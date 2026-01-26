It is more of a signal than a message carrying a question and another question: how does winter pass without Al-Ahli having a share of it? And I don't know who will answer, and who has the answer to this question yet prefers silence..?!



“I love clear situations and men are men,” my beautiful friend Suleiman Al-Mani said as he addressed optimism through the hero of his poem, Khalil..!



The employment here is not an escape from their neglect of Al-Ahli in the midst of winter as much as it is a connection I console with the youth, Suleiman Al-Mani, who is troubled by the state of the club of clubs..!



There are youth fans whose second choice is Al-Shabab, but Al-Mani sees nothing before or after Al-Shabab except for Al-Shabab, and this is the way of the loyal.



I love Al-Ahli, Suleiman, just as you love Al-Shabab, but I remind you of something beautiful about Al-Ahli, even though we said all the beauty that evening, you and I, along with our colleague Jaber Al-Qarni and the late assistant Al-Rashidi.



Reassure me about your fatigue that has tired us, and about the loss of the taste for poetry after our emotions have aged..!



Don't be deceived, my friend, by the tired face of the cheerful Jaber Al-Qarni or his smile that hides behind it a forest of sorrows due to the loss of the most beautiful “kiss” in his life, and the fatigue of Mu'taz that I see etched on his face every time I meet him..!



Jaber the brother, Jaber the rare, Jaber the friend, has not let anyone down, but there are those who have let him down, yet he seeks to excuse them..!



A person like Jaber is a unique copy that will not be repeated, so how many, Suleiman, in this time are like Jaber..?!