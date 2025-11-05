توفي أكثر من 25 يمنياً، اليوم (الأربعاء)، في تصادم حافلة نقل جماعي مع سيارة فوكسي بمحافظة أبين مما أدى إلى احتراقهما بالكامل، وبحسب الهيئة العامة للنقل البري فإن من كانوا على متن الحافلة هم مغتربون قادمون من المملكة.


تفاصيل الحادثة


وذكرت مصادر أمنية أن الحادثة المرورية المأساوية وقعت فجراً اليوم في طريق العرقوب الجبلي، وكانت حافلة نقل تقل مغتربين قادمين من منفذ الوديعة، متجهين نحو العاصمة المؤقتة عدن ومحافظة تعز، اصطدمت بسيارة من نوع «فوكسي» مما أدى لانقلاب الحافلة واحتراق السيارة والحافلة بالكامل.


وأشارت المصادر إلى أن من كانوا على متن الحافلة لم يستطيعوا الخرج منها وعددهم 25 راكباً وقائد الحافلة ومساعده باستثناء 5 ركاب تمكنوا من الخروج بعد كسر نوافد الحافلة الزجاجية، وفروا وسط اللهب لكنهم مصابون وجرى إدخالهم إلى المستشفى.


وذكر شهود عيان أن ثلاثة أشخاص كانوا على متن السيارة الصغيرة «فوكسي» توفوا أيضاً وتعذر إنقاذ بقية الركاب بسبب إغلاق الباب الرئيسي للحافلة وامتداد النيران بسرعة كبيرة، ولم تعرف بعد الجهات المختصة الشركة التي تمتلك الحافلة. الباص محترق من الداخل


لجنة تحقيق بالحادثة


واكتفت الهيئة العامة لتنظيم شؤون النقل البري بالأعراب عن بالغ حزنها وعميق أسفها، إثر الحادثة المرورية المروعة، وأكدت سقوط عدد من الضحايا.


وذكرت الهيئة أنها أصدرت توجيهات فورية بتشكيل فرق مختصة للانتقال إلى موقع الحادثة ومتابعة حالات المصابين في المستشفيات، إلى جانب الشروع في اتخاذ كافة الإجراءات والتدابير اللازمة.


ولفت البيان إلى أن الحادثة تُعد قضاءً وقدراً، وأنها تتابع عن كثب سير التحقيقات للوقوف على كافة ملابساتها وتحديد أسبابها بدقة، تمهيداً لاتخاذ ما يلزم من إجراءات قانونية وفنية. ركاب يمنيون في الحافلة


ودعت الهيئة جميع سائقي مركبات النقل والمسافرين إلى التقيد الصارم بقواعد وأنظمة المرور، وتوخي أقصى درجات الحيطة والحذر حفاظاً على سلامة الأرواح والممتلكات.