أكدت المتحدثة باسم وزارة الخارجية الروسية ماريا زاخاروفا، اليوم (الخميس)، وجود تقدم بطيء في المحادثات الروسية-الأمريكية، مبينة أنها لا تزال ثابتة على هذا المسار.
ونفت المتحدثة زاخاروفا تقريراً نشرته وكالة بلومبيرغ، قال إن موسكو تخطط للإصرار على إدخال تغييرات جوهرية لخطة السلام الأمريكية في أوكرانيا، ووصفت ما أوردته بـ«أخبار كاذبة».
تصعيد أوروبي
واتهمت زاخاروفا الداعمين الأوروبيين لنظام كييف بالمراهنة على تصعيد الصراع واستمرار القتال في أوكرانيا، مشيرة إلى أنهم لا يريدون سوى المال. وأضافت: «يبدو أن أوروبا تُنادي باستمرار بضرورة التوصل إلى تسوية سلمية، ستأخذ هذه الـ90 مليار يورو وتُدمجها في خطة التنمية الاقتصادية لأوكرانيا».
وكانت وكالة بلومبيرغ قد نقلت عن مصدر في الكرملين أمس قوله، إن موسكو تنظر إلى الخطة المكونة من 20 نقطة، التي جرى إعدادها بين الولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا، على أنها نقطة انطلاق لمفاوضات إضافية، مبيناً أن الخطة تفتقر إلى بنود تعتبرها روسيا أساسية ولا تجيب عن العديد من الأسئلة العالقة، موضحاً أن موسكو تسعى لإدخال تعديلات جوهرية على خطة ترمب.
تقدم روسي في أوكرانيا
من جهة أخرى، قالت وزارة الدفاع الروسية إن قواتها تمكنت من السيطرة على بلدة جديدة في مقاطعة دونيتسك، مشيرة إلى أنه جرت السيطرة على بلدة سفياتو بوكروفسكوي في دونيتسك، وهو ما لم تؤكده أو تنفيه السلطات الأوكرانية.
وأضافت الوزارة أن إجمالي خسائر الجيش الأوكراني البشرية خلال آخر 24 ساعة بلغت نحو 1445 عسكرياً.
The spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, confirmed today (Thursday) that there is slow progress in the Russian-American talks, indicating that she remains steadfast on this path.
Zakharova denied a report published by Bloomberg, which stated that Moscow plans to insist on making substantial changes to the American peace plan for Ukraine, describing what was reported as "fake news."
European Escalation
Zakharova accused European supporters of the Kyiv regime of betting on escalating the conflict and continuing the fighting in Ukraine, pointing out that they only want money. She added, "It seems that Europe keeps calling for the need to reach a peaceful settlement, which will take this 90 billion euros and integrate it into Ukraine's economic development plan."
Bloomberg reported yesterday, citing a source in the Kremlin, that Moscow views the 20-point plan prepared between the United States and Ukraine as a starting point for further negotiations, noting that the plan lacks provisions that Russia considers essential and does not answer many outstanding questions, explaining that Moscow seeks to make substantial amendments to Trump's plan.
Russian Advances in Ukraine
On another note, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that its forces have managed to take control of a new town in the Donetsk region, indicating that the town of Svyato-Pokrovskoye in Donetsk has been secured, which has not been confirmed or denied by Ukrainian authorities.
The ministry added that the total human losses of the Ukrainian army over the last 24 hours amounted to about 1,445 soldiers.