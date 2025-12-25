رحب مجلس الشورى اليمني، اليوم (الخميس)، بالموقف السعودي الواضح من التصرف الأحادي للمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي.
وقال المجلس، في بيان، إن مجلس الشورى يرحب بموقف المملكة الواضح من هذا التصرف الأحادي، ويرى في تقدم قوات «الانتقالي» إلى حضرموت والمهرة، وقبل ذلك إلى شبوة، أمراً يخالف اتفاق الرياض وإعلان نقل السلطة، وإضعافاً لوحدة الصف الوطني، ومساساً بالمركز القانوني للدولة اليمنية، مسانداً ومؤيداً دعوة المملكة بأن يبادر المجلس الانتقالي بإنهاء التصعيد وخروج قواته وبشكل عاجل من المحافظتين، تجنباً لكل ما من شأنه زعزعة الأمن والاستقرار، وتغليباً للمصلحة العامة.
وأضاف البيان: يثمن مجلس الشورى جهود رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، ويرحب بالجهود المشتركة من المملكة العربية السعودية والإمارات لاحتواء الموقف، وعودة قوات المجلس الانتقالي إلى مواقعها السابقة، وتسليم المعسكرات فيها لقوات درع الوطن، والسلطة المحلية.
ودعا مجلس الشورى اليمني، المجلس الانتقالي إلى سرعة الاستجابة لنداء الإخوة حفاظاً على مصلحة أبناء اليمن، خصوصاً الجنوب، وضمان توجيه الطاقات والإمكانات لمواجهة خطر الانقلاب الحوثي على الشرعية.
وأضاف أن مجلس الشورى مع إيمانه بعدالة القضية الجنوبية، وتأكيده معالجتها على الأسس والقواعد المتفق عليها في مخرجات الحوار الوطني، يؤكد من جديد موقفه المتمسك بوحدة وأمن واستقرار اليمن، شماله وجنوبه وشرقه وغربه، وهو يرى في ذلك أولوية وطنية في أية معالجات مستقبلية للأزمة اليمنية.
The Yemeni Shura Council welcomed today (Thursday) the clear Saudi stance regarding the unilateral actions of the Southern Transitional Council.
The Council stated in a statement that it welcomes the Kingdom's clear position on this unilateral action, and views the advance of the "Transitional" forces into Hadramout and Al-Mahra, and previously into Shabwa, as contrary to the Riyadh Agreement and the announcement of the transfer of power, undermining national unity, and affecting the legal status of the Yemeni state. It supports and endorses the Kingdom's call for the Transitional Council to urgently end the escalation and withdraw its forces from the two governorates, to avoid anything that could destabilize security and stability, and to prioritize the public interest.
The statement added: The Shura Council appreciates the efforts of the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, and welcomes the joint efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to contain the situation, and to return the Transitional Council forces to their previous positions, and to hand over the camps to the National Shield Forces and the local authority.
The Yemeni Shura Council called on the Transitional Council to respond quickly to the call of brotherhood in order to preserve the interests of the people of Yemen, especially in the south, and to ensure that energies and resources are directed to confront the threat of the Houthi coup against legitimacy.
It added that the Shura Council, while believing in the justice of the Southern issue and affirming its resolution based on the agreed foundations and principles in the outcomes of the National Dialogue, reiterates its commitment to the unity, security, and stability of Yemen, in its north, south, east, and west, viewing this as a national priority in any future solutions to the Yemeni crisis.