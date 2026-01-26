تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
هي إشارة أكثر منها رسالة تحمل سؤالاً وسؤالاً آخر: كيف تمر الشتوية دونما يكون للأهلي نصيب منها؟ ولا أعلم من سيجيب، ومن يملك الإجابة عن هذا السؤال ويفضل الصمت..؟!
«أحب المواقف واضحة والرجال رجال»، هكذا قال صديقي الجميل سليمان المانع وهو يخاطب التفاؤل من خلال بطل قصيدته خليل..!
والتوظيف هنا ليس هروباً من تجاهلهم للأهلي في عز الشتاء بقدر ما هو ربط أواسي به الشبابي سليمان المانع، الذي أتعبه حال شيخ الأندية..!
ثمة شبابيون الشباب خيارهم الثاني، أما المانع فلا يرى قبل الشباب أو بعده إلا الشباب وهذا ديدن الأوفياء.
أحب الأهلي يا سليمان كما تحب الشباب، لكن أذكر لك كلاماً جميلاً عن الأهلي مع أن الجمال كله قلناه ذلك المساء أنت وأنا والزميل جابر القرني ومساعد الرشيدي عليه رحمة الله.
طمّني عن تعبك الذي أتعبنا، وعن فقد ذائقة الشعر بعد أن شاخت عواطفنا..!
لا يغرك يا صديق التعب وجه جابر القرني البشوش ولا ابتسامته التي تخفي وراءها غابة من الأحزان بفقد أجمل «قبلة» في حياته، وتعب معتز الذي أراه مرتسماً على وجهه كل ما ألتقيه..!
جابر الأخ، وجابر النادر، وجابر الصديق، لم يخذل أحداً، لكن هناك من خذله، ومع ذلك يلتمس لهم العذر..!
مثل جابر نسخة واحدة لن تتكرر، فكم يا سليمان في هذا الزمن مثل جابر..؟!
It is more of a signal than a message carrying a question and another question: how does winter pass without Al-Ahli having a share of it? And I don't know who will answer, and who has the answer to this question yet prefers silence..?!
“I love clear situations and men are men,” my beautiful friend Suleiman Al-Mani said as he addressed optimism through the hero of his poem, Khalil..!
The employment here is not an escape from their neglect of Al-Ahli in the midst of winter as much as it is a connection I console with the youth, Suleiman Al-Mani, who is troubled by the state of the club of clubs..!
There are youth fans whose second choice is Al-Shabab, but Al-Mani sees nothing before or after Al-Shabab except for Al-Shabab, and this is the way of the loyal.
I love Al-Ahli, Suleiman, just as you love Al-Shabab, but I remind you of something beautiful about Al-Ahli, even though we said all the beauty that evening, you and I, along with our colleague Jaber Al-Qarni and the late assistant Al-Rashidi.
Reassure me about your fatigue that has tired us, and about the loss of the taste for poetry after our emotions have aged..!
Don't be deceived, my friend, by the tired face of the cheerful Jaber Al-Qarni or his smile that hides behind it a forest of sorrows due to the loss of the most beautiful “kiss” in his life, and the fatigue of Mu'taz that I see etched on his face every time I meet him..!
Jaber the brother, Jaber the rare, Jaber the friend, has not let anyone down, but there are those who have let him down, yet he seeks to excuse them..!
A person like Jaber is a unique copy that will not be repeated, so how many, Suleiman, in this time are like Jaber..?!