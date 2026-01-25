The Arab League was established on March 22, 1945, to coordinate among member states in various fields and to intervene during crises as a reference entity for all, within the limits set forth in its charter. Since then, the League has gone through phases characterized by a gradual decline in presence, influence, and effectiveness, until it reached its current state of mere symbolic existence, despite the serious problems faced by some member states and the deep crises in certain relationships due to emerging circumstances or accumulated tensions.

The absence of the League's role, or let’s say its ineffectiveness, has led this Arab bloc, which spans a vast geographical area and holds significant geopolitical importance, to manage its affairs either individually or through partial coalitions like the Gulf Cooperation Council, which was established in May 1981 and included the six Gulf states. The Council has played an active role in coordinating among its member states in various security, political, military, and economic fields. The Council has endured through numerous circumstances, transformations, and fluctuations, proving its ability to play a pivotal role during many crises. However, we now fear that this important role may be diminishing due to the noticeable lack of impactful presence in some crises occurring in the Gulf arena, and we are even more concerned that the Council may fall into the shadowy realm that the Arab League has entered.

The Gulf Cooperation Council was a historic achievement for the Gulf rulers at that time, who, with their wisdom, experience, and foresight, recognized the necessity of creating an entity that brings them together. The Council was effective in many sensitive turning points and critical circumstances, but unfortunately, we are beginning to see some of its member states disregarding the core purpose of its existence and openly violating its charter, even going so far as to attempt to harm the security and stability of its member states, while the Council does not take a stance that matches the seriousness of the current situations.

We expected the Council to adopt measures to regulate the scene according to the powers granted to it, but we are witnessing what resembles the Council's retreat, and we fear for it to follow the path that has led the Arab League to its current state.