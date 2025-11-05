Day by day, the tragedy of the displaced people fleeing from the city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, towards areas far from the control of the Rapid Support Forces is worsening.



The General Coordination for Displaced Persons and Refugees announced that new flows of displaced people from El Fasher arrived last night, Tuesday, in the city of Tola, west of El Fasher, confirming that the displaced are suffering from thirst and hunger and are being beaten and robbed on their way by the Rapid Support Forces.



The displaced individuals who arrive daily from El Fasher and its surrounding areas to the city of Al-Dabba in the Northern State travel hundreds of kilometers under extremely difficult humanitarian conditions, suffering from hunger, thirst, and diseases.



For its part, the Humanitarian Aid Commission and the Sudanese Red Crescent continue their efforts to settle the displaced and assist them, and local authorities in the Al-Dabba area have begun the process of relocating dozens of displaced families from some areas and waiting stations.



According to local authorities in Al-Dabba, there are more than 4,500 displaced individuals, with expectations of more flows either from North Darfur in western Sudan or from towns in North and South Kordofan, after the pace of attacks by the Rapid Support Forces has increased in the areas they have controlled.



For his part, the Humanitarian Aid Commissioner for North Kordofan, Mohamed Ismail, announced the arrival of more than 4,000 families from the city of Bara in North Kordofan and its suburbs to the city of Al-Obeid due to the deterioration of the security situation, following the control of the Rapid Support Forces over it last week.