طالب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الإثنين)، حركة حماس بتنفيذ تعهدها بنزع السلاح، قائلاً في مقابلة مع موقع «أكسيوس» إن «على حماس التخلي عن السلاح كما وعدت».
تفاصيل حول الجثة الأخيرة في غزة
وأشار ترمب إلى أن الحركة ساعدت في تحديد موقع جثة الرهينة الأخيرة داخل قطاع غزة، واصفاً عملية البحث والتعرّف عليها بأنها «بالغة الصعوبة».
وثيقة أمريكية بجدول زمني وآليات تنفيذ
في السياق ذاته، كشفت القناة 13 الإسرائيلية أن الولايات المتحدة بصدد إعداد وثيقة تتضمن جدولاً زمنياً وآليات واضحة لتجريد «حماس» من سلاحها. ومن المقرر نقل الوثيقة إلى إسرائيل خلال الأيام القادمة للمصادقة عليها، قبل تسليمها إلى الحركة.
إنذار أخير وتهديد بالخيار العسكري
وبحسب ما أوردته القناة، فإن عدم التزام «حماس» بمضامين الوثيقة سيجعل واشنطن تمنح إسرائيل الضوء الأخضر للتحرك عسكرياً ضد الحركة.
فتح المعابر وإعادة الإعمار مقابل الالتزام
وتنص الوثيقة على فتح المعابر والموافقة على بدء إعادة الإعمار انطلاقاً من رفح، في حال الالتزام. كما تمنح «حماس» مهلة لتسليم سلاحها إلى قوات دولية، على أن يُسمح لإسرائيل بتفكيكه بنفسها إذا فشلت العملية.
نتنياهو: المرحلة القادمة نزع السلاح
جاء ذلك بعد تأكيد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أن المرحلة التالية تتركز على نزع سلاح «حماس»، قائلاً أمام الكنيست: «من مصلحتنا تسريع الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية في غزة».
استعادة جميع الجثث والأسرى
وأضاف نتنياهو: «أعدنا الجميع كما وعدنا حتى آخر محتجز». وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي قد أعلن التعرف على الجثة الأخيرة المتبقية في غزة، التي تعود للجندي ران جفيلي، مؤكداً استعادة جميع الجثث والأسرى من القطاع.
«حماس»: مسار التبادل أُغلق.. وسلاحنا حق مشروع
في المقابل، أعلنت حركة حماس إغلاق مسار التبادل بشكل كامل، مؤكدة استمرار التزامها بتسهيل عمل لجنة إدارة غزة. وأكد رئيس الحركة في القطاع، خليل الحية، أمس (الأحد)، أن سلاحها «حق مشروع» تكفله القوانين الدولية، مشدداً على انفتاح الحركة على مقترحات «تحافظ على هذا الحق مع ضمان إقامة الدولة الفلسطينية».
تل أبيب ترفض التجميد وتتمسك بالنزع
وكانت إسرائيل قد أعلنت، الخميس الماضي، أن «حماس» ستُجرّد من سلاحها بموجب اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، عقب اقتراح الحركة «تجميد» السلاح مقابل هدنة طويلة، وهو ما قوبل برفض إسرائيلي قاطع.
