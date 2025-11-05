More than 25 Yemenis died today (Wednesday) in a collision between a public transport bus and a "Foxy" car in Abyan Governorate, which led to both vehicles being completely burned. According to the General Authority for Land Transport, those on board the bus were expatriates coming from the Kingdom.



Details of the Incident



Security sources reported that the tragic traffic accident occurred early this morning on the Al-Arqoub mountain road. A bus carrying expatriates coming from the Al-Wadiah border crossing, heading towards the temporary capital Aden and Taiz Governorate, collided with a "Foxy" car, resulting in the bus overturning and both the car and the bus being completely engulfed in flames.



The sources indicated that those on board the bus, numbering 25 passengers along with the bus driver and his assistant, were unable to escape, except for 5 passengers who managed to get out after breaking the bus's glass windows. They fled amidst the flames but were injured and were taken to the hospital.



Eyewitnesses mentioned that three people who were in the small "Foxy" car also died, and it was impossible to rescue the remaining passengers due to the main door of the bus being closed and the rapid spread of the fire. The authorities have not yet identified the company that owns the bus.



Investigation Committee for the Incident



The General Authority for Regulating Land Transport expressed its deep sorrow and regret following the horrific traffic accident and confirmed that there were several casualties.



The authority stated that it issued immediate directives to form specialized teams to go to the accident site and monitor the conditions of the injured in hospitals, in addition to starting all necessary procedures and measures.



The statement noted that the incident is considered fate and destiny, and that it is closely monitoring the progress of the investigations to understand all its circumstances and accurately determine its causes, in preparation for taking the necessary legal and technical actions.



The authority urged all transport vehicle drivers and travelers to strictly adhere to traffic rules and regulations, and to exercise the utmost caution and vigilance to ensure the safety of lives and property.