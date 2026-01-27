حذرت رئيسة الوزراء اليابانية ساناي تاكايتشي، من انهيار التحالف الإستراتيجي بين اليابان والولايات المتحدة، إذا تجاهلت طوكيو أي صراع في تايوان، لكنها ابتعدت عن تصريحات سابقة كانت ألمحت فيها إلى احتمال رد عسكري في مثل هذا السيناريو.

اتخاذ إجراءات مشتركة

وقالت تاكايتشي خلال برنامج تلفزيوني بث في وقت متأخر من مساء أمس الإثنين: «أريد أن أوضح بشكل قاطع أن الأمر لا يتعلق بخروج اليابان لاتخاذ عمل عسكري إذا دخلت الصين والولايات المتحدة في صراع بشأن تايوان».
وأضافت: إذا وقع أمر خطير هناك، فسيتعين علينا إنقاذ المواطنين اليابانيين والأمريكيين في تايوان. وفي تلك الحالة، قد تكون هناك حالات نتخذ فيها إجراءات مشتركة.
واعتبرت أنه إذا تعرضت القوات الأمريكية، التي تعمل بشكل مشترك معنا لهجوم، ولم تفعل اليابان شيئاً واكتفت بالانسحاب، فإن التحالف الياباني الأمريكي سينهار. لذلك سنرد بشكل صارم ضمن حدود القانون، وضمن القوانين القائمة حالياً، مع إجراء تقييم شامل استناداً إلى ما يجري على أرض الواقع.

فرض قيود على الصادرات


وتدهورت العلاقات بين اليابان والصين إلى أسوأ مستوياتها منذ سنوات بعدما قالت تاكايتشي في نوفمبر الماضي إن هجوماً صينياً افتراضياً على تايوان قد يستدعي رداً عسكرياً يابانياً.
وردّت بكين بفرض قيود على الصادرات وإلغاء رحلات جوية وتعليقات حادة، مطالبة مراراً بسحب تلك التصريحات.
وامتنعت تاكايتشي عن التراجع عن تصريحات نوفمبر، مؤكدة أن موقفها يتسق مع السياسة اليابانية الراسخة، وقالت إن توصيف الصين لتصريحاتها لا يتوافق مع الحقائق.
ويحظر الدستور الياباني السلمي القيام بعمل عسكري مباشر، لكنه يسمح بممارسة حق الدفاع الجماعي عن النفس، أي الدفاع عن الولايات المتحدة أو دولة صديقة أخرى تتعرض لهجوم، في الحالات التي تواجه فيها اليابان تهديداً وجودياً.
وحظيت تاكايتشي بنسب تأييد مرتفعة منذ توليها منصبها في أكتوبر 2025، ودعت إلى انتخابات مبكرة في 8 فبراير، أملاً في استثمار شعبيتها.

الصين: تصحيح تصريحات تاكايتشي


من جانبه، دعا المبعوث الصيني لدى الأمم المتحدة فو تسونج، مجدداً اليابان إلى مراجعة وتصحيح ما وصفها بـ «التصريحات الخاطئة» التي أدلت بها تاكايتشي بشأن تايوان.
و حذر فو من أي محاولات غير قانونية لإحياء النزعة العسكرية أو السعي مجدداً إلى العدوان والتوسع، لافتا إلى أنه قبل ثمانين عاماً حاكمت المحكمة العسكرية الدولية للشرق الأقصى مجرمي الحرب اليابانيين، في إشارة إلى الحرب العالمية الثانية، بحسب ما أوردت وكالة «شينخوا» الصينية الرسمية.
وأضاف فو أن تاكايتشي سارت في الآونة الأخيرة عكس مسار التاريخ، من خلال ربط تايوان الصينية علناً بما وصفته بوضع يهدد بقاء اليابان، وإرسال إشارات خاطئة توحي باحتمال تدخل عسكري في قضية تايوان، ورفضها التراجع عن تصريحاتها الخاطئة.


واعتبر فو أن عودة تايوان إلى الصين هي نتيجة لانتصار الحرب العالمية المناهضة للفاشية، وتشكل جزءاً مهماً من النظام الدولي لما بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية، وهي حقيقة راسخة تاريخياً وسياسياً وقانونياً.