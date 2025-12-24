وصفت جامعة الدول العربية مبادرة السلام التي قدمتها الحكومة السودانية إلى مجلس الأمن الدولي بأنها تعكس إدراكاً عميقاً لجسامة الأزمة التي يمر بها السودان، وحرصاً واضحاً على وقف الحرب بالبلاد.

وأعرب الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط عن ترحيبه الكبير بالكلمة التي ألقاها رئيس وزراء حكومة السودان الانتقالية أمام مجلس الأمن الدولي، وما تضمنته من مبادرة متكاملة للسلام.

وأكد الأمين العام للجامعة العربية أن المبادرة السودانية تعكس إدراكاً عميقاً لجسامة الأزمة التي يمر بها السودان، وحرصاً واضحاً على وقف الحرب وحقن الدماء والتخفيف من المعاناة الإنسانية التي يتكبدها الشعب السوداني الشقيق، بما يصون وحدة السودان وسيادته وسلامة أراضيه.

رسائل سياسية وإنسانية وأمنية

وأكد المتحدث باسم الأمين العام المستشار جمال رشدي أن الجامعة العربية تثمن ما ورد في المبادرة من رسائل سياسية وإنسانية وأمنية بالغة الأهمية، وترى فيها إطاراً جاداً وقابلاً للبناء عليه، يستدعي التعاطي معها بإيجابية.

واعتبرت الجامعة العربية ما جاء في المبادرة السودانية جزءاً رئيسياً من أي مسار شامل للحل ومن الجهود الرامية إلى إنهاء النزاع المسلح واستعادة الأمن والاستقرار في السودان، بما يحول دون أي تهديد لوحدته الوطنية أو تفكك نسيجه المجتمعي.

وأضاف المتحدث أن الجامعة العربية تدعم دعوة المبادرة إلى وقف شامل لإطلاق النار، وحماية المدنيين، وضمان انسياب المساعدات الإنسانية، ومعالجة أوضاع النازحين واللاجئين، ونزع السلاح، وتنفيذ برامج نزع السلاح والتسريح وإعادة الدمج، بما يهيئ الأرضية اللازمة لإعادة بناء الثقة وترميم النسيج الاجتماعي، وتعزيز أسس الدولة السودانية الموحدة.

الجامعة العربية ترحب بمبادرة السودان.

الجامعة العربية ترحب بمبادرة السودان.

أهمية التفاعل مع ما تضمنته المبادرة

وأوضح أن جامعة الدول العربية تشدد على أهمية التفاعل مع ما تضمنته المبادرة من مقترحات لتدابير بناء ثقة، سياسية وأمنية واقتصادية واجتماعية، تقوم على مبادئ العدالة الانتقالية، وجبر الضرر والمصالحة الوطنية وعدم الإقصاء بما يعزز فرص السلام المستدام، ويحفظ وحدة المجتمع والدولة، ويحول دون إعادة إنتاج العنف أو الانزلاق نحو مسارات التقسيم أو التفتيت.

وأعرب عن ترحيب الجامعة العربية بتأكيد المبادرة على الملكية الوطنية للعملية السياسية، وعلى إطلاق حوار سوداني-سوداني شامل خلال الفترة الانتقالية، يفضي إلى توافق وطني حول إدارة الدولة وحكم البلاد، في إطار السودان الواحد الموحد، ويُتوج بانتخابات حرة ونزيهة بمراقبة دولية بما يحقق تطلعات الشعب السوداني في التحول الديمقراطي والاستقرار.

وأعرب المتحدث عن تنسيق وتعاون جامعة الدول العربية مع الأمم المتحدة والاتحاد الأفريقي والشركاء الإقليميين والدوليين في دعم ومواكبة الجهود الرامية إلى السلام، منطلقة في ذلك من مسؤوليتها القومية، وحرصها الثابت على وحدة السودان وسيادته وسلامة أراضيه، وصون أمنه واستقراره، بما يخدم الأمن والسلم الإقليميين والدوليين.