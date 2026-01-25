بين صيدلية وعيادة أسنان.. قصة سعودية !

كان شعوراً غريباً حين دخلت إحدى الصيدليات التجارية قبل بضع سنوات، ووجدت أمامي لأول مرة صيدلياً سعودياً، شعور امتزج بالسرور والاعتزاز بوجوده، وفي الوقت نفسه بخيبة سرعان ما تحولت إلى سعادة، عندما رفض صرف دواءٍ يتطلب وصفة طبية. قلت له: «هذه أول مرة أجد صيدلياً يطلب مني وصفة طبية، ليت كل الصيادلة يفعلون مثلك»، لم يكن وقتها قد بدأ تطبيق المعايير الصارمة لصرف الأدوية التي تتطلب وصفة طبية في الصيدليات التجارية، لكن هذا الشاب كان يتصرف مدفوعاً بشعوره بالمسؤولية والأمانة !

اليوم، تكاد لا تخلو صيدلية تجارية من صيادلة سعوديين من الجنسين، يؤدون عملهم باحترافية عالية، بعد أن تهيأت لهم بيئة عمل جاذبة، ليملأوا مساحة لطالما شغلها ـ مشكورين ـ صيادلة أجانب، وحان الوقت ليجد أبناء الوطن حصتهم العادلة فيها !

والشيء بالشيء يُذكر، فقبل سنوات كان هناك عزوف من أطباء الأسنان السعوديين حديثي التخرج عن العمل في العيادات الخاصة، لكن ذلك تغيّر بمرور الوقت وتطبيق أنظمة وسياسات التمكين. وكان هذا من حسن حظي؛ فقد عجز عدد من الاستشاريين الأجانب في بعض المستشفيات الخاصة عن تشخيص سبب ألم مستمر في أحد أسناني، وبين آراء متباينة، وتغيير حشوات مختلفة الأنواع، بقي الألم ثابتاً !

حتى قادتني قدماي وآلامي إلى طبيب أسنان سعودي شاب في أحد المراكز الطبية الصغيرة. ومن أول معاينة واختبارات قياس للألم، قال لي: لديك عصب ميت وخراج داخل السن لا يظهر في الأشعة، ونصحني بمراجعة زميلٍ له سعودي متخصص دون إبطاء، قبل أن يتفتت السن بسبب موت العصب وتصبح هناك حاجة إلى زراعة سن، وهي مسألة أكثر تعقيداً، وبالفعل، كان تشخيصه دقيقاً، وتم العلاج، وانتهى ألم رافقني سنوات خلال أسبوع واحد فقط !

باختصار.. لدينا سعوديون وسعوديات متميزون، يبرعون في مجالات تخصصهم متى ما وجدوا الفرصة لخدمة مجتمعهم، فشكراً لهم !