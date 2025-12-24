أكدت الفنانة المصرية ريهام عبد الغفور في منشور عبر حسابها الشخصي على «فيسبوك»، بأن قانون تنظيم الصحافة والإعلام يفرض ضوابط صارمة على تصوير ونشر المواد الخاصة بالفنانين، حتى في الأماكن العامة أو عند التصوير الصحفي.
وقالت في أول تعليق لها عقب تصويرها في إحدى دور السينما: «المساءلة القانونية تظل قائمة إذا استُخدمت الصور أو الفيديوهات بشكل يمس كرامة الشخص أو يهدف للإثارة دون قيمة خبرية».
إجراءات قانونية
وأعلنت نقابة المهن التمثيلية برئاسة الفنان الدكتور أشرف زكي اتخاذ إجراءات قانونية وطلبت تفريغ كاميرات المراقبة لكشف ملابسات الواقعة، وأدانت تداول مقطع مصور للفنانة، واعتبرته انتهاكًا للخصوصية، مؤكدة اتخاذ إجراءات قانونية ضد المتورطين وفق القوانين المنظمة، مع التشديد على احترام الخصوصية والمعايير المهنية.
كما أعربت النقابة عن استيائها مما حدث خلال العرض الخاص بفيلم «خريطة رأس السنة»، معتبرة أن استغلال الهواتف المزودة بكاميرات في مواقف خاصة يعد تصرفًا غير مقبول.
