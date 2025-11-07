وافق المحقق العدلي اللبناني في قضية خطف وإخفاء موسى الصدر ورفيقيه القاضي زاهر حمادة على خفض الكفالة المالية من 11 مليون دولار إلى 80 مليار ليرة لبنانية (900 ألف دولار أمريكي) لقاء إخلاء سبيل هانيبال القذافي، وفق ما أفادت الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام. كما قرّر إلغاء قرار منعه من السفر، وسمح له بمغادرة الأراضي اللبنانية فور تسديد قيمة الكفالة.

وقال محامي هانيبال، الفرنسي لوران بايون، لوسائل إعلام غربية إن «الكفالة ستُدفع بسرعة على أن يغادر القذافي لبنان قريباً جداً بجواز سفره الليبي»، من دون أن يحدّد وجهته.

وكان القاضي قد وافق في 17 أكتوبر على إخلاء سبيل القذافي مقابل كفالة قدرها 11 مليون دولار، الأمر الذي عارضه محامو القذافي.

وفي السياق ذاته، أعلنت حكومة الوحدة الوطنية في ليبيا تقديرها للرئيس اللبناني جوزاف عون، ورئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري «على ما أبدياه من تعاون وتفهّم في ملف الإفراج عن المواطن الليبي هانيبال معمر القذافي، وما أبدته السلطات اللبنانية من استجابة أدت إلى اتخاذ قرار الإفراج عن المعني وإلغاء الكفالة المفروضة».

وأضافت الحكومة، في بيان، أن تلك الخطوة تأتي «ثمرةً للجهود الدبلوماسية الليبية التي حرصت، منذ البداية، على معالجة هذا الملف في إطارٍ قانوني وإنساني يحفظ كرامة المواطن الليبي ويعزز التعاون القضائي بين البلدين».

ورحّب البيان «بما عبّرت عنه القيادة اللبنانية من نيات صادقة لإعادة تفعيل العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين البلدين، وتطوير التعاون في المجالات السياسية والاقتصادية والأمنية، بما يخدم المصلحة المشتركة للشعبين».

وكان هانيبال القذافي قد أُوقف في ديسمبر 2015 من قبل السلطات اللبنانية بتهمة «كتم معلومات» بشأن قضية اختفاء موسى الصدر ورفيقيه، خلال زيارة إلى ليبيا في 31 أغسطس 1978، حين كان والده معمر القذافي يتولى الحكم، وبقي لنحو 10 سنوات من دون محاكمة.