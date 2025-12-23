أنهت اللجنة المنظمة لحفل تكريم الرمز الاتحادي الراحل الأمير طلال بن منصور -يرحمه الله- اجتماعها بمنزل المشرف على الحفل بدر عمرو رئيس ومؤسس مجموعة «أجيال الاتحاد» صاحبة فكرة التكريم، بحضور المهندس عبدالله بكر الرئيس الفخري لـ«أجيال الاتحاد» أحد أهم المعاصرين لمرحلة «الرمز الاتحادي» الأمير طلال بن منصور، والإعلامي المخضرم فريد مخلص، والكابتن طلال سنبل، والمخرج مسفر المالكي مخرج الفلم الوثائقي عن مسيرة الأمير طلال بن منصور مع نادي الاتحاد، ورئيس اللجنة الإعلامية عبدالله فلاتة، والدكتور عادل المرضي المشرف على الإصدار الخاص بهذه المناسبة التي ستقام غداً (الأربعاء) في إحدى القاعات الكبرى بمدينة جدة.


واطمأن المنظمون خلال اجتماعهم على فقرات الحفل وإخراجه بصورة تليق باسم صاحب المناسبة، وتاريخه، ووقفاته المشهودة مع «عميد الأندية» خلال مرحلة زمنية صعبة مر بها النادي كان خلالها هو المنقذ للاتحاد. كما اطلعوا على بروفة الحفل، وموقع المعرض التشكيلي الذي يتضمن 32 لوحة وجدارية بمشاركة 36 فناناً وفنانة.


يذكر أن أجيال فرق الألعاب المختلفة عبر تاريخ النادي ستشارك في حفل التكريم.