أفصحت صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز»، أن إسرائيل تخطط لإجراء محادثات مع الولايات المتحدة حول اتفاقية أمنية جديدة مدتها 10 سنوات، ورجحت أن تُعقد المحادثات خلال الأسابيع القادمة.


وأفادت الصحيفة في تقرير، اليوم(الثلاثاء)، بأن الاتفاقية تهدف إلى تمديد الدعم العسكري الأمريكي رغم إشارة القادة الإسرائيليين إلى تخطيطهم لمستقبل يتسم بانخفاض الدعم المالي من واشنطن.


ونقلت الصحيفة عن المستشار المالي السابق لوزارة الدفاع الإسرائيلية جيل بنحاس، قوله: إن إسرائيل ستعطي الأولوية للمشاريع العسكرية والدفاعية المشتركة على حساب المساعدات النقدية.


وأكد بنحا أن الشراكة أهم من مجرد التمويل في هذا السياق. هناك أمور كثيرة تضاهي المال. يجب أن تكون النظرة إلى هذا الأمر أوسع.


ولفت إلى أن الدعم المالي المباشر، المقدر بنحو 3.3 مليار دولار سنوياً، والذي يمكن لإسرائيل استخدامه لشراء أسلحة أمريكية، هو أحد بنود مذكرة التفاهم التي يمكن تقليصها تدريجياً.


يذكر أن الحكومتين الأمريكية والإسرائيلية وقعتا في عام 2016 مذكرة تفاهم مدتها 10 سنوات، تنتهي في سبتمبر من العام 2028. وتنص المذكرة على تقديم 38 مليار دولار كمساعدات عسكرية، منها 33 مليار دولار كمنح لشراء معدات عسكرية، و5 مليارات دولار لأنظمة الدفاع الصاروخي.


وأعرب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر،، عن أمله في تقليص اعتماد إسرائيل على المساعدات العسكرية الأمريكية تدريجياً خلال العقد القادم.