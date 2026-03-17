U.S. President Donald Trump informed his team that he does not wish to enter into negotiations with Iran at this time.

CNN reported that White House officials stated that Iranian officials reached out directly in recent days to U.S. President's envoy to the Middle East, Steve Wietkoff, in an attempt to reopen a diplomatic channel between the two sides.

In this context, Axios reported, citing three informed sources, that Wietkoff intends to provide a closed briefing to a limited number of bipartisan senators regarding the war on Iran, during a secret session scheduled for this afternoon (Tuesday).

The site added that Republican Senator Joni Ernst, chair of the subcommittee on emerging threats and capabilities of the Senate Armed Services Committee, arranged for this session to take place.

In a related development, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that his last contact with Wietkoff was before the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran.

Araghchi wrote on the platform X:

“My last contact with Mr. Wietkoff was before the decision of the entity he works for to end the diplomatic path by launching a military attack on Iran.”

Earlier, the platform Drop Site News reported that Wietkoff sent messages to Araghchi, while Iranian officials stated that the Iranian foreign minister ignored those messages.