U.S. President Donald Trump called on Hamas today (Monday) to fulfill its promise to disarm, stating in an interview with Axios that "Hamas must give up its weapons as promised."

Details on the Latest Body in Gaza

Trump noted that the group helped locate the body of the last hostage inside the Gaza Strip, describing the search and identification process as "extremely difficult."

U.S. Document with Timeline and Implementation Mechanisms

In this context, Israeli Channel 13 revealed that the United States is preparing a document that includes a timeline and clear mechanisms for disarming Hamas. The document is set to be transferred to Israel in the coming days for approval before being handed over to the group.

Final Warning and Threat of Military Action

According to the channel, if Hamas does not adhere to the contents of the document, Washington will grant Israel the green light to take military action against the group.

Opening Crossings and Reconstruction in Exchange for Commitment

The document stipulates the opening of crossings and approval to begin reconstruction starting from Rafah, contingent upon compliance. It also gives Hamas a deadline to hand over its weapons to international forces, with Israel allowed to dismantle them itself if the process fails.

Netanyahu: The Next Phase is Disarmament

This came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the next phase focuses on disarming Hamas, stating before the Knesset: "It is in our interest to accelerate the transition to the second phase in Gaza."

Recovering All Bodies and Prisoners

Netanyahu added: "We have returned everyone as we promised, down to the last detainee." The Israeli army had announced the identification of the last remaining body in Gaza, which belongs to soldier Ron Givli, confirming the recovery of all bodies and prisoners from the area.

"Hamas": The Exchange Path is Closed... Our Weapons are a Legitimate Right

In contrast, Hamas announced the complete closure of the exchange path, reaffirming its commitment to facilitating the work of the Gaza Management Committee. The head of the movement in the sector, Khalil Hayya, stated yesterday (Sunday) that its weapons are a "legitimate right" guaranteed by international laws, emphasizing the group's openness to proposals that "preserve this right while ensuring the establishment of a Palestinian state."

Tel Aviv Rejects Freezing and Insists on Disarmament

Israel announced last Thursday that Hamas will be disarmed under the ceasefire agreement, following the group's proposal to "freeze" its weapons in exchange for a long-term truce, which was met with a firm Israeli rejection.