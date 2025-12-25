أعلن وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس، اليوم (الخميس)، أن إسرائيل ستقيم شريطاً أمنياً داخل قطاع غزة لحماية المستوطنات، ولن تغادر غزة أبداً. جاء ذلك خلال اجتماع عقده رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو للكابينت لتنسيق المواقف قبيل مغادرته إلى الولايات المتحدة للقاء الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الأسبوع القادم.


ونقل موقع «واي نت» الإسرائيلي، عن كاتس قوله: حماس يجب أن تتخلى عن السلاح، وإلا ستقوم إسرائيل بهذه المهمة بنفسها.


وكانت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية قد ذكرت أن المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف حدد مطلع يناير القادم موعداً لبدء تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق غزة للسلام.


وذكرت القناة 13 الإسرائيلية أن ويتكوف أبلغ كبار المسؤولين في إسرائيل بضرورة الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية في غزة في أقرب وقت ممكن. وبحسب مسؤول إسرائيلي، فإن الكيان المحتل يخشى أن يمارس الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ضغوطاً للانتقال إلى المرحلة التالية دون نزع سلاح حماس.


وتشترط إسرائيل لبدء التفاوض حول تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق غزة، تسليم جثة الرقيب أول ران غوئيلي، بينما تؤكد حماس أن الأمر قد يستغرق وقتاً لاستخراجه نظراً للدمار الهائل في غزة.


وكان اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة قد دخل حيز التنفيذ في أكتوبر، وتسعى إدارة ترمب إلى المضي قدماً والانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من الاتفاق والتي تشمل انسحاباً إسرائيلياً إضافياً من أجزاء من غزة، ونشر قوة دولية للاستقرار، وبدء العمل بهيكل الحكم الجديد الذي يتضمن مجلس السلام بقيادة ترمب.


يذكر أن وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي أعلن أمس رفضه الانسحاب من غزة، لكنه بعد لحظات عاد وتراجع عن تصريحاته.