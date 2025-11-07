The Sudanese army refuted the rumors about the fall of "Babnusa" in West Kordofan, confirming that they are false, and announced its readiness to repel any attack.



Fighting continued today, Friday, between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, with sources and eyewitnesses reporting heavy drone activity in the skies over the capital, Khartoum. The sources stated that the drones were concentrated in the northern part of the city while the army's ground defenses engaged them.



Eyewitnesses reported hearing explosions in areas controlled by the army near the capital, following the announcement by the Rapid Support Forces of their agreement to an international proposal for a humanitarian truce.



Witnesses in the northern part of Omdurman said they heard the sounds of "ground defenses followed by explosions" from the direction of the Wadi Sidna military base, and later from the direction of the Al-Merkhiyat power station before a "power outage" was recorded.



Eyewitnesses in Atbara, about 300 kilometers north of Khartoum, revealed that several drones appeared over the city, which were shot down by ground defenses.



Fighting continues between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in North Kordofan, following the Rapid Support Forces' control of the city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, with human rights organizations confirming serious violations occurring in the city.



Since the outbreak of war in Sudan in mid-April 2023, tens of thousands of people have been killed and around 12 million have been displaced, while the war has led to the largest crises of displacement and hunger in the world, according to the United Nations.