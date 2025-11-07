دحض الجيش السوداني الأنباء التي ترددت عن سقوط «بابنوسة» غرب كردفان، مؤكداً أنها كاذبة، وأعلن استعداده لصد أي هجوم.


وتواصلت المواجهات بين قوات الجيش والدعم السريع، اليوم الجمعة، وتحدثت مصادر وشهود عيان، عن تحليق كثيف للمسيرات في أجواء العاصمة الخرطوم. وأعلنت المصادر أن المسيرات تركزت شمال المدينة بينما تصدت لها المضادات الأرضية للجيش.


وأفاد شهود عيان بسماع دوي انفجارات في مناطق يسيطر عليها الجيش قرب العاصمة، غداة إعلان قوات الدعم السريع موافقتها على مقترح دولي لهدنة إنسانية.


وقال شهود في شمال مدينة أم درمان إنهم سمعوا أصوات «مضادات أرضية ومن بعدها انفجارات» من جهة قاعدة وادي سيدنا العسكرية، ولاحقاً من جهة محطة المرخيات للطاقة قبل تسجيل «انقطاع التيار الكهربائي».


وكشف شهود عيان في عطبرة على مسافة نحو 300 كيلومتر شمال الخرطوم، عن ظهور عدد من المسيّرات فوق المدينة أسقطتها المضادات الأرضية.


وتتواصل المواجهات بين الجيش والدعم السريع شمال كردفان، عقب سيطرة الدعم السريع على مدينة الفاشر مركز ولاية شمال دارفور، وتأكيد منظمات حقوقية وقوع انتهاكات جسيمة في المدينة.


ومنذ تفجر الحرب في السودان منتصف أبريل 2023، قتل عشرات آلاف الأشخاص ونزح حوالى 12 مليون شخص، فيما أدت الحرب إلى أكبر أزمتي نزوح وجوع في العالم، بحسب الأمم المتحدة.