تعتزم حركة حماس اليوم (الأربعاء) تسليم جثة أحد الأسرى إلى الصليب الأحمر الدولي بعد العثور عليها، ويعد هو الأسير الرابع الذي جرى تسليم جثته خلال الـ24 ساعة.


وذكرت كتائب القسام، الذراع العسكرية لحركة حماس اليوم، اليوم، أنها ستسلم الصليب الأحمر الدولي جثة أسير إسرائيلي مساء اليوم، في إطار وقف إطلاق النار الساري في القطاع، مبينة أنه عثر على جثته بحي الشجاعية شرق مدينة غزة. نقل الجثث من غزة إلى إسرائيل


رفض الانتقال للمرحلة الثانية


وأضافت: «العدو راقب استخراج جثث قتلاه عبر مسيرات، وأضاف تلك المواقع لبنك أهدافه ثم استهدفها بعد وقف إطلاق النار».


وكان جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي قد أعلن أنه تسلم عبر الصليب الأحمر رفات أسير تم التأكيد لاحقاً أنها لعسكري إسرائيلي ـ أمريكي يُدعى إيتاي حِن.


وطالبت عائلات الأسرى الإسرائيليين الحكومة بألا تنتقل للمرحلة الثانية من الاتفاق قبل استعادة بقية الجثث.


وترهن إسرائيل بدء التفاوض لتدشين المرحلة الثانية من الاتفاق بتسلمها بقية جثث الأسرى، بينما تؤكد حماس أن الأمر يستغرق وقتاً لاستخراجها نظراً للدمار الهائل في غزة.


ومنذ بدء الاتفاق في العاشر من أكتوبر الماضي، أفرجت حركة حماس عن الأسرى الإسرائيليين العشرين الأحياء، وجثث 21 أسيراً من أصل 28، بينما ادعت تل أبيب سابقاً أن إحدى الجثث المتسلمة لا تتطابق مع أي من أسراها.


تهديدات إسرائيلية بقصف غزة


من جهته، أعلن مستشفى ناصر في خان يونس جنوب قطاع غزة اليوم تلقيه جثث 15 فلسطينياً بموجب وقف إطلاق النار في القطاع، مما يرفع عدد جثامين الفلسطينيين الذين تم استلامهم ضمن الاتفاق إلى 285.


بالمقابل، قال جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي إن قواته منتشرة في وسط قطاع غزة وفقاً للاتفاق القائم، مؤكداً أنها ستواصل عملياتها الميدانية لإزالة ما يزعم أنه تهديد مباشر قد يستهدف قواتها أو المناطق الإسرائيلية المحاذية للقطاع.