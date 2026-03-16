أوضح نادي الاتحاد أن العملية التي أجراها مدافع الفريق الأول سعد الموسى تكللت بالنجاح. جاء ذلك خلال البيان الذي أصدره النادي عبر منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «X»، وجاء فيه: تمت إزالة المثبتات اللي كانت في الكاحل الأيمن للاعب سعد، وسيبقى في لندن نحو 3 أسابيع لمواصلة برنامجه التأهيلي قبل العودة إلى جدة لاستكمال المرحلة الأخيرة من التأهيل، تمهيداً لعودته إلى التدريبات والمباريات مع فريقه.


يُذكر أن اللاعب خضع لعملية جراحية في العاصمة البريطانية لندن، تحت إشراف الجراح بيتر ديهوغ، وبمتابعة من الجهاز الطبي في النادي، لإزالة المسامير من موضع الكسر بالكاحل الأيمن.