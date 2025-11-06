حذر جهاز الاستخبارات الخارجية الروسي، اليوم (الخميس)، من مخطط غربي لاتهام موسكو بالتسبب بـ«حادث محتمل» في محطة زابوروجيا للطاقة النووية جنوب شرقي أوكرانيا.
ونقلت وكالة «تاس» الروسية للأنباء عن بيان للجهاز قال إن «الغرب يستعد لتحميل روسيا مسؤولية حادث محتمل في محطة زابوروجيا للطاقة النووية»، مضيفاً: وفقاً لمعلومات تلقتها الاستخبارات الروسية، فإن مسؤولين أوروبيين في حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) يدعون نظام كييف إلى البحث بشكل عاجل عن سبل لتغيير مسار الصراع الأوكراني، الذي يلقي بظلاله السلبية على الغربيين، ويؤثر سلباً على الصورة العامة عنه في الغرب».
استناد الاستخبارات لتحليل بريطاني
وأشار إلى أن الطريقة الأكثر فعالية لتحقيق هذا الهدف هي القيام بعمل تخريبي كبير يسفر عن سقوط ضحايا بين الأوكرانيين وسكان دول الاتحاد الأوروبي، على غرار مأساة طائرة الخطوط الجوية الماليزية عام 2014 .
واستند جهاز الاستخبارات الروسي في بيانه، إلى تقديرات محللين بريطانيين تشير إلى أن التلوث الإشعاعي الناجم عن حادث محتمل في محطة زابوروجيا للطاقة النووية سيؤثر على مواطني الاتحاد الأوروبي قرب الحدود الأوكرانية.
وأشار البيان إلى أنه يجري النظر في خيار تنظيم تخريب ضد محطة زابوروجيا للطاقة النووية، بحيث يؤدي لانصهار الجزء الفعال في مفاعلاتها النووية، مبينة أن معهد (تشاتام هاوس) البريطاني درس عواقب مثل هذا الحادث، وأظهرت معلومات المحاكاة الحاسوبية التي تم إجراؤها خصيصاً لذلك، أنه مع مراعاة حركة الرياح والكتل الهوائية، سيجد سكان المناطق التي تسيطر عليها كييف ومواطنو دول الاتحاد الأوروبي بالقرب من الحدود الغربية الأوكرانية أنفسهم في منطقة انتشار الجزيئات المشعة.
اتهامات روسية للغرب
واتهم جهاز الاستخبارات الروسية الغرب بأنه مستعد لقتل مواطنيه لنسب جرائم نظام كييف إلى موسكو، وتبرير جهوده للتحريض على الحرب، مبيناً أن الغرب يريد التغطية على التخريب المخطط له بطريقة تجعل الرأي العام يؤيد كييف بشكل لا لبس فيه في مسألة تحديد المذنب.
وكانت الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية قد أكدت الأسبوع الماضي وقوع حوادث بالقرب من محطتين نوويتين جنوب أوكرانيا وخميلنيتسكي، أدت إلى انقطاع اتصالهما بخط كهرباء خارجي.
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service warned today (Thursday) of a Western scheme to accuse Moscow of causing a "potential incident" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine.
The Russian news agency "TASS" reported a statement from the agency saying that "the West is preparing to hold Russia responsible for a potential incident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," adding: according to information received by Russian intelligence, European officials in NATO are urging the Kyiv regime to urgently seek ways to change the course of the Ukrainian conflict, which casts a negative shadow on the West and adversely affects its overall image in the West.
Intelligence Based on British Analysis
It pointed out that the most effective way to achieve this goal is to carry out a major sabotage operation that results in casualties among Ukrainians and residents of EU countries, similar to the tragedy of the Malaysian Airlines flight in 2014.
The Russian intelligence agency based its statement on estimates from British analysts indicating that the radioactive contamination resulting from a potential incident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would affect EU citizens near the Ukrainian border.
The statement noted that the option of organizing sabotage against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is being considered, which would lead to a meltdown of the active part of its nuclear reactors, indicating that the British think tank (Chatham House) studied the consequences of such an incident, and computer simulation data conducted specifically for this purpose showed that, taking into account wind movement and air masses, residents of areas controlled by Kyiv and citizens of EU countries near the western Ukrainian border would find themselves in a zone of radioactive particle spread.
Russian Accusations Against the West
The Russian intelligence agency accused the West of being ready to kill its own citizens to attribute the crimes of the Kyiv regime to Moscow and justify its efforts to incite war, indicating that the West wants to cover up the planned sabotage in a way that makes public opinion unequivocally support Kyiv in determining the guilty party.
Last week, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed incidents near two nuclear power plants in southern Ukraine and Khmelnytskyi, which led to their disconnection from an external power line.