The Lebanese investigative judge in the case of the kidnapping and disappearance of Musa al-Sadr and his companions, Judge Zahir Hamada, agreed to reduce the bail from 11 million dollars to 80 billion Lebanese pounds (900,000 US dollars) in exchange for the release of Hannibal Gaddafi, according to the National News Agency. He also decided to lift the travel ban and allowed him to leave Lebanese territory as soon as the bail amount is paid.

Hannibal's lawyer, Frenchman Laurent Bayon, told Western media that "the bail will be paid quickly, and Gaddafi will leave Lebanon very soon with his Libyan passport," without specifying his destination.

The judge had agreed on October 17 to release Gaddafi in exchange for a bail of 11 million dollars, which was opposed by Gaddafi's lawyers.

In the same context, the Government of National Unity in Libya expressed its appreciation to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri "for their cooperation and understanding regarding the release of Libyan citizen Hannibal Muammar Gaddafi, and for the response shown by the Lebanese authorities that led to the decision to release the individual and cancel the imposed bail."

The government added in a statement that this step comes as "a result of Libyan diplomatic efforts that have been keen, from the beginning, to address this file within a legal and humanitarian framework that preserves the dignity of the Libyan citizen and enhances judicial cooperation between the two countries."

The statement welcomed "what the Lebanese leadership has expressed in terms of sincere intentions to reactivate diplomatic relations between the two countries and to develop cooperation in political, economic, and security fields, in a way that serves the common interest of both peoples."

Hannibal Gaddafi was arrested in December 2015 by Lebanese authorities on charges of "withholding information" regarding the disappearance of Musa al-Sadr and his companions during a visit to Libya on August 31, 1978, when his father Muammar Gaddafi was in power, and he remained without trial for nearly 10 years.