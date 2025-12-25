The Sudanese Doctors Network accused the Rapid Support Forces today (Thursday) of detaining 73 women and 29 girls in the city of Al-Majlad after forcibly relocating them from the city of Babnusa in West Kordofan, claiming that their relatives belong to the army.



The network clarified in a statement that a force affiliated with the Rapid Support detained 29 girls and 73 women in the city of Al-Majlad in West Kordofan, following the invasion of Babnusa on the grounds of their relatives' affiliation with the armed forces, indicating that they were forcibly relocated and held in extremely poor humanitarian conditions lacking the most basic elements of health, nutrition, and psychological care.



The network pointed out that the detention of women and children represents a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and all agreements that prohibit targeting civilians or using them as leverage during armed conflicts, warning of the serious health risks faced by the detainees, especially in light of the lack of medical services and the spread of epidemics.



The medical network held the leadership of the Rapid Support Forces fully responsible for the safety of the detainees, demanding their immediate and unconditional release, ensuring their safe return to their families, and enabling humanitarian and medical organizations to urgently provide the necessary care for them.



The network called on the United Nations and international and regional organizations to assume their responsibilities, pressuring the leadership of the Rapid Support Forces to stop these violations and provide protection for civilians, especially women and children.



On another note, today, the head of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, arrives in the Turkish capital, Ankara, to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.



The Turkish presidency stated in a statement that Al-Burhan's visit to the country comes in response to an invitation from President Erdoğan, and the two sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations, developments in the situation in Sudan, and efforts to achieve stability in the region.