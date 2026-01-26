I can almost assert that some of the hateful detractors of the golden member, engineer Luay Nazer, and the chairman, engineer Fahd Sandi, are looking with satisfaction at the state of regression and lack of focus displayed by player Karim Benzema, along with his teammate Moussa Diaby, and sometimes N'Golo Kanté. These individuals are well aware that if this trio had performed at the same level they showed last season, Al-Ittihad would today be a real contender for the top spot.



- However, this group – which I previously referred to as the "fifth column" – does not wish for Al-Ittihad to achieve stability or accomplish successes; rather, they see the team's exit this season without any championships as a failure attributed to the current club management. The success of Al-Ittihad in securing one or two titles would necessarily enhance Nazer's and Sandi's status among the fans of Al-Ittihad, which contradicts the ambitions of certain parties that lost their previous electoral bet and saw their hopes dashed.



- It is noticeable that sharp criticism has not been directed at the team's foreign trio (Benzema, Diaby, and Kanté); instead, the focus of the criticism has shifted at times towards specific names within the club and at other times towards the president. Unfortunately, some Al-Ittihad fans have followed this trend without paying attention to the declining performance levels exhibited by this trio, while the haters deliberately ignored holding them accountable, knowing that the return of these players to their peak performance would have been sufficient to improve results and perhaps secure championships.



- Speaking of Karim Benzema, there have been reports that the Al-Ittihad management offered him a one-season contract renewal, but he refused and requested a two-season renewal. It is likely that the management will agree to this request for fear of repeating a previous scenario when the player entered into "conditions" that negatively affected the team, before his performance improved after his demands were met, eventually contributing to the achievement of two championships that season.



- This means that yielding to the renewal of a contract for an aging player with fluctuating performance levels for two seasons is a significant risk, especially in light of the expected decline in technical returns after one season. Therefore, the most suitable option is to tie any additional renewal to clear conditions, including his "effective" contribution to achieving championships this season, so that the renewal for a subsequent season is conditional on achievement and performance.



- In conclusion, I advise the Al-Ittihad management not to be generous with Karim without guarantees, no matter the pressures. The cost of this gamble – if not calculated precisely – will be paid "dearly" by Al-Ittihad now and in the future.