إلى أن هذه الأجهزة غير مذكورة في بوليصة الشحن، في مخالفة واضحة لإجراءات النقل البحري واللوائح الجمركية، الأمر الذي يعكس محاولة إخفاء هوية ومصدر هذه المعدات.
ضبط شبكة اتصالات حديثة
وأكد البيان أن المعطيات الأولية تشير إلى أن هذه النوعية من المعدات تُستخدم عادةً في شبكات الألياف الضوئية والبنية التحتية للاتصالات، ولا تُعد للاستخدام التجاري العام، وتتطلب تصاريح رسمية لنقلها وتركيبها وتشغيلها داخل البلاد.
وأضاف البيان: تم اقتياد السفينتين إلى ميناء عدن والتحفظ عليهما والشحنة والمشتبه بهم، لاستكمال التفتيش والإجراءات القانونية، وإحالة القضية إلى الجهات المختصة لاستكمال التحقيق.
وأكدت مصلحة خفر السواحل اليمنية استمرارها في حماية السواحل والمياه الإقليمية ومنع التهريب بجميع أشكاله، بالتنسيق مع الأجهزة الأمنية والجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة، تعزيزاً للأمن البحري والحفاظ على الاقتصاد الوطني.
The Yemeni Coast Guard announced the seizure of two wooden boats coming from Djibouti in the territorial waters, which were hiding modern communication equipment.
The forces reported on their website yesterday: "Units of the Coast Guard successfully seized two wooden boats named 'Al-Salam' and 'Al-Khayr 3', measuring between 20 to 30 meters in length, while they were sailing about 70 nautical miles west of the port of Aden, coming from the port of Djibouti."
Details of the Two Boats Operation
It was noted that the two boats were loaded with various goods estimated at around 250 tons, heading to Ras Al-Arah, an illegal landing point used for smuggling operations, including customs evasion and the introduction of prohibited materials, which causes significant economic losses to the state treasury and undermines efforts to regulate legitimate maritime trade. It was clarified that during the inspection process, 14 boxes containing advanced communication equipment were found, with each box containing a large network device designed to process and integrate data from a foreign telecommunications company.
The statement pointed out that this equipment was not mentioned in the shipping bill, in clear violation of maritime transport procedures and customs regulations, reflecting an attempt to conceal the identity and source of this equipment.
Seizing a Modern Communication Network
The statement confirmed that preliminary data indicates that this type of equipment is typically used in fiber optic networks and telecommunications infrastructure, and is not intended for general commercial use, requiring official permits for its transport, installation, and operation within the country.
The statement added: The two boats were escorted to the port of Aden, and the boats, the cargo, and the suspects were detained for further inspection and legal procedures, and the case was referred to the relevant authorities for further investigation.
The Yemeni Coast Guard confirmed its continued efforts to protect the coasts and territorial waters and to prevent smuggling in all its forms, in coordination with security agencies and relevant government entities, to enhance maritime security and preserve the national economy.