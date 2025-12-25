أكدت المتحدثة باسم وزارة الخارجية الروسية ماريا زاخاروفا، اليوم (الخميس)، وجود تقدم بطيء في المحادثات الروسية-الأمريكية، مبينة أنها لا تزال ثابتة على هذا المسار.


ونفت المتحدثة زاخاروفا تقريراً نشرته وكالة بلومبيرغ، قال إن موسكو تخطط للإصرار على إدخال تغييرات جوهرية لخطة السلام الأمريكية في أوكرانيا، ووصفت ما أوردته بـ«أخبار كاذبة».


تصعيد أوروبي


واتهمت زاخاروفا الداعمين الأوروبيين لنظام كييف بالمراهنة على تصعيد الصراع واستمرار القتال في أوكرانيا، مشيرة إلى أنهم لا يريدون سوى المال. وأضافت: «يبدو أن أوروبا تُنادي باستمرار بضرورة التوصل إلى تسوية سلمية، ستأخذ هذه الـ90 مليار يورو وتُدمجها في خطة التنمية الاقتصادية لأوكرانيا».


وكانت وكالة بلومبيرغ قد نقلت عن مصدر في الكرملين أمس قوله، إن موسكو تنظر إلى الخطة المكونة من 20 نقطة، التي جرى إعدادها بين الولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا، على أنها نقطة انطلاق لمفاوضات إضافية، مبيناً أن الخطة تفتقر إلى بنود تعتبرها روسيا أساسية ولا تجيب عن العديد من الأسئلة العالقة، موضحاً أن موسكو تسعى لإدخال تعديلات جوهرية على خطة ترمب.


تقدم روسي في أوكرانيا


من جهة أخرى، قالت وزارة الدفاع الروسية إن قواتها تمكنت من السيطرة على بلدة جديدة في مقاطعة دونيتسك، مشيرة إلى أنه جرت السيطرة على بلدة سفياتو بوكروفسكوي في دونيتسك، وهو ما لم تؤكده أو تنفيه السلطات الأوكرانية.


وأضافت الوزارة أن إجمالي خسائر الجيش الأوكراني البشرية خلال آخر 24 ساعة بلغت نحو 1445 عسكرياً.