كشفت صحيفة «فايننشال تايمز» البريطانية، أن الولايات المتحدة مستعدة لتقديم ضمانات أمنية لأوكرانيا إذا وافقت على اتفاق سلام يتضمن عدداً من التنازلات الإقليمية.


ونقلت الصحيفة عن ثمانية مصادر مطلعة قولها: إن واشنطن أعلنت أنها ربما تقدم لأوكرانيا المزيد من الأسلحة لتعزيز جيشها في وقت السلم إذا وافقت على سحب قواتها من الأجزاء ⁠التي تسيطر عليها في دونباس التي تقع بشرق البلاد.


وكان الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، قال الأحد، إن الوثيقة الأمريكية بشأن الضمانات الأمنية لأوكرانيا «جاهزة بنسبة 100 %»، مضيفاً أن كييف تنتظر الآن تحديد الزمان والمكان لتوقيعها. وشدد على أنه يجب الحفاظ على وحدة أراضي أوكرانيا في أي اتفاق سلام لإنهاء الحرب.


من جانبه، قال مسؤول أوكراني كبير للصحيفة إن شكوك بلاده تزداد تجاه ما إذا كانت واشنطن ستلتزم بتقديم ضمانات أمنية، مضيفاً ⁠أن الولايات المتحدة تتردد في كل ‌مرة يمكن فيها توقيع الضمانات ⁠الأمنية.


وحسب الصحيفة، فإن أوكرانيا تريد تأكيد الضمانات قبل التنازل عن أي أراض، لكن الولايات المتحدة تعتقد أن على كييف ⁠التخلي عن دونباس لكي تنتهي الحرب، ولا تمارس ضغوطاً على الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين للتخلي عن ‌ذلك المطلب.


بدورها، وصفت نائبة المتحدث باسم البيت الأبيض آنا كيلي، ما نشرته الصحيفة بأنه «كذب»، ولفتت إلى أن الذي وصفته بـ «التاريخي» بين ممثلي روسيا والولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا وعملية التفاوض «في حالة ممتازة».


وأعلن مصدر مطلع أن واشنطن «لا تحاول فرض أي تنازلات تتعلق بالأراضي على أوكرانيا»، وأن الضمانات الأمنية تعتمد على موافقة الطرفين على اتفاق سلام.


ونقلت وكالة «تاس» الروسية للأنباء عن الكرملين قوله، أمس الإثنين، إن مسألة الأراضي لا تزال جوهرية في أي اتفاق لإنهاء القتال في أوكرانيا، وذلك بعد محادثات ‌جرت مطلع الأسبوع.