Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaiichi warned of the collapse of the strategic alliance between Japan and the United States if Tokyo ignores any conflict in Taiwan, but she distanced herself from previous statements in which she hinted at the possibility of a military response in such a scenario.



Joint Actions

Takaiichi stated during a television program broadcast late last night, "I want to make it clear that this is not about Japan taking military action if China and the United States enter into a conflict over Taiwan."

She added: If something serious happens there, we will have to rescue Japanese and American citizens in Taiwan. In that case, there may be situations where we take joint actions.

She considered that if American forces, which operate jointly with us, come under attack, and Japan does nothing and merely withdraws, the Japan-U.S. alliance will collapse. Therefore, we will respond strictly within the limits of the law and the existing laws, with a comprehensive assessment based on what is happening on the ground.



Export Restrictions



Relations between Japan and China have deteriorated to their worst levels in years after Takaiichi stated last November that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could warrant a Japanese military response.

Beijing responded by imposing export restrictions, canceling flights, and issuing sharp comments, repeatedly demanding the retraction of those statements.

Takaiichi refrained from retracting her November statements, asserting that her position is consistent with established Japanese policy, and stated that China's characterization of her remarks does not align with the facts.

The Japanese pacifist constitution prohibits direct military action but allows for the exercise of collective self-defense, meaning defending the United States or another friendly nation under attack, in cases where Japan faces an existential threat.

Takaiichi has enjoyed high approval ratings since taking office in October 2025 and has called for early elections on February 8, hoping to capitalize on her popularity.



China: Correct Takaiichi's Statements



For his part, Chinese UN envoy Fu Cong again urged Japan to review and correct what he described as "incorrect statements" made by Takaiichi regarding Taiwan.

Fu warned against any illegal attempts to revive militarism or seek aggression and expansion again, noting that eighty years ago, the International Military Tribunal for the Far East prosecuted Japanese war criminals, referring to World War II, according to the official Chinese news agency "Xinhua."

Fu added that Takaiichi has recently gone against the course of history by publicly linking Chinese Taiwan to what she described as a situation threatening Japan's survival, sending misleading signals suggesting the possibility of military intervention in the Taiwan issue, and refusing to retract her incorrect statements.



Fu considered that Taiwan's return to China is a result of the victory in the anti-fascist world war and constitutes an important part of the post-World War II international system, a fact that is historically, politically, and legally established.