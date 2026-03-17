أبلغ رئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية دونالد ترمب فريقه بأنه لا يرغب في الوقت الحالي بالدخول في مفاوضات مع إيران.

ونقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» عن مسؤولين في البيت الأبيض أن مسؤولين إيرانيين تواصلوا مباشرة خلال الأيام الأخيرة مع مبعوث الرئيس الأمريكي إلى الشرق الأوسط ستيف ويتكوف، في محاولة لإعادة فتح قناة دبلوماسية بين الجانبين.

وفي السياق ذاته، ذكر موقع «أكسيوس» نقلاً عن ثلاثة مصادر مطلعة أن ويتكوف يعتزم تقديم إحاطة مغلقة لعدد محدود من أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ من الحزبين الجمهوري والديمقراطي بشأن الحرب على إيران، وذلك خلال جلسة سرية تُعقد بعد ظهر اليوم (الثلاثاء).

وأضاف الموقع أن السيناتور الجمهورية جوني إرنست، رئيسة اللجنة الفرعية المعنية بالتهديدات والقدرات الناشئة التابعة للجنة القوات المسلحة في مجلس الشيوخ، رتبت عقد هذه الجلسة.

وفي تطور متصل، قال وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، الاثنين، إن آخر اتصال جمعه مع ويتكوف كان قبل الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران.

وكتب عراقجي عبر منصة «إكس»:

«كان آخر اتصال لي مع السيد ويتكوف قبل قرار الجهة التي يعمل لديها إنهاء المسار الدبلوماسي عبر شن هجوم عسكري على إيران».

وكانت منصة «دروب سايت نيوز» قد أفادت في وقت سابق بأن ويتكوف أرسل رسائل إلى عراقجي، فيما نقلت عن مسؤولين إيرانيين قولهم إن وزير الخارجية الإيراني تجاهل تلك الرسائل.