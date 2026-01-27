The British newspaper "Financial Times" revealed that the United States is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine if it agrees to a peace deal that includes a number of territorial concessions.



The newspaper quoted eight informed sources as saying that Washington announced it might provide Ukraine with more weapons to strengthen its army in peacetime if it agrees to withdraw its forces from the parts it controls in Donbas, located in the east of the country.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that the American document regarding security guarantees for Ukraine is "100% ready," adding that Kyiv is now waiting to determine the time and place for signing it. He emphasized that the territorial integrity of Ukraine must be maintained in any peace agreement to end the war.



For his part, a senior Ukrainian official told the newspaper that his country's doubts are increasing regarding whether Washington will commit to providing security guarantees, adding that the United States hesitates every time security guarantees could be signed.



According to the newspaper, Ukraine wants to secure guarantees before conceding any territory, but the United States believes that Kyiv must relinquish Donbas for the war to end, and is not putting pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to abandon that demand.



For her part, White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly described what the newspaper published as "lies," noting that what she referred to as "historic" between representatives of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine and the negotiation process is "in excellent condition."



A knowledgeable source announced that Washington "is not trying to impose any territorial concessions on Ukraine," and that the security guarantees depend on both parties agreeing to a peace deal.



The Russian news agency "TASS" quoted the Kremlin as saying yesterday, Monday, that the issue of territory remains central to any agreement to end the fighting in Ukraine, following talks that took place at the beginning of the week.