فيما قالت اللجنة الوطنية لشؤون المفقودين في حرب غزة إن أكثر من 10 آلاف قتيل لا يزالون مدفونين تحت الأنقاض، ذكرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية أن هناك تحركات لجيش الاحتلال لشن هجمات جديدة على مناطق تخضع لسيطرة حماس في غزة.


وأفاد الإعلام الإسرائيلي أن الاحتلال رصد مسلحين يخرجون من المناطق التي يعمل فيها جنوده، ويفتحون النار، مبينة أن خلايا محاصرة داخل مناطق خاضعة لسيطرة الجيش تخطط لهجمات ضد المواقع والتحصينات الإسرائيلية.


وأشارت إلى أن القوات اكتشفت منذ دخول اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار حيز التنفيذ، منصّة إطلاق تحتوي على 15 أنبوب إطلاق، إضافة إلى معدات قتالية أخرى تابعة لحماس.


وقال المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي إن على حركة حماس أن تفي بالتزاماتها في الاتفاق وأن تبذل الجهود لإعادة جثث الأسرى.


من جهة أخرى، ذكرت صحيفة «يسرائيل هيوم» الإسرائيلية أن وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي كاتس أوعز بتحويل المنطقة الحدودية مع مصر لمنطقة عسكرية مغلقة، موضحاً أن كاتس اتفق مع رئيس الشاباك على التعامل مع تهريب الأسلحة عبر المسيرات كتهديد إرهابي.


في غضون ذلك، طالبت لجنة شؤون المفقودين بغزة، العالم بإدخال فرق دولية لانتشال جثامين المفقودين.


في الوقت ذاته، قالت وكالة تشغيل وغوث اللاجئين الفلسطينيين (الأونروا)، إن معظم المباني التابعة لها في مدينة غزة تعرضت لأضرار جسيمة، موضحة أن نحو 75 ألف نازح فلسطيني يحتمون في أكثر من 100 مبنى تابع لها بقطاع غزة رغم تضرر العديد منها جراء الحرب الإسرائيلية.


وأوضحت الوكالة أن العديد من المباني متضررة وتعاني من اكتظاظ شديد.