Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani confirmed today (Saturday) that there will be no curfew imposed on election day, emphasizing the necessity for high mobility and allowing movement.



Al-Sudani stated during his visit to the Joint Operations Command headquarters in Baghdad that the government's success in conducting the electoral process as planned and on its constitutional date is an important event for the state, adding: "These elections affirm the democratic path of the country," stressing that Iraq is committed to the peaceful transfer of power.



The parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place on November 11, during which Iraqis will elect members of the House of Representatives, totaling 329 members.



Al-Sudani, who took office in 2022, leads the Coalition for Construction and Development, which includes several parties, focusing his electoral campaign on improving services, combating corruption, and consolidating state authority, despite the fact that the State of Law Coalition, led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, still holds influence and competes with the coalition to which al-Sudani belongs for dominance within Shiite circles.



As the Iraqi parliamentary elections kick off next Tuesday, the country enters a different electoral experience in form and content amid changes in counting and sorting mechanisms.