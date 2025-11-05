توفي أكثر من 25 يمنياً، اليوم (الأربعاء)، في تصادم حافلة نقل جماعي مع سيارة فوكسي بمحافظة أبين مما أدى إلى احتراقهما بالكامل، وبحسب الهيئة العامة للنقل البري فإن من كانوا على متن الحافلة هم مغتربون قادمون من المملكة.
تفاصيل الحادثة
وذكرت مصادر أمنية أن الحادثة المرورية المأساوية وقعت فجراً اليوم في طريق العرقوب الجبلي، وكانت حافلة نقل تقل مغتربين قادمين من منفذ الوديعة، متجهين نحو العاصمة المؤقتة عدن ومحافظة تعز، اصطدمت بسيارة من نوع «فوكسي» مما أدى لانقلاب الحافلة واحتراق السيارة والحافلة بالكامل.
وأشارت المصادر إلى أن من كانوا على متن الحافلة لم يستطيعوا الخرج منها وعددهم 25 راكباً وقائد الحافلة ومساعده باستثناء 5 ركاب تمكنوا من الخروج بعد كسر نوافد الحافلة الزجاجية، وفروا وسط اللهب لكنهم مصابون وجرى إدخالهم إلى المستشفى.
وذكر شهود عيان أن ثلاثة أشخاص كانوا على متن السيارة الصغيرة «فوكسي» توفوا أيضاً وتعذر إنقاذ بقية الركاب بسبب إغلاق الباب الرئيسي للحافلة وامتداد النيران بسرعة كبيرة، ولم تعرف بعد الجهات المختصة الشركة التي تمتلك الحافلة.
لجنة تحقيق بالحادثة
واكتفت الهيئة العامة لتنظيم شؤون النقل البري بالأعراب عن بالغ حزنها وعميق أسفها، إثر الحادثة المرورية المروعة، وأكدت سقوط عدد من الضحايا.
وذكرت الهيئة أنها أصدرت توجيهات فورية بتشكيل فرق مختصة للانتقال إلى موقع الحادثة ومتابعة حالات المصابين في المستشفيات، إلى جانب الشروع في اتخاذ كافة الإجراءات والتدابير اللازمة.
ولفت البيان إلى أن الحادثة تُعد قضاءً وقدراً، وأنها تتابع عن كثب سير التحقيقات للوقوف على كافة ملابساتها وتحديد أسبابها بدقة، تمهيداً لاتخاذ ما يلزم من إجراءات قانونية وفنية.
ودعت الهيئة جميع سائقي مركبات النقل والمسافرين إلى التقيد الصارم بقواعد وأنظمة المرور، وتوخي أقصى درجات الحيطة والحذر حفاظاً على سلامة الأرواح والممتلكات.
More than 25 Yemenis died today (Wednesday) in a collision between a public transport bus and a "Foxy" car in Abyan Governorate, which led to both vehicles being completely burned. According to the General Authority for Land Transport, those on board the bus were expatriates coming from the Kingdom.
Details of the Incident
Security sources reported that the tragic traffic accident occurred early this morning on the Al-Arqoub mountain road. A bus carrying expatriates coming from the Al-Wadiah border crossing, heading towards the temporary capital Aden and Taiz Governorate, collided with a "Foxy" car, resulting in the bus overturning and both the car and the bus being completely engulfed in flames.
The sources indicated that those on board the bus, numbering 25 passengers along with the bus driver and his assistant, were unable to escape, except for 5 passengers who managed to get out after breaking the bus's glass windows. They fled amidst the flames but were injured and were taken to the hospital.
Eyewitnesses mentioned that three people who were in the small "Foxy" car also died, and it was impossible to rescue the remaining passengers due to the main door of the bus being closed and the rapid spread of the fire. The authorities have not yet identified the company that owns the bus.
Investigation Committee for the Incident
The General Authority for Regulating Land Transport expressed its deep sorrow and regret following the horrific traffic accident and confirmed that there were several casualties.
The authority stated that it issued immediate directives to form specialized teams to go to the accident site and monitor the conditions of the injured in hospitals, in addition to starting all necessary procedures and measures.
The statement noted that the incident is considered fate and destiny, and that it is closely monitoring the progress of the investigations to understand all its circumstances and accurately determine its causes, in preparation for taking the necessary legal and technical actions.
The authority urged all transport vehicle drivers and travelers to strictly adhere to traffic rules and regulations, and to exercise the utmost caution and vigilance to ensure the safety of lives and property.