تساعدك هذه القائمة المختصرة على فهم الموضوع بوضوح عملي، وتمنحك نقاطًا سريعة قابلة للتطبيق اليومي، وتدعم قراراتك الذكية، وتحسّن جودة حياتك بصورة متوازنة ومستدامة دائمًا.
استمع بهدوء
لا تأخذ الأمور شخصياً
ضع حدوداً واضحة
أنهِ النقاش باحترام
فرّق بين البنّاء والهدّام
This concise list helps you understand the subject clearly and practically, providing you with quick, applicable points for daily use, supporting your smart decisions, and improving your quality of life in a balanced and sustainable way.
Listen calmly
Don't take things personally
Set clear boundaries
End the discussion respectfully
Distinguish between constructive and destructive