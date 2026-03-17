أبلغ رئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية دونالد ترمب فريقه بأنه لا يرغب في الوقت الحالي بالدخول في مفاوضات مع إيران.
ونقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» عن مسؤولين في البيت الأبيض أن مسؤولين إيرانيين تواصلوا مباشرة خلال الأيام الأخيرة مع مبعوث الرئيس الأمريكي إلى الشرق الأوسط ستيف ويتكوف، في محاولة لإعادة فتح قناة دبلوماسية بين الجانبين.
وفي السياق ذاته، ذكر موقع «أكسيوس» نقلاً عن ثلاثة مصادر مطلعة أن ويتكوف يعتزم تقديم إحاطة مغلقة لعدد محدود من أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ من الحزبين الجمهوري والديمقراطي بشأن الحرب على إيران، وذلك خلال جلسة سرية تُعقد بعد ظهر اليوم (الثلاثاء).
وأضاف الموقع أن السيناتور الجمهورية جوني إرنست، رئيسة اللجنة الفرعية المعنية بالتهديدات والقدرات الناشئة التابعة للجنة القوات المسلحة في مجلس الشيوخ، رتبت عقد هذه الجلسة.
وفي تطور متصل، قال وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، الاثنين، إن آخر اتصال جمعه مع ويتكوف كان قبل الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران.
وكتب عراقجي عبر منصة «إكس»:
«كان آخر اتصال لي مع السيد ويتكوف قبل قرار الجهة التي يعمل لديها إنهاء المسار الدبلوماسي عبر شن هجوم عسكري على إيران».
وكانت منصة «دروب سايت نيوز» قد أفادت في وقت سابق بأن ويتكوف أرسل رسائل إلى عراقجي، فيما نقلت عن مسؤولين إيرانيين قولهم إن وزير الخارجية الإيراني تجاهل تلك الرسائل.
U.S. President Donald Trump informed his team that he does not wish to enter into negotiations with Iran at this time.
CNN reported that White House officials stated that Iranian officials reached out directly in recent days to U.S. President's envoy to the Middle East, Steve Wietkoff, in an attempt to reopen a diplomatic channel between the two sides.
In this context, Axios reported, citing three informed sources, that Wietkoff intends to provide a closed briefing to a limited number of bipartisan senators regarding the war on Iran, during a secret session scheduled for this afternoon (Tuesday).
The site added that Republican Senator Joni Ernst, chair of the subcommittee on emerging threats and capabilities of the Senate Armed Services Committee, arranged for this session to take place.
In a related development, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that his last contact with Wietkoff was before the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran.
Araghchi wrote on the platform X:
“My last contact with Mr. Wietkoff was before the decision of the entity he works for to end the diplomatic path by launching a military attack on Iran.”
Earlier, the platform Drop Site News reported that Wietkoff sent messages to Araghchi, while Iranian officials stated that the Iranian foreign minister ignored those messages.