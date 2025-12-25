اتهمت شبكة أطباء السودان، اليوم (الخميس)، قوات الدعم السريع باحتجاز 73 امرأة و29 طفلة في مدينة المجلد بعد ترحيلهن من مدينة بابنوسة بولاية غرب كردفان، بدعوى انتماء ذويهن للجيش.


وأوضحت الشبكة في بيان، أن قوة تتبع للدعم السريع احتجزت 29 طفلة و73 امرأة في مدينة المجلد بولاية غرب كردفان، عقب اجتياح مدينة بابنوسة بتهمة انتماء ذويهن للقوات المسلحة، مبينة أنه جرى ترحيلهن قسرا واحتجازهن في ظروف إنسانية بالغة السوء تفتقر لأبسط مقومات الرعاية الصحية والغذائية والنفسية.


وأشارت الشبكة إلى أن احتجاز النساء والأطفال يمثل انتهاكا صارخا للقانون الدولي الإنساني ولكافة المواثيق التي تحظر استهداف المدنيين أو استخدامهم وسيلة ضغط خلال النزاعات المسلحة، محذرة تعرّض المحتجزات لمخاطر صحية جسيمة، خصوصا في ظل انعدام الخدمات الطبية وانتشار الأوبئة.


وحمّلت الشبكة الطبية قيادة قوات الدعم السريع المسؤولية الكاملة عن سلامة المحتجزات، مطالبة بالإفراج الفوري وغير المشروط عنهن، وضمان وصولهن الآمن إلى ذويهن، مع تمكين المنظمات الإنسانية والطبية من الوصول العاجل لتقديم الرعاية اللازمة لهن.


ودعت الشبكة الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية والإقليمية بتحمّل مسؤولياتها، والضغط على قيادة الدعم السريع لوقف هذه الانتهاكات، وتوفير الحماية للمدنيين، خصوصا النساء والأطفال.


من جهة أخرى، يصل، اليوم، رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي السوداني عبدالفتاح البرهان إلى العاصمة التركية أنقرة وذلك للقاء الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان.


وأشارت الرئاسة التركية في بيان لها إلى أن زيارة البرهان للبلاد تأتي تلبية لدعوة الرئيس أردوغان، ومن المقرر أن يبحث الجانبان العلاقات الثنائية وتطورات الأوضاع بالسودان، وجهود تحقيق الاستقرار بالمنطقة.