The spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, confirmed today (Thursday) that there is slow progress in the Russian-American talks, indicating that she remains steadfast on this path.



Zakharova denied a report published by Bloomberg, which stated that Moscow plans to insist on making substantial changes to the American peace plan for Ukraine, describing what was reported as "fake news."



European Escalation



Zakharova accused European supporters of the Kyiv regime of betting on escalating the conflict and continuing the fighting in Ukraine, pointing out that they only want money. She added, "It seems that Europe keeps calling for the need to reach a peaceful settlement, which will take this 90 billion euros and integrate it into Ukraine's economic development plan."



Bloomberg reported yesterday, citing a source in the Kremlin, that Moscow views the 20-point plan prepared between the United States and Ukraine as a starting point for further negotiations, noting that the plan lacks provisions that Russia considers essential and does not answer many outstanding questions, explaining that Moscow seeks to make substantial amendments to Trump's plan.



Russian Advances in Ukraine



On another note, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that its forces have managed to take control of a new town in the Donetsk region, indicating that the town of Svyato-Pokrovskoye in Donetsk has been secured, which has not been confirmed or denied by Ukrainian authorities.



The ministry added that the total human losses of the Ukrainian army over the last 24 hours amounted to about 1,445 soldiers.