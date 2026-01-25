أُنشئت جامعة الدول العربية في 22 مارس 1945، من أجل التنسيق بين الدول الأعضاء في مختلف المجالات، والتدخل خلال الأزمات بوصفها كياناً مرجعياً للجميع، وفي حدود ما هو منصوص عليه في ميثاقها، ومنذ ذلك الوقت مرّت الجامعة بأطوار ومراحل تتّسم بالضعف المتدرج في الحضور والتأثير والفاعلية إلى أن وصلت إلى ما هي عليه الآن من وجود رمزي لا أكثر، رغم المشاكل الخطيرة التي تمر بها بعض الدول المشاركة في عضويتها، والأزمات العميقة في بعض العلاقات نتيجة ظروف مستجدة أو احتقانات متراكمة.

غياب دور الجامعة، أو لنقل عدم فاعليته، جعل هذه الكتلة العربية الممتدة على مساحة جغرافية شاسعة وموقع جيوسياسي مهم، تتدبر أمورها إما بشكل منفرد أو من خلال تكتلات جزئية على غرار مجلس التعاون الخليجي الذي تأسّس في مايو 1981 وضم الدول الخليجية الست، وقام بدور فاعل للتنسيق بين دوله في مختلف المجالات الأمنية والسياسية والعسكرية والاقتصادية. وقد صمد المجلس خلال ظروف وتحوّلات وتقلبات عديدة، وأثبت استطاعته القيام بدور محوري خلال كثير من الأزمات، لكننا الآن نخشى أن يكون ذلك الدور المهم قد بدأ ينخفض بسبب ما نلاحظه من عدم تسجيل حضور مؤثر في بعض الأزمات التي تحدث على الساحة الخليجية، وما نخشاه أكثر أن يدخل المجلس في خانة الظل التي دخلتها الجامعة العربية.

لقد كان مجلس التعاون الخليجي منجزاً تأريخياً لحكام الخليج آنذاك، الذين استشعروا بحكمتهم وخبرتهم وبعد نظرهم ضرورة إنشاء كيان يجمعهم، وقد كان المجلس فاعلاً في كثير من المنعطفات الحساسة والظروف الدقيقة، لكننا للأسف بدأنا نرى بعض دوله لا تعير اهتماماً للهدف الجوهري من وجوده، وتخرج على ميثاقه بشكل صارخ، بل وتذهب بعيداً في محاولة الإضرار بأمن دوله واستقرارها، بينما لا يسجل المجلس موقفاً يرقى إلى مستوى خطورة الأوضاع الراهنة.

كنا نتوقع من المجلس أن يتبنى ضبط المشهد وفق ما تتيحه له صلاحياته، لكننا نشهد ما يشبه التواري للمجلس، ونخشى عليه من المضي في الطريق الذي أدّى بالجامعة العربية إلى ما هي عليه الآن.