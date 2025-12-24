The Egyptian artist Riham Abdel Ghafour confirmed in a post on her personal account on "Facebook" that the Press and Media Regulation Law imposes strict controls on photographing and publishing materials related to artists, even in public places or during press photography.

She stated in her first comment after being filmed in one of the cinemas: "Legal accountability remains in place if the images or videos are used in a way that harms the person's dignity or aims to provoke without any news value."

Legal Actions

The Actors' Syndicate, headed by artist Dr. Ashraf Zaki, announced that it would take legal actions and requested the release of surveillance camera footage to uncover the circumstances of the incident. It condemned the circulation of a video clip of the artist, considering it a violation of privacy, and confirmed that legal actions would be taken against those involved according to the regulating laws, emphasizing the importance of respecting privacy and professional standards.

The syndicate also expressed its discontent with what happened during the private screening of the film "New Year's Eve Map," considering that the use of camera-equipped phones in private situations is an unacceptable behavior.