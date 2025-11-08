أكد رئيس الوزراء العراقي محمد شياع السوداني، اليوم (السبت)، أنه لن يتم فرض حظر للتجوال يوم الاقتراع، مشدداً على ضرورة أن تكون هناك انسيابية عالية في الحركة والسماح بالتنقل.


وقال السوداني خلال زيارته إلى مقر قيادة العمليات المشتركة في بغداد إن نجاح الحكومة في إجراء العملية الانتخابية وفق ما هو مرسوم لها وفي موعدها الدستوري يعد حدثاً مهماً للدولة، مضيفاً: «هذه الانتخابات تؤكد المسار الديموقراطي للبلاد»، مشدداً على أن العراق متمسك بالتداول السلمي للسلطة.


ومن المقرر إجراء الانتخابات البرلمانية في 11 نوفمبر الجاري، التي سيختار فيها العراقيون أعضاء مجلس النواب البالغ عددهم 329 عضواً.


ويقود السوداني، الذي تولى منصبه في 2022، ائتلاف الإعمار والتنمية الذي يضم عدة أحزاب، ويركز في حملته الانتخابية على تحسين الخدمات ومحاربة الفساد وتوطيد سلطة الدولة، رغم أن ائتلاف دولة القانون، الذي يقوده رئيس الوزراء السابق نوري المالكي، لا يزال يتمتع بنفوذ ويتنافس مع الائتلاف الذي ينتمي إليه السوداني من أجل فرض الهيمنة داخل الأوساط الشيعية.


وتدخل البلاد مع انطلاق الانتخابات البرلمانية العراقية الثلاثاء القادم تجربة انتخابية مختلفة في الشكل والمضمون في ظل تغييرات في آليات العد والفرز.