The organizing committee for the tribute ceremony honoring the late federal symbol, Prince Talal bin Mansour - may God have mercy on him - concluded its meeting at the home of the event supervisor, Badr Amro, the president and founder of the "Generations of the Union" group, which conceived the idea of the tribute. The meeting was attended by Engineer Abdullah Bakr, the honorary president of "Generations of the Union" and one of the key contemporaries of the "federal symbol," Prince Talal bin Mansour, veteran media figure Farid Mukhlis, Captain Talal Sunbul, director Musfer Al-Maliki, who is directing the documentary film about Prince Talal bin Mansour's journey with Al-Ittihad Club, the head of the media committee Abdullah Flatah, and Dr. Adel Al-Mardhi, the supervisor of the special publication for this occasion, which will take place tomorrow (Wednesday) in one of the major halls in Jeddah.



The organizers were reassured during their meeting about the segments of the ceremony and its production in a manner befitting the name of the honoree, his history, and his notable support for "the dean of clubs" during a difficult period the club went through, during which he was the savior of Al-Ittihad. They also reviewed the rehearsal for the ceremony and the location of the art exhibition, which includes 32 paintings and murals with the participation of 36 male and female artists.



It is worth mentioning that generations of various sports teams throughout the club's history will participate in the tribute ceremony.