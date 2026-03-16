The Al-Ittihad Club clarified that the operation performed on the first team defender Saad Al-Mousa was successful. This was stated in a statement issued by the club via the social media platform "X," which mentioned: The screws that were in the player's right ankle have been removed, and he will remain in London for about 3 weeks to continue his rehabilitation program before returning to Jeddah to complete the final stage of rehabilitation, in preparation for his return to training and matches with his team.



It is worth noting that the player underwent surgery in the British capital, London, under the supervision of surgeon Peter Dehoog, with follow-up from the club's medical staff, to remove the screws from the fracture site in the right ankle.