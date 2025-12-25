Following the statements in which he said that Ukrainians will wish death upon someone during the upcoming Christmas, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today (Thursday), describing him as an "unstable person."



Peskov said: "Zelensky's statements raise questions about his ability to make appropriate decisions regarding a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict," adding, "It is uncivilized, filled with bitterness, and he seems to be mentally unstable."



Zelensky's Speech



Peskov continued: "One wonders whether he is capable of making appropriate decisions regarding reaching a settlement through political and diplomatic means."



He noted that he had seen reports about Zelensky's extremely strange Christmas speech yesterday, which he described as "an impolite speech, seeming like someone suffering from a psychological disorder."



Zelensky had sent a congratulatory message to Ukrainians on the eve of Christmas, stating that Ukraine is celebrating Christmas during a difficult time.



In a Christmas video, Zelensky wished for someone to "perish" or "die," without specifying the name or title of this person or to whom this word was directed, emphasizing, "This will be the wish of all Ukrainians in the coming holiday."



Drone War Between Russia and Ukraine



On the ground, a Ukrainian security official mentioned that long-range Ukrainian drones targeted oil product tanks in the Russian port of Temryuk and a gas processing facility in the Russian Orenburg region.



Kyiv announced the downing of 106 drones during the night of Wednesday, while Moscow destroyed 141 drones, noting that Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 106 out of 131 drones launched by Russia during an aerial attack on the north, south, and east of the country overnight.



In contrast, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed today that its air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 141 Ukrainian drones last night over several regions of the country.