عقب التصريحات التي قال فيها إن الأوكرانيين في عيد الميلاد القادم سيتمنون الموت لشخص ما، هاجم المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، اليوم (الخميس)، الرئيس الأوكراني فلاديمير زيلينسكي، ووصفه بـ«الشخص غير المتزن».


وقال بيسكوف: تصريحات زيلينسكي تثير التساؤلات حول قدرته على اتخاذ قرارات مناسبة بشأن تسوية سلمية للنزاع الأوكراني، مضيفاً: «غير حضاري، ومُفعم بالمرارة ويبدو شخصاً غير متزن عقلياً».


خطاب زيلينسكي


وتابع بيسكوف: «يتساءل المرء عما إذا كان قادراً على اتخاذ قرارات مناسبة بشأن التوصل إلى تسوية عبر الوسائل السياسية والدبلوماسية».


وأشار إلى أنه اطلع على تقارير حول خطاب زيلينسكي الغريب للغاية بمناسبة عيد الميلاد أمس، والذي قال إنه «خطاب غير مهذب، بدا وكأنه شخص يعاني من اضطراب نفسي».


وكان زيلينسكي وجه رسالة تهنئة إلى الأوكرانيين عشية عيد الميلاد، قال فيها إن أوكرانيا تحتفل بعيد الميلاد في وقت عصيب.


وتمنى زيلينسكي، في مقطع فيديو بمناسبة عيد الميلاد، لشخص ما «الهلاك» أو «الموت»، دون تحديد اسم هذا الشخص أو صفته أو لمن هذه الكلمة موجهة، مشدداً «هذه ستكون أمنية جميع الأوكرانيين في العيد القادم».


حرب مسيّرات بين روسيا وأوكرانيا


ميدانياً، ذكر مسؤول ‍في جهاز الأمن الأوكراني أن طائرات مسيّرة ⁠أوكرانية بعيدة المدى استهدفت خزانات لمنتجات نفطية في ميناء تيمريوك الروسي ومنشأة لمعالجة الغاز في ‍منطقة أورينبورغ الروسية.


وأعلنت كييف إسقاط 106 مسيّرات خلال ليل الأربعاء، بينما دمّرت موسكو 141 مسيرة، مشيراً إلى أن قوات الدفاع الجوي الأوكراني أسقطت 106 من أصل 131 طائرة مسيّرة، أطلقتها روسيا خلال هجوم جوي على شمال وجنوب وشرق البلاد خلال الليل.


بالمقابل، أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية، اليوم، أن قوات الدفاع الجوي التابعة لها اعترضت ودمّرت 141 طائرة مسيّرة أوكرانية، خلال الليلة الماضية، فوق عدة مناطق في البلاد.