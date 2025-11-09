أعلنت قوات خفر السواحل اليمنية، ضبط سفينتين خشبيتين قادمتين من جيبوتي في المياه الإقليمية كانتا تخفيان معدات اتصالات حديثة.


وأفادت القوات على موقعها الإلكتروني أمس: «نجحت وحدات من خفر السواحل (الأربعاء)، في ضبط سفينتين خشبيتين تحملان اسمي «السلام» و«الخير 3»، بطول يراوح بين 20 – 30 متراً، وذلك أثناء إبحارهما على بعد نحو 70 ميلًا بحرياً غرب ميناء عدن، قادمتين من ميناء جيبوتي».


تفاصيل حملة السفينتين


وأشارت إلى أن السفينتين كانتا محمّلتين ببضائع متنوعة تُقدّر بنحو 250 طناً، ومتجهتين إلى رأس العارة، وهي نقطة إنزال غير شرعية تُستخدم في عمليات التهريب، بما في ذلك التهرب الجمركي وإدخال مواد محظورة، ما يتسبب بخسائر اقتصادية جسيمة على خزينة الدولة ويقوّض جهود تنظيم حركة التجارة البحرية الشرعية، موضحة أنه وخلال عملية التفتيش، تم العثور على 14 صندوقاً تحتوي على معدات اتصالات متقدمة، ويضم كل صندوق جهازاً شبكياً كبيراً مخصّصاً لمعالجة ودمج البيانات من شركة اتصالات أجنبية.


ولفت البيان إلى أن هذه الأجهزة غير مذكورة في بوليصة الشحن، في مخالفة واضحة لإجراءات النقل البحري واللوائح الجمركية، الأمر الذي يعكس محاولة إخفاء هوية ومصدر هذه المعدات.


ضبط شبكة اتصالات حديثة


وأكد البيان أن المعطيات الأولية تشير إلى أن هذه النوعية من المعدات تُستخدم عادةً في شبكات الألياف الضوئية والبنية التحتية للاتصالات، ولا تُعد للاستخدام التجاري العام، وتتطلب تصاريح رسمية لنقلها وتركيبها وتشغيلها داخل البلاد.


وأضاف البيان: تم اقتياد السفينتين إلى ميناء عدن والتحفظ عليهما والشحنة والمشتبه بهم، لاستكمال التفتيش والإجراءات القانونية، وإحالة القضية إلى الجهات المختصة لاستكمال التحقيق.


وأكدت مصلحة خفر السواحل اليمنية استمرارها في حماية السواحل والمياه الإقليمية ومنع التهريب بجميع أشكاله، بالتنسيق مع الأجهزة الأمنية والجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة، تعزيزاً للأمن البحري والحفاظ على الاقتصاد الوطني.