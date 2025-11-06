فيما قالت اللجنة الوطنية لشؤون المفقودين في حرب غزة إن أكثر من 10 آلاف قتيل لا يزالون مدفونين تحت الأنقاض، ذكرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية أن هناك تحركات لجيش الاحتلال لشن هجمات جديدة على مناطق تخضع لسيطرة حماس في غزة.
وأفاد الإعلام الإسرائيلي أن الاحتلال رصد مسلحين يخرجون من المناطق التي يعمل فيها جنوده، ويفتحون النار، مبينة أن خلايا محاصرة داخل مناطق خاضعة لسيطرة الجيش تخطط لهجمات ضد المواقع والتحصينات الإسرائيلية.
وأشارت إلى أن القوات اكتشفت منذ دخول اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار حيز التنفيذ، منصّة إطلاق تحتوي على 15 أنبوب إطلاق، إضافة إلى معدات قتالية أخرى تابعة لحماس.
وقال المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي إن على حركة حماس أن تفي بالتزاماتها في الاتفاق وأن تبذل الجهود لإعادة جثث الأسرى.
من جهة أخرى، ذكرت صحيفة «يسرائيل هيوم» الإسرائيلية أن وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي كاتس أوعز بتحويل المنطقة الحدودية مع مصر لمنطقة عسكرية مغلقة، موضحاً أن كاتس اتفق مع رئيس الشاباك على التعامل مع تهريب الأسلحة عبر المسيرات كتهديد إرهابي.
في غضون ذلك، طالبت لجنة شؤون المفقودين بغزة، العالم بإدخال فرق دولية لانتشال جثامين المفقودين.
في الوقت ذاته، قالت وكالة تشغيل وغوث اللاجئين الفلسطينيين (الأونروا)، إن معظم المباني التابعة لها في مدينة غزة تعرضت لأضرار جسيمة، موضحة أن نحو 75 ألف نازح فلسطيني يحتمون في أكثر من 100 مبنى تابع لها بقطاع غزة رغم تضرر العديد منها جراء الحرب الإسرائيلية.
وأوضحت الوكالة أن العديد من المباني متضررة وتعاني من اكتظاظ شديد.
The National Committee for Missing Persons in the Gaza War stated that more than 10,000 bodies are still buried under the rubble, while Israeli media reported that there are movements by the occupation army to launch new attacks on areas controlled by Hamas in Gaza.
Israeli media reported that the occupation has spotted armed individuals emerging from areas where its soldiers operate and opening fire, indicating that cells trapped within areas under army control are planning attacks against Israeli sites and fortifications.
It was noted that the forces discovered, since the ceasefire agreement came into effect, a launch platform containing 15 launch tubes, in addition to other combat equipment belonging to Hamas.
The spokesperson for the Israeli army stated that Hamas must fulfill its obligations under the agreement and make efforts to return the bodies of the captives.
On another note, the Israeli newspaper "Israel Hayom" reported that Israeli Defense Minister Katz has instructed to turn the border area with Egypt into a closed military zone, explaining that Katz agreed with the head of the Shin Bet to treat arms smuggling via drones as a terrorist threat.
Meanwhile, the Gaza Missing Persons Committee called on the world to send international teams to recover the bodies of the missing.
At the same time, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stated that most of its buildings in Gaza City have suffered severe damage, explaining that about 75,000 Palestinian displaced persons are sheltering in more than 100 of its buildings in the Gaza Strip, despite many of them being damaged due to the Israeli war.
The agency clarified that many buildings are damaged and suffering from severe overcrowding.