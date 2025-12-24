The Arab League described the peace initiative presented by the Sudanese government to the United Nations Security Council as reflecting a deep understanding of the severity of the crisis facing Sudan, and a clear commitment to ending the war in the country.

The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, expressed his great welcome to the speech delivered by the Prime Minister of the transitional Sudanese government before the United Nations Security Council, and the comprehensive peace initiative it included.

The Secretary-General of the Arab League affirmed that the Sudanese initiative reflects a deep understanding of the severity of the crisis facing Sudan, and a clear commitment to ending the war, stopping the bloodshed, and alleviating the humanitarian suffering endured by the dear Sudanese people, in a manner that preserves Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Political, Humanitarian, and Security Messages

The spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Counselor Jamal Rushdi, confirmed that the Arab League values the political, humanitarian, and security messages of great importance contained in the initiative, and sees it as a serious framework that can be built upon, warranting a positive engagement with it.

The Arab League considered what was included in the Sudanese initiative as a key part of any comprehensive solution pathway and efforts aimed at ending armed conflict and restoring security and stability in Sudan, preventing any threat to its national unity or the disintegration of its social fabric.

The spokesperson added that the Arab League supports the initiative's call for a comprehensive ceasefire, the protection of civilians, ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid, addressing the conditions of displaced persons and refugees, disarmament, and implementing disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration programs, in order to create the necessary groundwork for rebuilding trust and restoring the social fabric, and strengthening the foundations of a unified Sudanese state.

الجامعة العربية ترحب بمبادرة السودان.

The Importance of Engaging with the Initiative's Proposals

He clarified that the Arab League emphasizes the importance of engaging with the proposals contained in the initiative for confidence-building measures—political, security, economic, and social—based on the principles of transitional justice, reparations, national reconciliation, and non-exclusion, which enhance the prospects for sustainable peace, preserve the unity of society and the state, and prevent the re-emergence of violence or slipping into paths of division or fragmentation.

The Arab League welcomed the initiative's emphasis on national ownership of the political process, and on launching a comprehensive Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue during the transitional period, leading to a national consensus on state management and governance, within the framework of a unified Sudan, culminating in free and fair elections under international supervision, fulfilling the aspirations of the Sudanese people for democratic transformation and stability.

The spokesperson expressed the Arab League's coordination and cooperation with the United Nations, the African Union, and regional and international partners in supporting and accompanying efforts aimed at peace, based on its national responsibility and its steadfast commitment to Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and to safeguarding its security and stability, serving regional and international peace and security.