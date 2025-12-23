بعد أن أعلنت القوات الروسية سيطرتها عليها، أعلن الجيش الأوكراني، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، انسحابه من بلدة سيفرسك في شرق البلاد.


وقالت هيئة الأركان العامة للجيش الأوكراني: حفاظاً على أرواح جنودنا والقدرات القتالية لوحداتنا، انسحب المدافعون الأوكرانيون من البلدة، موضحة أن القوات الروسية تمكنت من التقدم بسبب التفوق العددي الكبير، والضغط ‌المستمر من مجموعات هجومية صغيرة في ظروف جوية صعبة.


وتكثف القوات الروسية عملياتها القتالية على خط الجبهة ‍مترامي الأطراف.


وكان الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي قد أعلن أمس أن المفاوضات التي أُجريت مع الولايات المتحدة والدول الأوروبية تهدف إلى إنهاء ‌الحرب المستمرة منذ ما يقرب من أربع سنوات مع روسيا، موضحاً أنها أصبحت قريبة جداً من نتيجة حقيقية.


وعقد المفاوضون الأوكرانيون بقيادة المسؤول الكبير رستم أوميروف، إلى جانب ممثلين من أوروبا، سلسلة من الاجتماعات مع المبعوثين الأمريكيين، بما في ‌ذلك اجتماعات في الأيام الأخيرة في فلوريدا، كما أجرى مبعوث الرئيس فلاديمير ⁠بوتين، المفاوض الروسي كيريل ديمترييف محادثات منفصلة مع مسؤولين أمريكيين في فلوريدا.


وقال مسؤولون في كل من أوكرانيا وروسيا إن ‌فريقيهما سيعودان إلى بلديهما لتقديم تقارير عن نتائج المناقشات.