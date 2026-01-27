The "Financial Times" newspaper disclosed that Israel is planning to hold talks with the United States regarding a new 10-year security agreement, and it is likely that the discussions will take place in the coming weeks.



The newspaper reported today (Tuesday) that the agreement aims to extend American military support despite Israeli leaders indicating their plans for a future characterized by reduced financial support from Washington.



The newspaper quoted the former financial advisor to the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Gil Pinhas, saying that Israel will prioritize joint military and defense projects over cash assistance.



Pinhas emphasized that partnership is more important than mere funding in this context. There are many things that rival money. The perspective on this matter should be broader.



He pointed out that direct financial support, estimated at about $3.3 billion annually, which Israel can use to purchase American weapons, is one of the items in the memorandum of understanding that could be gradually reduced.



It is worth noting that the American and Israeli governments signed a 10-year memorandum of understanding in 2016, which will end in September 2028. The memorandum stipulates the provision of $38 billion in military aid, of which $33 billion is allocated as grants for purchasing military equipment, and $5 billion for missile defense systems.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed earlier this month his hope to gradually reduce Israel's dependence on American military assistance over the next decade.