Following the success of the first edition of hosting the final stages of the AFC Champions League for the elite season 2024–2025, which saw Al Ahly crowned as champions, the Asian Football Confederation today renewed its confidence in Saudi Arabia, particularly in the city of Jeddah, to host the final stages of the AFC Champions League for the elite season 2025–2026. This will take place in a tournament format at the King Abdullah Sports City and Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City stadiums.



The final stage of the tournament will witness the competition of the 8 clubs that have reached the knockout rounds, which will be played in a single-elimination format. The quarter-final matches will take place from April 16-18, followed by the semi-final matches on April 20 and 21, with the competition concluding with the final match on April 25, 2026.



Jeddah's selection to host the championship finals for the second consecutive season comes after the city hosted the conclusion of the previous edition, reaffirming the Asian Football Confederation's confidence in the Kingdom's capabilities to host major sports tournaments on the continent, as well as the advantages of the sports facilities in the Kingdom for hosting continental events. This also extends the close cooperation between the Asian and Saudi football federations to serve Asian football.



It is worth noting that King Abdullah Sports City and Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City are among the key pillars in the bid to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027, with the two cities sharing the hosting of the knockout stage matches, while King Abdullah Sports City will host the final match of the major event that the Kingdom will host in early 2027.