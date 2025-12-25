The Yemeni Shura Council welcomed today (Thursday) the clear Saudi stance regarding the unilateral actions of the Southern Transitional Council.



The Council stated in a statement that it welcomes the Kingdom's clear position on this unilateral action, and views the advance of the "Transitional" forces into Hadramout and Al-Mahra, and previously into Shabwa, as contrary to the Riyadh Agreement and the announcement of the transfer of power, undermining national unity, and affecting the legal status of the Yemeni state. It supports and endorses the Kingdom's call for the Transitional Council to urgently end the escalation and withdraw its forces from the two governorates, to avoid anything that could destabilize security and stability, and to prioritize the public interest.



The statement added: The Shura Council appreciates the efforts of the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, and welcomes the joint efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to contain the situation, and to return the Transitional Council forces to their previous positions, and to hand over the camps to the National Shield Forces and the local authority.



The Yemeni Shura Council called on the Transitional Council to respond quickly to the call of brotherhood in order to preserve the interests of the people of Yemen, especially in the south, and to ensure that energies and resources are directed to confront the threat of the Houthi coup against legitimacy.



It added that the Shura Council, while believing in the justice of the Southern issue and affirming its resolution based on the agreed foundations and principles in the outcomes of the National Dialogue, reiterates its commitment to the unity, security, and stability of Yemen, in its north, south, east, and west, viewing this as a national priority in any future solutions to the Yemeni crisis.