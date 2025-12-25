أكدت وزارة الدفاع التركية أن المؤسسات الرسمية المختصة تجري تحقيقاً شاملاً ودقيقاً، بالتعاون مع السلطات الليبية، في سبب تحطم طائرة رئيس الأركان محمد علي الحداد مع 4 مرافقين له في تركيا.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء التركية «الأناضول» عن مصادر في الوزارة قولها: إن «المؤسسات المعنية وبالتعاون مع السلطات الليبية تجري تحقيقاً شاملاً ودقيقاً في سبب وقوع الحادثة».


وكثفت النيابة العامة في العاصمة التركية أنقرة، تحقيقاتها بشأن تحطم الطائرة الليبية، وبحسب «الأناضول» فإن التحقيق يُجرى بإشراف نائب للمدعي العام.


وأشارت إلى أنه تم تطويق موقع تحطم الطائرة بطوق أمني ووضعه تحت الحماية، كما طلبت النيابة العامة تقارير من خبراء فنيين لتحديد ما إذا كانت الطائرة صالحة للطيران، وجرى فحص مسؤولية الطاقم الذي تولى أعمال الصيانة الأخيرة للطائرة أو أي تقصير محتمل من جانبه.


وأشارت الوكالة إلى أنه تم التحفظ على تسجيلات كاميرات المراقبة في مطار أسن بوغا، وأدرجت جميع الاتصالات اللاسلكية بين برج المراقبة والطائرة ضمن ملف التحقيق.


وأفادت الوكالة أنه تم أخذ عينات من ناقلة الوقود ومن حطام الطائرة تحسباً لاحتمال تلوث الوقود أو استخدام وقود عديم الجودة، كما طلبت النيابة أيضاً تقارير الأحوال الجوية المحلية وقت وقوع الحادثة.


وكان وزير الداخلية التركي علي يرلي قايا، قد أعلن الوصول إلى حطام الطائرة التي كانت تقل رئيس الأركان و4 مرافقين وطاقم الطائرة مساء يوم الثلاثاء، مبيناً أن الطائرة سقطت على بعد كيلومترين من قرية «كسيك كاواك»، بعد إقلاعها من مطار «أسن بوغا» في أنقرة نحو العاصمة الليبية طرابلس.