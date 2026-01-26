تساعدك هذه القائمة المختصرة على فهم الموضوع بوضوح عملي، وتمنحك نقاطًا سريعة قابلة للتطبيق اليومي، وتدعم قراراتك الذكية، وتحسّن جودة حياتك بصورة متوازنة ومستدامة دائمًا.

استمع بهدوء

لا تأخذ الأمور شخصياً

ضع حدوداً واضحة

أنهِ النقاش باحترام

فرّق بين البنّاء والهدّام