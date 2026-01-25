Between a pharmacy and a dental clinic.. a Saudi story!

It was a strange feeling when I entered one of the commercial pharmacies a few years ago and found, for the first time, a Saudi pharmacist in front of me. It was a feeling mixed with joy and pride at his presence, and at the same time, disappointment that quickly turned into happiness when he refused to dispense a medication that required a prescription. I said to him, “This is the first time I find a pharmacist asking me for a prescription; I wish all pharmacists would do like you.” At that time, the strict standards for dispensing prescription medications in commercial pharmacies had not yet been implemented, but this young man was acting out of a sense of responsibility and integrity!

Today, it is rare to find a commercial pharmacy without Saudi pharmacists of both genders, performing their work with high professionalism, after an attractive work environment was created for them, allowing them to fill a space that has long been occupied—thankfully—by foreign pharmacists, and it is time for the sons and daughters of the nation to find their fair share in it!

And speaking of which, a few years ago, there was a reluctance among newly graduated Saudi dentists to work in private clinics, but that changed over time with the implementation of empowerment systems and policies. This was fortunate for me; several foreign consultants in some private hospitals failed to diagnose the cause of a persistent pain in one of my teeth, and amidst varying opinions and changing fillings of different types, the pain remained constant!

Until my feet and my pains led me to a young Saudi dentist in one of the small medical centers. From the first examination and pain measurement tests, he told me: you have a dead nerve and an abscess inside the tooth that does not show up on X-rays, and he advised me to see a fellow Saudi specialist without delay, before the tooth crumbles due to the dead nerve and the need for a dental implant arises, which is a more complicated matter. Indeed, his diagnosis was accurate, the treatment was done, and the pain that had accompanied me for years ended in just one week!

In short.. we have distinguished Saudis, both men and women, who excel in their fields of specialization whenever they find the opportunity to serve their community, so thank you to them!