هي إشارة أكثر منها رسالة تحمل سؤالاً وسؤالاً آخر: كيف تمر الشتوية دونما يكون للأهلي نصيب منها؟ ولا أعلم من سيجيب، ومن يملك الإجابة عن هذا السؤال ويفضل الصمت..؟!


«أحب المواقف واضحة والرجال رجال»، هكذا قال صديقي الجميل سليمان المانع وهو يخاطب التفاؤل من خلال بطل قصيدته خليل..!


والتوظيف هنا ليس هروباً من تجاهلهم للأهلي في عز الشتاء بقدر ما هو ربط أواسي به الشبابي سليمان المانع، الذي أتعبه حال شيخ الأندية..!


ثمة شبابيون الشباب خيارهم الثاني، أما المانع فلا يرى قبل الشباب أو بعده إلا الشباب وهذا ديدن الأوفياء.


أحب الأهلي يا سليمان كما تحب الشباب، لكن أذكر لك كلاماً جميلاً عن الأهلي مع أن الجمال كله قلناه ذلك المساء أنت وأنا والزميل جابر القرني ومساعد الرشيدي عليه رحمة الله.


طمّني عن تعبك الذي أتعبنا، وعن فقد ذائقة الشعر بعد أن شاخت عواطفنا..!


لا يغرك يا صديق التعب وجه جابر القرني البشوش ولا ابتسامته التي تخفي وراءها غابة من الأحزان بفقد أجمل «قبلة» في حياته، وتعب معتز الذي أراه مرتسماً على وجهه كل ما ألتقيه..!


جابر الأخ، وجابر النادر، وجابر الصديق، لم يخذل أحداً، لكن هناك من خذله، ومع ذلك يلتمس لهم العذر..!


مثل جابر نسخة واحدة لن تتكرر، فكم يا سليمان في هذا الزمن مثل جابر..؟!