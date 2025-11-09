جدد عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني اللواء سلطان العرادة التأكيد على أن الشعب اليمني يواجه أزمة إنسانية تتفاقم يوما بعد آخر جراء ممارسات جماعة الحوثي وانتهاكاتها المستمرة، إلى جانب إصرارها على عرقلة مسار السلام والتنمية، وزعزعة الأمن والاستقرار على الصعيدين الإقليمي والدولي.


وناقش العرادة، اليوم (الأحد)، مع السفير الألماني لدى اليمن توماس شنايدر، آفاق التعاون التنموي بين البلدين الصديقين، ودعم الجهود الإنسانية.


وحذر العرادة من أن استمرار تلك الممارسات يزيد من تدهور الأوضاع الإنسانية، ويقوّض فرص تحقيق السلام العادل والشامل الذي ينشده جميع اليمنيين.


وشدد على أهمية زيادة التدخلات الإنسانية في ظل الظروف الصعبة التي يعيشها اليمن، والعمل على الانتقال من مرحلة الإغاثة إلى مرحلة التنمية المستدامة، ودعم جهود الحكومة في إعادة بناء مؤسسات الدولة وتحريك عجلة الاقتصاد الوطني بما يعزز قدرة المجتمع على الصمود أمام الأزمات.


ودعا عضو مجلس القيادة ألمانيا إلى توسيع نطاق الدعم الإنساني والتنموي، وتطوير برامج التعاون الفني في مختلف الجوانب، وتعزيز التواصل والتنسيق المشترك، معربا عن تقديره للعلاقات التاريخية الراسخة بين البلدين، والدور المحوري الذي يضطلع به شركاء وأصدقاء اليمن على كافة المستويات رغم الصعوبات القائمة.


من جانبه، أكد السفير الألماني حرص بلاده على تعزيز علاقات الصداقة التاريخية بين البلدين ومواصلة دعم اليمن في مسار التنمية، والمساهمة في تحقيق الاستقرار. وقال إن بلاده تعمل مع الحكومة اليمنية والشركاء لتحسين الأوضاع، وتوسيع مجالات التعاون المستقبلي بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة للشعبين الصديقين.