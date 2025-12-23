After Russian forces announced their control over it, the Ukrainian army announced today (Tuesday) its withdrawal from the town of Siversk in the east of the country.



The General Staff of the Ukrainian army stated: In order to preserve the lives of our soldiers and the combat capabilities of our units, the Ukrainian defenders have withdrawn from the town, explaining that Russian forces were able to advance due to their significant numerical superiority and the continuous pressure from small assault groups in difficult weather conditions.



Russian forces are intensifying their combat operations along the sprawling front line.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced yesterday that negotiations held with the United States and European countries aim to end the war that has been ongoing for nearly four years with Russia, clarifying that they are very close to a real outcome.



Ukrainian negotiators led by senior official Rustem Umerov, along with representatives from Europe, held a series of meetings with American envoys, including meetings in recent days in Florida. Additionally, Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev, the envoy of President Vladimir Putin, held separate talks with American officials in Florida.



Officials from both Ukraine and Russia stated that their teams would return to their countries to report on the results of the discussions.