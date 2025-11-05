The Hamas movement intends to hand over the body of one of the prisoners to the International Red Cross today (Wednesday) after it was found, marking the fourth prisoner whose body has been delivered in the past 24 hours.



The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, stated today that it will deliver the body of an Israeli prisoner to the International Red Cross this evening, as part of the ceasefire currently in effect in the sector, indicating that his body was found in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City.



Refusal to Transition to the Second Phase



It added: "The enemy monitored the extraction of the bodies of its dead through marches, added those sites to its target bank, and then targeted them after the ceasefire."



The Israeli occupation army announced that it received the remains of a prisoner through the Red Cross, which was later confirmed to be that of an Israeli-American soldier named Itai Hin.



The families of the Israeli prisoners have demanded that the government not transition to the second phase of the agreement before recovering the remaining bodies.



Israel conditions the start of negotiations to initiate the second phase of the agreement on receiving the remaining bodies of the prisoners, while Hamas asserts that it takes time to extract them due to the massive destruction in Gaza.



Since the start of the agreement on October 10, Hamas has released the twenty living Israeli prisoners and the bodies of 21 prisoners out of 28, while Tel Aviv previously claimed that one of the received bodies does not match any of its prisoners.



Israeli Threats to Bomb Gaza



For its part, Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, announced today that it received the bodies of 15 Palestinians under the ceasefire in the sector, raising the number of Palestinian bodies received under the agreement to 285.



In contrast, the Israeli occupation army stated that its forces are deployed in central Gaza Strip according to the existing agreement, confirming that they will continue their field operations to eliminate what they claim is a direct threat that may target their forces or the Israeli areas adjacent to the sector.