The member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Major General Sultan Al-Arada, reaffirmed that the Yemeni people are facing a humanitarian crisis that is worsening day by day due to the practices of the Houthi group and its ongoing violations, along with its insistence on obstructing the path to peace and development, and destabilizing security and stability at both the regional and international levels.



Al-Arada discussed today (Sunday) with the German ambassador to Yemen, Thomas Schneider, the prospects for developmental cooperation between the two friendly countries and support for humanitarian efforts.



Al-Arada warned that the continuation of these practices exacerbates the humanitarian situation and undermines the chances of achieving the just and comprehensive peace sought by all Yemenis.



He emphasized the importance of increasing humanitarian interventions in light of the difficult conditions in Yemen, and working to transition from relief to sustainable development, as well as supporting the government's efforts to rebuild state institutions and stimulate the national economy in a way that enhances the community's ability to withstand crises.



The Council member called on Germany to expand the scope of humanitarian and developmental support, develop technical cooperation programs in various aspects, and enhance communication and joint coordination, expressing his appreciation for the longstanding historical relations between the two countries, and the pivotal role played by Yemen's partners and friends at all levels despite the existing difficulties.



For his part, the German ambassador confirmed his country's keenness to strengthen the historical friendship between the two countries and to continue supporting Yemen in its development path, contributing to achieving stability. He stated that his country is working with the Yemeni government and partners to improve the situation and expand areas of future cooperation that serve the mutual interests of the two friendly peoples.