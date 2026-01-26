تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
أكاد أجزم أن بعض الكارهين الحاقدين للعضو الذهبي المهندس لؤي ناظر، ولرئيس مجلس الإدارة المهندس فهد سندي، ينظرون بعين الرضا إلى حالة التراجع وعدم التركيز التي ظهر بها اللاعب كريم بنزيما، وزميله موسى ديابي، وأحياناً نغولو كانتي، فهؤلاء يدركون جيداً أنه لو قدّم هذا الثلاثي المستوى نفسه الذي ظهروا به في الموسم الماضي، لكان الاتحاد اليوم منافساً حقيقياً على الصدارة.
- غير أن هذه الفئة –التي أشرتُ إليها سابقاً بوصفها «الطابور الخامس»– لا تتمنى للاتحاد الاستقرار ولا تحقيق المنجزات، بل ترى أن خروج الفريق هذا الموسم دون بطولات سيكون بمثابة إخفاق يُحسب على إدارة النادي الحالية. فنجاح الاتحاد في تحقيق بطولة أو بطولتين سيؤدي بالضرورة إلى تعزيز مكانة ناظر وسندي لدى جماهير العميد، وهو ما يتعارض مع طموحات بعض الأطراف التي خسرت رهانها الانتخابي السابق، وتبددت آمالها.
- ومن الملاحظ أن النقد الحاد لم يُوجَّه إلى ثلاثي الفريق الأجنبي (بنزيما، ديابي، وكانتي)، بل جرى تحويل بوصلة الانتقادات تارة نحو أسماء معينة في النادي، وتارة أخرى نحو الرئيس. والمؤسف أن بعض جماهير الاتحاد انساقت خلف هذا التوجه دون الالتفات إلى المستويات الفنية المتراجعة التي قدّمها هذا الثلاثي، في وقتٍ تجاهل فيه الحاقدون عمداً تحميلهم المسؤولية، مع علمهم أن عودة هؤلاء اللاعبين إلى قمة عطائهم كانت كفيلة بتحسين النتائج وربما تحقيق البطولات.
- وبالحديث عن كريم بنزيما، فقد ترددت معلومات تفيد بأن إدارة الاتحاد عرضت عليه تجديد عقده لموسم واحد، إلا أنه رفض وطلب التجديد لموسمين. ويُرجّح أن توافق الإدارة على هذا الطلب خشية تكرار سيناريو سابق، حين دخل اللاعب في «اشتراطات» أثّر سلباً على الفريق، قبل أن تتحسن نتائجه بعد تلبية مطالبه، ليساهم لاحقاً في تحقيق بطولتين في ذلك الموسم.
- بما يعني أن الرضوخ لتجديد عقد لاعب متقدم في السن، ومتقلب المستوى، لمدة موسمين، يُعد مخاطرة كبيرة، خاصة في ظل تراجع العائد الفني المتوقع بعد موسم واحد. لذلك، فإن الخيار الأنسب يتمثل في ربط أي تجديد إضافي بشروط واضحة، من بينها مساهمته «الفعالة» في تحقيق بطولات هذا الموسم، بحيث يكون التجديد لموسم لاحق مشروطاً بالإنجاز والعطاء.
- القول: أنصح إدارة الاتحاد بألا تكون كريمة مع كريم دون ضمانات، مهما كانت الضغوط. فثمن هذه المغامرة –إن لم تُحسب بدقة– سيدفعه «غالياً» الاتحاد حاضراً ومستقبلاً.
I can almost assert that some of the hateful detractors of the golden member, engineer Luay Nazer, and the chairman, engineer Fahd Sandi, are looking with satisfaction at the state of regression and lack of focus displayed by player Karim Benzema, along with his teammate Moussa Diaby, and sometimes N'Golo Kanté. These individuals are well aware that if this trio had performed at the same level they showed last season, Al-Ittihad would today be a real contender for the top spot.
- However, this group – which I previously referred to as the "fifth column" – does not wish for Al-Ittihad to achieve stability or accomplish successes; rather, they see the team's exit this season without any championships as a failure attributed to the current club management. The success of Al-Ittihad in securing one or two titles would necessarily enhance Nazer's and Sandi's status among the fans of Al-Ittihad, which contradicts the ambitions of certain parties that lost their previous electoral bet and saw their hopes dashed.
- It is noticeable that sharp criticism has not been directed at the team's foreign trio (Benzema, Diaby, and Kanté); instead, the focus of the criticism has shifted at times towards specific names within the club and at other times towards the president. Unfortunately, some Al-Ittihad fans have followed this trend without paying attention to the declining performance levels exhibited by this trio, while the haters deliberately ignored holding them accountable, knowing that the return of these players to their peak performance would have been sufficient to improve results and perhaps secure championships.
- Speaking of Karim Benzema, there have been reports that the Al-Ittihad management offered him a one-season contract renewal, but he refused and requested a two-season renewal. It is likely that the management will agree to this request for fear of repeating a previous scenario when the player entered into "conditions" that negatively affected the team, before his performance improved after his demands were met, eventually contributing to the achievement of two championships that season.
- This means that yielding to the renewal of a contract for an aging player with fluctuating performance levels for two seasons is a significant risk, especially in light of the expected decline in technical returns after one season. Therefore, the most suitable option is to tie any additional renewal to clear conditions, including his "effective" contribution to achieving championships this season, so that the renewal for a subsequent season is conditional on achievement and performance.
- In conclusion, I advise the Al-Ittihad management not to be generous with Karim without guarantees, no matter the pressures. The cost of this gamble – if not calculated precisely – will be paid "dearly" by Al-Ittihad now and in the future.