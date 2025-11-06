The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service warned today (Thursday) of a Western scheme to accuse Moscow of causing a "potential incident" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine.



The Russian news agency "TASS" reported a statement from the agency saying that "the West is preparing to hold Russia responsible for a potential incident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," adding: according to information received by Russian intelligence, European officials in NATO are urging the Kyiv regime to urgently seek ways to change the course of the Ukrainian conflict, which casts a negative shadow on the West and adversely affects its overall image in the West.



Intelligence Based on British Analysis



It pointed out that the most effective way to achieve this goal is to carry out a major sabotage operation that results in casualties among Ukrainians and residents of EU countries, similar to the tragedy of the Malaysian Airlines flight in 2014.



The Russian intelligence agency based its statement on estimates from British analysts indicating that the radioactive contamination resulting from a potential incident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would affect EU citizens near the Ukrainian border.



The statement noted that the option of organizing sabotage against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is being considered, which would lead to a meltdown of the active part of its nuclear reactors, indicating that the British think tank (Chatham House) studied the consequences of such an incident, and computer simulation data conducted specifically for this purpose showed that, taking into account wind movement and air masses, residents of areas controlled by Kyiv and citizens of EU countries near the western Ukrainian border would find themselves in a zone of radioactive particle spread.



Russian Accusations Against the West



The Russian intelligence agency accused the West of being ready to kill its own citizens to attribute the crimes of the Kyiv regime to Moscow and justify its efforts to incite war, indicating that the West wants to cover up the planned sabotage in a way that makes public opinion unequivocally support Kyiv in determining the guilty party.



Last week, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed incidents near two nuclear power plants in southern Ukraine and Khmelnytskyi, which led to their disconnection from an external power line.