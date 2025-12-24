كشف مصدر في الكرملين، اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن عزم روسيا السعي لإدخال تعديلات جوهرية على خطة السلام الأمريكية، الهادفة إلى إنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا، بما في ذلك فرض قيود إضافية على القدرات العسكرية لكييف.
ونقلت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» عن المصدر قوله، إن موسكو تنظر إلى الخطة المكونة من 20 نقطة، التي جرى إعدادها بين الولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا، على أنها نقطة انطلاق لمفاوضات إضافية، مبيناً أن الخطة تفتقر إلى بنود تعتبرها روسيا أساسية ولا تجيب عن العديد من الأسئلة العالقة.
خطة أوكرانية تقليدية
وقال المصدر: الوثيقة الحالية تبدو خطة أوكرانية تقليدية، إلا أن موسكو ستدرسها بعقلانية، لافتاً إلى أن مطالب روسيا الحصول على ضمانات تمنع أي توسع مستقبلي لحلف شمال الأطلسي شرقاً، إضافة إلى تثبيت حياد أوكرانيا حتى في حال انضمامها إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي.
من جهته، قال الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي إن الخلافات لا تزال قائمة بين كييف وواشنطن بشأن القضايا الإقليمية، معرباً عن تفاؤله، باقتراب المفاوضات بشكل كبير من وضع اللمسات النهائية على الوثائق.
وقال زيلينسكي إن أوكرانيا تحاول إقناع ترمب باقتراح وقف الحرب عند خطوط التماس الحالية، مضيفاً: روسيا تلمّح إلى إمكانية سحب قواتها من مناطق دنيبروبيتروفسك وميكولايف وسومي وخاركيف، لكنها في الوقت نفسه تطالب بانسحاب أوكرانيا من المناطق التي لا تزال تسيطر عليها في دونيتسك.
وأشار إلى أن الولايات المتحدة تقترح تصنيف تلك المناطق كـ«منطقة منزوعة السلاح»، مبيناً أن التخلي عن أية أراض سيكون صعباً على الحكومة الأوكرانية، لأنه يتعارض مع القانون ويتطلب إجراء استفتاء، وفق «بلومبيرغ».
أحباط عملية تفجيرية
من جهة أخرى، أعلن جهاز الأمن الفيدرالي الروسي إحباط عملية تفجير كانت تستهدف محطة تحكم رئيسية لخط أنابيب النفط التابع لشركة «ترانس نفط» في مقاطعة تيومين، موضحاً أن مواطناً روسياً، ينتمي إلى خلية أوكرانية، خطط لتنفيذ التفجير في محطة التحكم بخط الأنابيب، في محاولة لضرب البنية التحتية الحيوية للطاقة.
وأشار البيان إلى أن المشتبه به تمت تصفيته خلال عملية اعتقاله، بعد أن أبدى مقاومة مسلحة، مؤكداً أن الإجراءات الأمنية حالت دون وقوع أي أضرار أو تعطيل في شبكة نقل النفط.
A source in the Kremlin revealed today (Wednesday) that Russia intends to seek substantial amendments to the American peace plan aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, including imposing additional restrictions on Kyiv's military capabilities.
Bloomberg reported that the source stated Moscow views the 20-point plan, which was prepared between the United States and Ukraine, as a starting point for further negotiations, noting that the plan lacks provisions that Russia considers essential and does not answer many outstanding questions.
A Traditional Ukrainian Plan
The source said: The current document appears to be a traditional Ukrainian plan, but Moscow will study it rationally, pointing out that Russia's demands for guarantees preventing any future NATO expansion eastward, in addition to ensuring Ukraine's neutrality even if it joins the European Union.
For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that disagreements still exist between Kyiv and Washington regarding regional issues, expressing optimism that negotiations are getting significantly closer to finalizing the documents.
Zelensky said that Ukraine is trying to convince Trump to propose stopping the war along the current contact lines, adding: Russia hints at the possibility of withdrawing its forces from the Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, but at the same time demands Ukraine withdraw from the areas it still controls in Donetsk.
He noted that the United States proposes classifying those areas as a "demilitarized zone," indicating that relinquishing any territory would be difficult for the Ukrainian government, as it contradicts the law and requires a referendum, according to Bloomberg.
Foiling a Bombing Operation
On another note, the Russian Federal Security Service announced the foiling of a bombing operation targeting a main control station for the oil pipeline belonging to Transneft in the Tyumen region, explaining that a Russian citizen, belonging to a Ukrainian cell, planned to carry out the bombing at the pipeline control station in an attempt to strike the vital energy infrastructure.
The statement indicated that the suspect was neutralized during his arrest after he showed armed resistance, confirming that security measures prevented any damage or disruption to the oil transport network.