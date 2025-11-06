حذر جهاز الاستخبارات الخارجية الروسي، اليوم (الخميس)، من مخطط غربي لاتهام موسكو بالتسبب بـ«حادث محتمل» في محطة زابوروجيا للطاقة النووية جنوب شرقي أوكرانيا.


ونقلت وكالة «تاس» الروسية للأنباء عن بيان للجهاز قال إن «الغرب يستعد لتحميل روسيا مسؤولية حادث محتمل في محطة زابوروجيا للطاقة النووية»، مضيفاً: وفقاً لمعلومات تلقتها الاستخبارات الروسية، فإن مسؤولين أوروبيين في حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) يدعون نظام كييف إلى البحث بشكل عاجل عن سبل لتغيير مسار الصراع الأوكراني، الذي يلقي بظلاله السلبية على الغربيين، ويؤثر سلباً على الصورة العامة عنه في الغرب».


استناد الاستخبارات لتحليل بريطاني


وأشار إلى أن الطريقة الأكثر فعالية لتحقيق هذا الهدف هي القيام بعمل تخريبي كبير يسفر عن سقوط ضحايا بين الأوكرانيين وسكان دول الاتحاد الأوروبي، على غرار مأساة طائرة الخطوط الجوية الماليزية عام 2014 .


واستند جهاز الاستخبارات الروسي في بيانه، إلى تقديرات محللين بريطانيين تشير إلى أن التلوث الإشعاعي الناجم عن حادث محتمل في محطة زابوروجيا للطاقة النووية سيؤثر على مواطني الاتحاد الأوروبي قرب الحدود الأوكرانية.


وأشار البيان إلى أنه يجري النظر في خيار تنظيم تخريب ضد محطة زابوروجيا للطاقة النووية، بحيث يؤدي لانصهار الجزء الفعال في مفاعلاتها النووية، مبينة أن معهد (تشاتام هاوس) البريطاني درس عواقب مثل هذا الحادث، وأظهرت معلومات المحاكاة الحاسوبية التي تم إجراؤها خصيصاً لذلك، أنه مع مراعاة حركة الرياح والكتل الهوائية، سيجد سكان المناطق التي تسيطر عليها كييف ومواطنو دول الاتحاد الأوروبي بالقرب من الحدود الغربية الأوكرانية أنفسهم في منطقة انتشار الجزيئات المشعة.


اتهامات روسية للغرب


واتهم جهاز الاستخبارات الروسية الغرب بأنه مستعد لقتل مواطنيه لنسب جرائم نظام كييف إلى موسكو، وتبرير جهوده للتحريض على الحرب، مبيناً أن الغرب يريد التغطية على التخريب المخطط له بطريقة تجعل الرأي العام يؤيد كييف بشكل لا لبس فيه في مسألة تحديد المذنب.


وكانت الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية قد أكدت الأسبوع الماضي وقوع حوادث بالقرب من محطتين نوويتين جنوب أوكرانيا وخميلنيتسكي، أدت إلى انقطاع اتصالهما بخط كهرباء خارجي.