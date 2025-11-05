يوماً بعد يوم، تتفاقم مأساة النازحين الذين يتدفقون من مدينة الفاشر عاصمة ولاية شمال إقليم دارفور، باتجاه مناطق بعيدة عن سيطرة قوات الدعم السريع.


وأعلنت المنسقية العامة للنازحين واللاجئين أن تدفقات جديدة للنازحين من الفاشر وصلت، مساء أمس الثلاثاء، إلى مدينة طويلة غربي الفاشر، مؤكدة إن النازحين يعانون من العطش والجوع ويتعرضون للضرب والنهب في طريقهم من قبل قوات الدعم السريع.


ويقطع النازحون الذين يصلون بشكل يومي من الفاشر والمناطق المتاخمة لها نحو مدينة الدبة الواقعة بالولاية الشمالية، مئات الكلومترات في أوضاع إنسانية صعبة للغاية ويعانون من الجوع والعطش والأمراض.


من جانبها، تواصل مفوضية العون الإنساني والهلال الأحمر السوداني جهودهما لتوطين النازحين ومساعدتهم، وشرعت السلطات المحلية في منطقة الدبة في عملية نقل العشرات من الأسر النازحة من بعض المناطق ومن محطات الانتظار.


وحسب السلطات المحلية في الدبة، فإن هناك أكثر من 4,500 من النازحين، متوقعة المزيد من التدفقات سواء من شمال دارفور غربي السودان، أو من بلدات في ولاية شمال وجنوب كردفان، بعد أن ارتفعت وتيرة الهجمات من قبل قوات الدعم السريع بالمناطق التي سيطرت عليها.


بدوره، أعلن مفوض العون الإنساني بشمال كردفان محمد إسماعيل، وصول أكثر من 4,000 أسرة من مدينة بارا في ولاية شمال كردفان وضواحيها إلى مدينة الأُبيّض بسبب تدهور الوضع الأمني، عقب سيطرة قوات الدعم السريع عليها الأسبوع الماضي.