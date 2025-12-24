كشف مصدر في الكرملين، اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن عزم روسيا السعي لإدخال تعديلات جوهرية على خطة السلام الأمريكية، الهادفة إلى إنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا، بما في ذلك فرض قيود إضافية على القدرات العسكرية لكييف.


ونقلت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» عن المصدر قوله، إن موسكو تنظر إلى الخطة المكونة من 20 نقطة، التي جرى إعدادها بين الولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا، على أنها نقطة انطلاق لمفاوضات إضافية، مبيناً أن الخطة تفتقر إلى بنود تعتبرها روسيا أساسية ولا تجيب عن العديد من الأسئلة العالقة.


خطة أوكرانية تقليدية


وقال المصدر: الوثيقة الحالية تبدو خطة أوكرانية تقليدية، إلا أن موسكو ستدرسها بعقلانية، لافتاً إلى أن مطالب روسيا الحصول على ضمانات تمنع أي توسع مستقبلي لحلف شمال الأطلسي شرقاً، إضافة إلى تثبيت حياد أوكرانيا حتى في حال انضمامها إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي.


من جهته، قال الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي إن الخلافات لا تزال قائمة بين كييف وواشنطن بشأن القضايا الإقليمية، معرباً عن تفاؤله، باقتراب المفاوضات بشكل كبير من وضع اللمسات النهائية على الوثائق.


وقال زيلينسكي إن أوكرانيا تحاول إقناع ترمب باقتراح وقف الحرب عند خطوط التماس الحالية، مضيفاً: روسيا تلمّح إلى إمكانية سحب قواتها من مناطق دنيبروبيتروفسك وميكولايف وسومي وخاركيف، لكنها في الوقت نفسه تطالب بانسحاب أوكرانيا من المناطق التي لا تزال تسيطر عليها في دونيتسك.


وأشار إلى أن الولايات المتحدة تقترح تصنيف تلك المناطق كـ«منطقة منزوعة السلاح»، مبيناً أن التخلي عن أية أراض سيكون صعباً على الحكومة الأوكرانية، لأنه يتعارض مع القانون ويتطلب إجراء استفتاء، وفق «بلومبيرغ».


أحباط عملية تفجيرية


من جهة أخرى، أعلن جهاز الأمن الفيدرالي الروسي إحباط عملية تفجير كانت تستهدف محطة تحكم رئيسية لخط أنابيب النفط التابع لشركة «ترانس نفط» في مقاطعة تيومين، موضحاً أن مواطناً روسياً، ينتمي إلى خلية أوكرانية، خطط لتنفيذ التفجير في محطة التحكم بخط الأنابيب، في محاولة لضرب البنية التحتية الحيوية للطاقة.


وأشار البيان إلى أن المشتبه به تمت تصفيته خلال عملية اعتقاله، بعد أن أبدى مقاومة مسلحة، مؤكداً أن الإجراءات الأمنية حالت دون وقوع أي أضرار أو تعطيل في شبكة نقل النفط.