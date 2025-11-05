The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov considered that the conditions are not yet ripe to organize a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American President Donald Trump, following the suspension of plans for a summit that was scheduled to take place between the two presidents in Budapest last month.



Ryabkov stated in remarks to reporters today (Wednesday) that any summit requires in-depth preparations and careful consideration of all aspects, and to date, none of the conditions for organizing this meeting have been met, according to the Russian news agency "TASS."



No progress in resuming flights



He added that the foreign ministries of both countries are actively working on everything related to the technical aspects of this type of communication, noting that at this stage, the most important thing for us is to ensure that the framework outlined by the presidents at the Alaska summit in mid-August is filled with concrete details.



The Russian official pointed out that the issue of resuming direct flights between Russia and the United States remains on the agenda, but no progress has been made so far.



Ryabkov called for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, expressing regret that the necessary progress has not yet been achieved, but we have not removed the issue from the agenda, and we will continue to work on it. He reported that Russia and the United States are in constant contact, and security issues are considered a top priority.



Moves that exacerbate tension



The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister warned that "American movements near Venezuela increase the state of tension."



The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned on Saturday the "excessive military force" used by the United States in the Caribbean region, as part of what the Trump administration calls a campaign against drug traffickers. Moscow reaffirmed its support for the leaders of Venezuela.



Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated: "We strongly condemn the use of excessive military force in carrying out anti-drug operations," adding that such actions violate U.S. domestic legislation and international law.



Moscow reiterated its firm support for the Venezuelan leadership in defending its national sovereignty.



The United States has bolstered its significant military presence in the Caribbean region over the past few months, deploying fighter jets, warships, and thousands of soldiers. The American campaign targeted at least 14 boats and resulted in the deaths of about 61 people in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific Ocean.



Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro signed a strategic partnership agreement in Moscow last May.