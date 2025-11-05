اعتبر نائب وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرجي ريابكوف، أن الظروف لم تتهيأ بعد لتنظيم لقاء بين الرئيسين الروسي فلاديمير بوتين والأمريكي دونالد ترمب، بعد تعليق خطط عقد قمة كانت مقررة بين الرئيسين في بودابست الشهر الماضي.


وقال ريابكوف في تصريحات للصحفيين، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إن أي قمة تتطلب تحضيرات معمقة ودراسة متأنية لجميع الجوانب، وحتى اليوم، لم يتم الوفاء بأي من شروط تنظيم هذا الاجتماع، بحسب ما نقلت عنه وكالة «تاس» الروسية.


لا تقدم في استئناف الرحلات


وأضاف أن وزارتي الخارجية في البلدين تعملان بنشاط على كل ما يتعلق بالجانب الفني لهذا النوع من الاتصالات، لافتاً إلى أنه في هذه المرحلة، أهم شيء بالنسبة لنا هو ضمان أن يكون الإطار الذي صاغه الرؤساء في قمة ألاسكا منتصف أغسطس، مليئاً بتفاصيل ملموسة.


ولفت المسؤول الروسي إلى أن مسألة استئناف الرحلات الجوية المباشرة بين روسيا والولايات المتحدة، لا تزال على جدول الأعمال، ولكن لم يحرز أي تقدم حتى الآن.


ودعا ريابكوف إلى استئناف الرحلات الجوية المباشرة بين البلدين، معرباً عن أسفه أنه لم يتم إحراز التقدم اللازم حتى الآن، ولكننا لم نرفع المسألة من جدول الأعمال، وسنواصل العمل على ذلك. وأفاد بأن روسيا والولايات المتحدة على اتصال دائم، والقضايا الأمنية تعتبر من الأولويات الأساسية.


تحركات تفاقم التوتر


وحذّر نائب وزير الخارجية الروسي من أن «التحرّكات الأمريكية قرب فنزويلا تزيد حالة التوتر».


ونددت الخارجية الروسية، السبت، «بالقوة العسكرية المفرطة»، التي تستخدمها الولايات المتحدة في منطقة البحر الكاريبي، في إطار ما تقول إدارة ترمب إنها حملة ضد مهربي المخدرات. وأكدت موسكو دعمها لقادة فنزويلا.


وقالت المتحدثة باسم الوزارة ماريا زاخاروفا: «نندد بشدة باستخدام القوة العسكرية المفرطة في تنفيذ عمليات مكافحة المخدرات»، مضيفة أن مثل هذه الإجراءات تنتهك التشريعات المحلية الأمريكية وقواعد القانون الدولي.


وجددت التأكيد على دعم موسكو الراسخ للقيادة الفنزويلية في الدفاع عن سيادتها الوطنية.


وعززت الولايات المتحدة وجودها العسكري الكبير في منطقة البحر الكاريبي خلال الأشهر القليلة الماضية، بطائرات مقاتلة وسفن حربية وآلاف الجنود. واستهدفت الحملة الأمريكية 14 قارباً على الأقل، وقتلت نحو 61 شخصاً في منطقة البحر الكاريبي وشرق المحيط الهادي.


ووقع الرئيسان الروسي فلاديمير بوتين ونظيره الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، اتفاقية شراكة استراتيجية في موسكو في مايو الماضي.