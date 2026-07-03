The Chairman and members of the Board of Directors, members of the General Assembly, and all employees of Okaz for Press and Publishing extend their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the General Manager of the institution, colleague Abdullah bin Suleiman bin Saleh Al-Hassoun, on the passing of his brother, the late -God willing- Ahmed bin Suleiman bin Saleh Al-Hassoun, who passed away to the mercy of God on the morning of (Friday) 18 Muharram 1448 AH.

The prayer for the deceased is scheduled to be held -God willing- after the afternoon prayer (Friday) at King Saud Mosque on Al-Madina Road in Al-Sharafiya neighborhood in Jeddah, and his body will be laid to rest in Al-Ruwais Najd Cemetery in Al-Ruwais neighborhood.

(Condolences in Al-Basateen neighborhood)

The family of the deceased will receive condolences starting from (Friday) for three days; the men's condolence will be held in Al-Basateen neighborhood next to Ibn Kathir Mosque, while the women's condolence will take place at his mother's house in Al-Basateen neighborhood, Hamid Al-Niyabi Street.

Okaz extends its heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to envelop him in His vast mercy, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, to reward him with the best rewards, and to inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.