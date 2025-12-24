A source in the Kremlin revealed today (Wednesday) that Russia intends to seek substantial amendments to the American peace plan aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, including imposing additional restrictions on Kyiv's military capabilities.



Bloomberg reported that the source stated Moscow views the 20-point plan, which was prepared between the United States and Ukraine, as a starting point for further negotiations, noting that the plan lacks provisions that Russia considers essential and does not answer many outstanding questions.



A Traditional Ukrainian Plan



The source said: The current document appears to be a traditional Ukrainian plan, but Moscow will study it rationally, pointing out that Russia's demands for guarantees preventing any future NATO expansion eastward, in addition to ensuring Ukraine's neutrality even if it joins the European Union.



For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that disagreements still exist between Kyiv and Washington regarding regional issues, expressing optimism that negotiations are getting significantly closer to finalizing the documents.



Zelensky said that Ukraine is trying to convince Trump to propose stopping the war along the current contact lines, adding: Russia hints at the possibility of withdrawing its forces from the Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, but at the same time demands Ukraine withdraw from the areas it still controls in Donetsk.



He noted that the United States proposes classifying those areas as a "demilitarized zone," indicating that relinquishing any territory would be difficult for the Ukrainian government, as it contradicts the law and requires a referendum, according to Bloomberg.



Foiling a Bombing Operation



On another note, the Russian Federal Security Service announced the foiling of a bombing operation targeting a main control station for the oil pipeline belonging to Transneft in the Tyumen region, explaining that a Russian citizen, belonging to a Ukrainian cell, planned to carry out the bombing at the pipeline control station in an attempt to strike the vital energy infrastructure.



The statement indicated that the suspect was neutralized during his arrest after he showed armed resistance, confirming that security measures prevented any damage or disruption to the oil transport network.