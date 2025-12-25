Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced today (Thursday) that Israel will establish a security strip inside the Gaza Strip to protect the settlements, and will never leave Gaza. This came during a meeting held by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the cabinet to coordinate positions ahead of his departure to the United States to meet with President Donald Trump next week.



Israeli website "Ynet" reported Katz saying: Hamas must give up its weapons, or else Israel will carry out this task itself.



Israeli media had reported that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff set early January as the date to begin implementing the second phase of the Gaza peace agreement.



Channel 13 in Israel mentioned that Witkoff informed senior officials in Israel of the need to move to the second phase in Gaza as soon as possible. According to an Israeli official, the occupying entity fears that President Donald Trump will exert pressure to move to the next phase without disarming Hamas.



Israel conditions the start of negotiations for the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza agreement on the handover of the body of Sergeant First Class Ron Goeili, while Hamas insists that it may take time to retrieve it due to the massive destruction in Gaza.



The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip came into effect in October, and the Trump administration is seeking to move forward and transition to the second phase of the agreement, which includes an additional Israeli withdrawal from parts of Gaza, the deployment of an international stabilization force, and the initiation of work on the new governance structure that includes a peace council led by Trump.



It is worth noting that the Israeli Defense Minister announced yesterday his refusal to withdraw from Gaza, but moments later he retracted his statements.