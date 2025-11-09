The Yemeni Coast Guard announced the seizure of two wooden boats coming from Djibouti in the territorial waters, which were hiding modern communication equipment.



The forces reported on their website yesterday: "Units of the Coast Guard successfully seized two wooden boats named 'Al-Salam' and 'Al-Khayr 3', measuring between 20 to 30 meters in length, while they were sailing about 70 nautical miles west of the port of Aden, coming from the port of Djibouti."



Details of the Two Boats Operation



It was noted that the two boats were loaded with various goods estimated at around 250 tons, heading to Ras Al-Arah, an illegal landing point used for smuggling operations, including customs evasion and the introduction of prohibited materials, which causes significant economic losses to the state treasury and undermines efforts to regulate legitimate maritime trade. It was clarified that during the inspection process, 14 boxes containing advanced communication equipment were found, with each box containing a large network device designed to process and integrate data from a foreign telecommunications company.



The statement pointed out that this equipment was not mentioned in the shipping bill, in clear violation of maritime transport procedures and customs regulations, reflecting an attempt to conceal the identity and source of this equipment.



Seizing a Modern Communication Network



The statement confirmed that preliminary data indicates that this type of equipment is typically used in fiber optic networks and telecommunications infrastructure, and is not intended for general commercial use, requiring official permits for its transport, installation, and operation within the country.



The statement added: The two boats were escorted to the port of Aden, and the boats, the cargo, and the suspects were detained for further inspection and legal procedures, and the case was referred to the relevant authorities for further investigation.



The Yemeni Coast Guard confirmed its continued efforts to protect the coasts and territorial waters and to prevent smuggling in all its forms, in coordination with security agencies and relevant government entities, to enhance maritime security and preserve the national economy.