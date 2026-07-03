يتقدم رئيس وأعضاء مجلس الإدارة، وأعضاء الجمعية العمومية، وكافة منسوبي مؤسسة عكاظ للصحافة والنشر، بخالص العزاء وصادق المواساة إلى مدير عام المؤسسة الزميل عبدالله بن سليمان بن صالح الحسون، في وفاة المغفور له -بإذن الله- شقيقه أحمد بن سليمان بن صالح الحسون، الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله فجر (الجمعة) 18 محرم 1448هـ.

من المقرر أن تُقام الصلاة على الفقيد -بمشيئة الله تعالى- بعد صلاة عصر (الجمعة) في جامع الملك سعود بطريق المدينة الطالع في حي الشرفية بمحافظة جدة، وسوف يوارى جثمانه الثرى في مقبرة الرويس نجد بحي الرويس.

(العزاء في حي البساتين)

ويستقبل ذوو الفقيد المعزين ابتداءً من (الجمعة) ولمدة ثلاثة أيام؛ حيث يقام عزاء الرجال في حي البساتين بجوار مسجد ابن كثير، فيما يقام عزاء النساء في منزل والدته بحي البساتين، شارع حميد النيابي.

تتقدم «عكاظ» بخالص العزاء وصادق المواساة إلى أسرة الفقيد وذويه، سائلة الله تعالى أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يجزيه خير الجزاء، وأن يلهم أهله ومحبيه الصبر والسلوان.