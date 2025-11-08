أكد رئيس الوزراء العراقي محمد شياع السوداني، اليوم (السبت)، أنه لن يتم فرض حظر للتجوال يوم الاقتراع، مشدداً على ضرورة أن تكون هناك انسيابية عالية في الحركة والسماح بالتنقل.
وقال السوداني خلال زيارته إلى مقر قيادة العمليات المشتركة في بغداد إن نجاح الحكومة في إجراء العملية الانتخابية وفق ما هو مرسوم لها وفي موعدها الدستوري يعد حدثاً مهماً للدولة، مضيفاً: «هذه الانتخابات تؤكد المسار الديموقراطي للبلاد»، مشدداً على أن العراق متمسك بالتداول السلمي للسلطة.
ومن المقرر إجراء الانتخابات البرلمانية في 11 نوفمبر الجاري، التي سيختار فيها العراقيون أعضاء مجلس النواب البالغ عددهم 329 عضواً.
ويقود السوداني، الذي تولى منصبه في 2022، ائتلاف الإعمار والتنمية الذي يضم عدة أحزاب، ويركز في حملته الانتخابية على تحسين الخدمات ومحاربة الفساد وتوطيد سلطة الدولة، رغم أن ائتلاف دولة القانون، الذي يقوده رئيس الوزراء السابق نوري المالكي، لا يزال يتمتع بنفوذ ويتنافس مع الائتلاف الذي ينتمي إليه السوداني من أجل فرض الهيمنة داخل الأوساط الشيعية.
وتدخل البلاد مع انطلاق الانتخابات البرلمانية العراقية الثلاثاء القادم تجربة انتخابية مختلفة في الشكل والمضمون في ظل تغييرات في آليات العد والفرز.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani confirmed today (Saturday) that there will be no curfew imposed on election day, emphasizing the necessity for high mobility and allowing movement.
Al-Sudani stated during his visit to the Joint Operations Command headquarters in Baghdad that the government's success in conducting the electoral process as planned and on its constitutional date is an important event for the state, adding: "These elections affirm the democratic path of the country," stressing that Iraq is committed to the peaceful transfer of power.
The parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place on November 11, during which Iraqis will elect members of the House of Representatives, totaling 329 members.
Al-Sudani, who took office in 2022, leads the Coalition for Construction and Development, which includes several parties, focusing his electoral campaign on improving services, combating corruption, and consolidating state authority, despite the fact that the State of Law Coalition, led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, still holds influence and competes with the coalition to which al-Sudani belongs for dominance within Shiite circles.
As the Iraqi parliamentary elections kick off next Tuesday, the country enters a different electoral experience in form and content amid changes in counting and sorting mechanisms.