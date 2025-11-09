جدد عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني اللواء سلطان العرادة التأكيد على أن الشعب اليمني يواجه أزمة إنسانية تتفاقم يوما بعد آخر جراء ممارسات جماعة الحوثي وانتهاكاتها المستمرة، إلى جانب إصرارها على عرقلة مسار السلام والتنمية، وزعزعة الأمن والاستقرار على الصعيدين الإقليمي والدولي.
وناقش العرادة، اليوم (الأحد)، مع السفير الألماني لدى اليمن توماس شنايدر، آفاق التعاون التنموي بين البلدين الصديقين، ودعم الجهود الإنسانية.
وحذر العرادة من أن استمرار تلك الممارسات يزيد من تدهور الأوضاع الإنسانية، ويقوّض فرص تحقيق السلام العادل والشامل الذي ينشده جميع اليمنيين.
وشدد على أهمية زيادة التدخلات الإنسانية في ظل الظروف الصعبة التي يعيشها اليمن، والعمل على الانتقال من مرحلة الإغاثة إلى مرحلة التنمية المستدامة، ودعم جهود الحكومة في إعادة بناء مؤسسات الدولة وتحريك عجلة الاقتصاد الوطني بما يعزز قدرة المجتمع على الصمود أمام الأزمات.
ودعا عضو مجلس القيادة ألمانيا إلى توسيع نطاق الدعم الإنساني والتنموي، وتطوير برامج التعاون الفني في مختلف الجوانب، وتعزيز التواصل والتنسيق المشترك، معربا عن تقديره للعلاقات التاريخية الراسخة بين البلدين، والدور المحوري الذي يضطلع به شركاء وأصدقاء اليمن على كافة المستويات رغم الصعوبات القائمة.
من جانبه، أكد السفير الألماني حرص بلاده على تعزيز علاقات الصداقة التاريخية بين البلدين ومواصلة دعم اليمن في مسار التنمية، والمساهمة في تحقيق الاستقرار. وقال إن بلاده تعمل مع الحكومة اليمنية والشركاء لتحسين الأوضاع، وتوسيع مجالات التعاون المستقبلي بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة للشعبين الصديقين.
The member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Major General Sultan Al-Arada, reaffirmed that the Yemeni people are facing a humanitarian crisis that is worsening day by day due to the practices of the Houthi group and its ongoing violations, along with its insistence on obstructing the path to peace and development, and destabilizing security and stability at both the regional and international levels.
Al-Arada discussed today (Sunday) with the German ambassador to Yemen, Thomas Schneider, the prospects for developmental cooperation between the two friendly countries and support for humanitarian efforts.
Al-Arada warned that the continuation of these practices exacerbates the humanitarian situation and undermines the chances of achieving the just and comprehensive peace sought by all Yemenis.
He emphasized the importance of increasing humanitarian interventions in light of the difficult conditions in Yemen, and working to transition from relief to sustainable development, as well as supporting the government's efforts to rebuild state institutions and stimulate the national economy in a way that enhances the community's ability to withstand crises.
The Council member called on Germany to expand the scope of humanitarian and developmental support, develop technical cooperation programs in various aspects, and enhance communication and joint coordination, expressing his appreciation for the longstanding historical relations between the two countries, and the pivotal role played by Yemen's partners and friends at all levels despite the existing difficulties.
For his part, the German ambassador confirmed his country's keenness to strengthen the historical friendship between the two countries and to continue supporting Yemen in its development path, contributing to achieving stability. He stated that his country is working with the Yemeni government and partners to improve the situation and expand areas of future cooperation that serve the mutual interests of the two friendly peoples.