بعد النجاح الذي حققته النسخة الأولى من استضافة الأدوار النهائية من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة لموسم 2024–2025 التي تُوج الأهلي بلقبها، جدد الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم اليوم ثقته في السعودية وخصوصاً مدينة جدة لاستضافة الأدوار النهائية من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة لموسم 2025–2026، التي ستقام بنظام التجمّع، على ملعبَي مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية، ومدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية.


وستشهد المرحلة الختامية من البطولة تنافس الأندية الـ8 الواصلة إلى الأدوار النهائية من البطولة بنظام خروج المغلوب من مباراة واحدة، وتُقام مباريات الدور ربع النهائي خلال الفترة من 16-18 أبريل، تليها مواجهتا الدور نصف النهائي 20 و21 أبريل، على أن تُختتم المنافسات بالمباراة النهائية يوم 25 أبريل 2026.


ويأتي اختيار جدة لاستضافة نهائيات البطولة للموسم الثاني على التوالي، بعد أن احتضنت المدينة نفسها ختام منافسات النسخة الماضية، في تأكيد جديد على ثقة الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم في قدرات المملكة لاستضافة كبرى البطولات الرياضية بالقارة، وما تتمتّع به المنشآت الرياضية في المملكة من ميزات لاستضافة الأحداث القارية، كما تأتي امتداداً للتعاون الوثيق بين الاتحادين الآسيوي والسعودي لكرة القدم من أجل خدمة الكرة الآسيوية.


يذكر أن مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية ومدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية تعدان من الركائز الأساسية في ملف استضافة كأس آسيا 2027، وستتقاسم المدينتان استضافة مباريات الأدوار الإقصائية، فيما تحتضن مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية المباراة النهائية للحدث الكبير الذي تحتضنه المملكة مطلع 2027.