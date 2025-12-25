رحب مجلس الشورى اليمني، اليوم (الخميس)، بالموقف السعودي الواضح من التصرف الأحادي للمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي.


وقال المجلس، في بيان، إن مجلس الشورى يرحب بموقف المملكة الواضح من هذا التصرف الأحادي، ويرى في تقدم قوات «الانتقالي» إلى حضرموت والمهرة، وقبل ذلك إلى شبوة، أمراً يخالف اتفاق الرياض وإعلان نقل السلطة، وإضعافاً لوحدة الصف الوطني، ومساساً بالمركز القانوني للدولة اليمنية، مسانداً ومؤيداً دعوة المملكة بأن يبادر المجلس الانتقالي بإنهاء التصعيد وخروج قواته وبشكل عاجل من المحافظتين، تجنباً لكل ما من شأنه زعزعة الأمن والاستقرار، وتغليباً للمصلحة العامة.


وأضاف البيان: يثمن مجلس الشورى جهود رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، ويرحب بالجهود المشتركة من المملكة العربية السعودية والإمارات لاحتواء الموقف، وعودة قوات المجلس الانتقالي إلى مواقعها السابقة، وتسليم المعسكرات فيها لقوات درع الوطن، والسلطة المحلية.


ودعا مجلس الشورى اليمني، المجلس الانتقالي إلى سرعة الاستجابة لنداء الإخوة حفاظاً على مصلحة أبناء اليمن، خصوصاً الجنوب، وضمان توجيه الطاقات والإمكانات لمواجهة خطر الانقلاب الحوثي على الشرعية.


وأضاف أن مجلس الشورى مع إيمانه بعدالة القضية الجنوبية، وتأكيده معالجتها على الأسس والقواعد المتفق عليها في مخرجات الحوار الوطني، يؤكد من جديد موقفه المتمسك بوحدة وأمن واستقرار اليمن، شماله وجنوبه وشرقه وغربه، وهو يرى في ذلك أولوية وطنية في أية معالجات مستقبلية للأزمة اليمنية.