أكاد أجزم أن بعض الكارهين الحاقدين للعضو الذهبي المهندس لؤي ناظر، ولرئيس مجلس الإدارة المهندس فهد سندي، ينظرون بعين الرضا إلى حالة التراجع وعدم التركيز التي ظهر بها اللاعب كريم بنزيما، وزميله موسى ديابي، وأحياناً نغولو كانتي، فهؤلاء يدركون جيداً أنه لو قدّم هذا الثلاثي المستوى نفسه الذي ظهروا به في الموسم الماضي، لكان الاتحاد اليوم منافساً حقيقياً على الصدارة.


- غير أن هذه الفئة –التي أشرتُ إليها سابقاً بوصفها «الطابور الخامس»– لا تتمنى للاتحاد الاستقرار ولا تحقيق المنجزات، بل ترى أن خروج الفريق هذا الموسم دون بطولات سيكون بمثابة إخفاق يُحسب على إدارة النادي الحالية. فنجاح الاتحاد في تحقيق بطولة أو بطولتين سيؤدي بالضرورة إلى تعزيز مكانة ناظر وسندي لدى جماهير العميد، وهو ما يتعارض مع طموحات بعض الأطراف التي خسرت رهانها الانتخابي السابق، وتبددت آمالها.


- ومن الملاحظ أن النقد الحاد لم يُوجَّه إلى ثلاثي الفريق الأجنبي (بنزيما، ديابي، وكانتي)، بل جرى تحويل بوصلة الانتقادات تارة نحو أسماء معينة في النادي، وتارة أخرى نحو الرئيس. والمؤسف أن بعض جماهير الاتحاد انساقت خلف هذا التوجه دون الالتفات إلى المستويات الفنية المتراجعة التي قدّمها هذا الثلاثي، في وقتٍ تجاهل فيه الحاقدون عمداً تحميلهم المسؤولية، مع علمهم أن عودة هؤلاء اللاعبين إلى قمة عطائهم كانت كفيلة بتحسين النتائج وربما تحقيق البطولات.


- وبالحديث عن كريم بنزيما، فقد ترددت معلومات تفيد بأن إدارة الاتحاد عرضت عليه تجديد عقده لموسم واحد، إلا أنه رفض وطلب التجديد لموسمين. ويُرجّح أن توافق الإدارة على هذا الطلب خشية تكرار سيناريو سابق، حين دخل اللاعب في «اشتراطات» أثّر سلباً على الفريق، قبل أن تتحسن نتائجه بعد تلبية مطالبه، ليساهم لاحقاً في تحقيق بطولتين في ذلك الموسم.


- بما يعني أن الرضوخ لتجديد عقد لاعب متقدم في السن، ومتقلب المستوى، لمدة موسمين، يُعد مخاطرة كبيرة، خاصة في ظل تراجع العائد الفني المتوقع بعد موسم واحد. لذلك، فإن الخيار الأنسب يتمثل في ربط أي تجديد إضافي بشروط واضحة، من بينها مساهمته «الفعالة» في تحقيق بطولات هذا الموسم، بحيث يكون التجديد لموسم لاحق مشروطاً بالإنجاز والعطاء.


- القول: أنصح إدارة الاتحاد بألا تكون كريمة مع كريم دون ضمانات، مهما كانت الضغوط. فثمن هذه المغامرة –إن لم تُحسب بدقة– سيدفعه «غالياً» الاتحاد حاضراً ومستقبلاً.