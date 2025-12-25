أكدت وزارة الدفاع التركية أن المؤسسات الرسمية المختصة تجري تحقيقاً شاملاً ودقيقاً، بالتعاون مع السلطات الليبية، في سبب تحطم طائرة رئيس الأركان محمد علي الحداد مع 4 مرافقين له في تركيا.
ونقلت وكالة الأنباء التركية «الأناضول» عن مصادر في الوزارة قولها: إن «المؤسسات المعنية وبالتعاون مع السلطات الليبية تجري تحقيقاً شاملاً ودقيقاً في سبب وقوع الحادثة».
وكثفت النيابة العامة في العاصمة التركية أنقرة، تحقيقاتها بشأن تحطم الطائرة الليبية، وبحسب «الأناضول» فإن التحقيق يُجرى بإشراف نائب للمدعي العام.
وأشارت إلى أنه تم تطويق موقع تحطم الطائرة بطوق أمني ووضعه تحت الحماية، كما طلبت النيابة العامة تقارير من خبراء فنيين لتحديد ما إذا كانت الطائرة صالحة للطيران، وجرى فحص مسؤولية الطاقم الذي تولى أعمال الصيانة الأخيرة للطائرة أو أي تقصير محتمل من جانبه.
وأشارت الوكالة إلى أنه تم التحفظ على تسجيلات كاميرات المراقبة في مطار أسن بوغا، وأدرجت جميع الاتصالات اللاسلكية بين برج المراقبة والطائرة ضمن ملف التحقيق.
وأفادت الوكالة أنه تم أخذ عينات من ناقلة الوقود ومن حطام الطائرة تحسباً لاحتمال تلوث الوقود أو استخدام وقود عديم الجودة، كما طلبت النيابة أيضاً تقارير الأحوال الجوية المحلية وقت وقوع الحادثة.
وكان وزير الداخلية التركي علي يرلي قايا، قد أعلن الوصول إلى حطام الطائرة التي كانت تقل رئيس الأركان و4 مرافقين وطاقم الطائرة مساء يوم الثلاثاء، مبيناً أن الطائرة سقطت على بعد كيلومترين من قرية «كسيك كاواك»، بعد إقلاعها من مطار «أسن بوغا» في أنقرة نحو العاصمة الليبية طرابلس.
The Turkish Ministry of Defense confirmed that the relevant official institutions are conducting a comprehensive and thorough investigation, in cooperation with the Libyan authorities, into the cause of the crash of the aircraft carrying Chief of Staff Mohamed Ali Al-Haddad and four of his companions in Turkey.
The Turkish news agency "Anadolu" reported sources in the ministry stating that "the concerned institutions, in cooperation with the Libyan authorities, are conducting a comprehensive and thorough investigation into the cause of the incident."
The public prosecutor's office in the Turkish capital Ankara has intensified its investigations regarding the crash of the Libyan aircraft, and according to "Anadolu," the investigation is being conducted under the supervision of a deputy public prosecutor.
It was noted that the crash site has been cordoned off with a security perimeter and placed under protection, and the public prosecutor's office has requested reports from technical experts to determine whether the aircraft was airworthy, as well as examining the responsibility of the crew who performed the last maintenance on the aircraft or any potential negligence on their part.
The agency indicated that the surveillance camera recordings at Esenboğa Airport have been secured, and all wireless communications between the control tower and the aircraft have been included in the investigation file.
The agency reported that samples have been taken from the fuel tanker and from the aircraft wreckage in anticipation of possible fuel contamination or the use of substandard fuel, and the prosecutor's office also requested local weather reports at the time of the incident.
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced the arrival at the wreckage of the aircraft that was carrying the Chief of Staff and four companions along with the aircraft crew on Tuesday evening, indicating that the aircraft crashed two kilometers from the village of "Kisik Kawak," after taking off from Esenboğa Airport in Ankara towards the Libyan capital, Tripoli.