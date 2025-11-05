اعتبر نائب وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرجي ريابكوف، أن الظروف لم تتهيأ بعد لتنظيم لقاء بين الرئيسين الروسي فلاديمير بوتين والأمريكي دونالد ترمب، بعد تعليق خطط عقد قمة كانت مقررة بين الرئيسين في بودابست الشهر الماضي.
وقال ريابكوف في تصريحات للصحفيين، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إن أي قمة تتطلب تحضيرات معمقة ودراسة متأنية لجميع الجوانب، وحتى اليوم، لم يتم الوفاء بأي من شروط تنظيم هذا الاجتماع، بحسب ما نقلت عنه وكالة «تاس» الروسية.
لا تقدم في استئناف الرحلات
وأضاف أن وزارتي الخارجية في البلدين تعملان بنشاط على كل ما يتعلق بالجانب الفني لهذا النوع من الاتصالات، لافتاً إلى أنه في هذه المرحلة، أهم شيء بالنسبة لنا هو ضمان أن يكون الإطار الذي صاغه الرؤساء في قمة ألاسكا منتصف أغسطس، مليئاً بتفاصيل ملموسة.
ولفت المسؤول الروسي إلى أن مسألة استئناف الرحلات الجوية المباشرة بين روسيا والولايات المتحدة، لا تزال على جدول الأعمال، ولكن لم يحرز أي تقدم حتى الآن.
ودعا ريابكوف إلى استئناف الرحلات الجوية المباشرة بين البلدين، معرباً عن أسفه أنه لم يتم إحراز التقدم اللازم حتى الآن، ولكننا لم نرفع المسألة من جدول الأعمال، وسنواصل العمل على ذلك. وأفاد بأن روسيا والولايات المتحدة على اتصال دائم، والقضايا الأمنية تعتبر من الأولويات الأساسية.
تحركات تفاقم التوتر
وحذّر نائب وزير الخارجية الروسي من أن «التحرّكات الأمريكية قرب فنزويلا تزيد حالة التوتر».
ونددت الخارجية الروسية، السبت، «بالقوة العسكرية المفرطة»، التي تستخدمها الولايات المتحدة في منطقة البحر الكاريبي، في إطار ما تقول إدارة ترمب إنها حملة ضد مهربي المخدرات. وأكدت موسكو دعمها لقادة فنزويلا.
وقالت المتحدثة باسم الوزارة ماريا زاخاروفا: «نندد بشدة باستخدام القوة العسكرية المفرطة في تنفيذ عمليات مكافحة المخدرات»، مضيفة أن مثل هذه الإجراءات تنتهك التشريعات المحلية الأمريكية وقواعد القانون الدولي.
وجددت التأكيد على دعم موسكو الراسخ للقيادة الفنزويلية في الدفاع عن سيادتها الوطنية.
وعززت الولايات المتحدة وجودها العسكري الكبير في منطقة البحر الكاريبي خلال الأشهر القليلة الماضية، بطائرات مقاتلة وسفن حربية وآلاف الجنود. واستهدفت الحملة الأمريكية 14 قارباً على الأقل، وقتلت نحو 61 شخصاً في منطقة البحر الكاريبي وشرق المحيط الهادي.
ووقع الرئيسان الروسي فلاديمير بوتين ونظيره الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، اتفاقية شراكة استراتيجية في موسكو في مايو الماضي.
The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov considered that the conditions are not yet ripe to organize a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American President Donald Trump, following the suspension of plans for a summit that was scheduled to take place between the two presidents in Budapest last month.
Ryabkov stated in remarks to reporters today (Wednesday) that any summit requires in-depth preparations and careful consideration of all aspects, and to date, none of the conditions for organizing this meeting have been met, according to the Russian news agency "TASS."
No progress in resuming flights
He added that the foreign ministries of both countries are actively working on everything related to the technical aspects of this type of communication, noting that at this stage, the most important thing for us is to ensure that the framework outlined by the presidents at the Alaska summit in mid-August is filled with concrete details.
The Russian official pointed out that the issue of resuming direct flights between Russia and the United States remains on the agenda, but no progress has been made so far.
Ryabkov called for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, expressing regret that the necessary progress has not yet been achieved, but we have not removed the issue from the agenda, and we will continue to work on it. He reported that Russia and the United States are in constant contact, and security issues are considered a top priority.
Moves that exacerbate tension
The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister warned that "American movements near Venezuela increase the state of tension."
The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned on Saturday the "excessive military force" used by the United States in the Caribbean region, as part of what the Trump administration calls a campaign against drug traffickers. Moscow reaffirmed its support for the leaders of Venezuela.
Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated: "We strongly condemn the use of excessive military force in carrying out anti-drug operations," adding that such actions violate U.S. domestic legislation and international law.
Moscow reiterated its firm support for the Venezuelan leadership in defending its national sovereignty.
The United States has bolstered its significant military presence in the Caribbean region over the past few months, deploying fighter jets, warships, and thousands of soldiers. The American campaign targeted at least 14 boats and resulted in the deaths of about 61 people in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific Ocean.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro signed a strategic partnership agreement in Moscow last May.