وصفت جامعة الدول العربية مبادرة السلام التي قدمتها الحكومة السودانية إلى مجلس الأمن الدولي بأنها تعكس إدراكاً عميقاً لجسامة الأزمة التي يمر بها السودان، وحرصاً واضحاً على وقف الحرب بالبلاد.
وأعرب الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط عن ترحيبه الكبير بالكلمة التي ألقاها رئيس وزراء حكومة السودان الانتقالية أمام مجلس الأمن الدولي، وما تضمنته من مبادرة متكاملة للسلام.
وأكد الأمين العام للجامعة العربية أن المبادرة السودانية تعكس إدراكاً عميقاً لجسامة الأزمة التي يمر بها السودان، وحرصاً واضحاً على وقف الحرب وحقن الدماء والتخفيف من المعاناة الإنسانية التي يتكبدها الشعب السوداني الشقيق، بما يصون وحدة السودان وسيادته وسلامة أراضيه.
رسائل سياسية وإنسانية وأمنية
وأكد المتحدث باسم الأمين العام المستشار جمال رشدي أن الجامعة العربية تثمن ما ورد في المبادرة من رسائل سياسية وإنسانية وأمنية بالغة الأهمية، وترى فيها إطاراً جاداً وقابلاً للبناء عليه، يستدعي التعاطي معها بإيجابية.
واعتبرت الجامعة العربية ما جاء في المبادرة السودانية جزءاً رئيسياً من أي مسار شامل للحل ومن الجهود الرامية إلى إنهاء النزاع المسلح واستعادة الأمن والاستقرار في السودان، بما يحول دون أي تهديد لوحدته الوطنية أو تفكك نسيجه المجتمعي.
وأضاف المتحدث أن الجامعة العربية تدعم دعوة المبادرة إلى وقف شامل لإطلاق النار، وحماية المدنيين، وضمان انسياب المساعدات الإنسانية، ومعالجة أوضاع النازحين واللاجئين، ونزع السلاح، وتنفيذ برامج نزع السلاح والتسريح وإعادة الدمج، بما يهيئ الأرضية اللازمة لإعادة بناء الثقة وترميم النسيج الاجتماعي، وتعزيز أسس الدولة السودانية الموحدة.
الجامعة العربية ترحب بمبادرة السودان.
أهمية التفاعل مع ما تضمنته المبادرة
وأوضح أن جامعة الدول العربية تشدد على أهمية التفاعل مع ما تضمنته المبادرة من مقترحات لتدابير بناء ثقة، سياسية وأمنية واقتصادية واجتماعية، تقوم على مبادئ العدالة الانتقالية، وجبر الضرر والمصالحة الوطنية وعدم الإقصاء بما يعزز فرص السلام المستدام، ويحفظ وحدة المجتمع والدولة، ويحول دون إعادة إنتاج العنف أو الانزلاق نحو مسارات التقسيم أو التفتيت.
وأعرب عن ترحيب الجامعة العربية بتأكيد المبادرة على الملكية الوطنية للعملية السياسية، وعلى إطلاق حوار سوداني-سوداني شامل خلال الفترة الانتقالية، يفضي إلى توافق وطني حول إدارة الدولة وحكم البلاد، في إطار السودان الواحد الموحد، ويُتوج بانتخابات حرة ونزيهة بمراقبة دولية بما يحقق تطلعات الشعب السوداني في التحول الديمقراطي والاستقرار.
وأعرب المتحدث عن تنسيق وتعاون جامعة الدول العربية مع الأمم المتحدة والاتحاد الأفريقي والشركاء الإقليميين والدوليين في دعم ومواكبة الجهود الرامية إلى السلام، منطلقة في ذلك من مسؤوليتها القومية، وحرصها الثابت على وحدة السودان وسيادته وسلامة أراضيه، وصون أمنه واستقراره، بما يخدم الأمن والسلم الإقليميين والدوليين.
The Arab League described the peace initiative presented by the Sudanese government to the United Nations Security Council as reflecting a deep understanding of the severity of the crisis facing Sudan, and a clear commitment to ending the war in the country.
The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, expressed his great welcome to the speech delivered by the Prime Minister of the transitional Sudanese government before the United Nations Security Council, and the comprehensive peace initiative it included.
The Secretary-General of the Arab League affirmed that the Sudanese initiative reflects a deep understanding of the severity of the crisis facing Sudan, and a clear commitment to ending the war, stopping the bloodshed, and alleviating the humanitarian suffering endured by the dear Sudanese people, in a manner that preserves Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.
Political, Humanitarian, and Security Messages
The spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Counselor Jamal Rushdi, confirmed that the Arab League values the political, humanitarian, and security messages of great importance contained in the initiative, and sees it as a serious framework that can be built upon, warranting a positive engagement with it.
The Arab League considered what was included in the Sudanese initiative as a key part of any comprehensive solution pathway and efforts aimed at ending armed conflict and restoring security and stability in Sudan, preventing any threat to its national unity or the disintegration of its social fabric.
The spokesperson added that the Arab League supports the initiative's call for a comprehensive ceasefire, the protection of civilians, ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid, addressing the conditions of displaced persons and refugees, disarmament, and implementing disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration programs, in order to create the necessary groundwork for rebuilding trust and restoring the social fabric, and strengthening the foundations of a unified Sudanese state.
الجامعة العربية ترحب بمبادرة السودان.
The Importance of Engaging with the Initiative's Proposals
He clarified that the Arab League emphasizes the importance of engaging with the proposals contained in the initiative for confidence-building measures—political, security, economic, and social—based on the principles of transitional justice, reparations, national reconciliation, and non-exclusion, which enhance the prospects for sustainable peace, preserve the unity of society and the state, and prevent the re-emergence of violence or slipping into paths of division or fragmentation.
The Arab League welcomed the initiative's emphasis on national ownership of the political process, and on launching a comprehensive Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue during the transitional period, leading to a national consensus on state management and governance, within the framework of a unified Sudan, culminating in free and fair elections under international supervision, fulfilling the aspirations of the Sudanese people for democratic transformation and stability.
The spokesperson expressed the Arab League's coordination and cooperation with the United Nations, the African Union, and regional and international partners in supporting and accompanying efforts aimed at peace, based on its national responsibility and its steadfast commitment to Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and to safeguarding its security and stability, serving regional and international peace and security.