The National Committee for Missing Persons in the Gaza War stated that more than 10,000 bodies are still buried under the rubble, while Israeli media reported that there are movements by the occupation army to launch new attacks on areas controlled by Hamas in Gaza.



Israeli media reported that the occupation has spotted armed individuals emerging from areas where its soldiers operate and opening fire, indicating that cells trapped within areas under army control are planning attacks against Israeli sites and fortifications.



It was noted that the forces discovered, since the ceasefire agreement came into effect, a launch platform containing 15 launch tubes, in addition to other combat equipment belonging to Hamas.



The spokesperson for the Israeli army stated that Hamas must fulfill its obligations under the agreement and make efforts to return the bodies of the captives.



On another note, the Israeli newspaper "Israel Hayom" reported that Israeli Defense Minister Katz has instructed to turn the border area with Egypt into a closed military zone, explaining that Katz agreed with the head of the Shin Bet to treat arms smuggling via drones as a terrorist threat.



Meanwhile, the Gaza Missing Persons Committee called on the world to send international teams to recover the bodies of the missing.



At the same time, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stated that most of its buildings in Gaza City have suffered severe damage, explaining that about 75,000 Palestinian displaced persons are sheltering in more than 100 of its buildings in the Gaza Strip, despite many of them being damaged due to the Israeli war.



The agency clarified that many buildings are damaged and suffering from severe overcrowding.