تحولت الحقول الخضراء لقرية القراقرة التابعة لمركز منيا القمح بمحافظة الشرقية المصرية، من مصدر للرزق إلى ساحة رعب وموت حقيقي، بعدما فرضت ثعابين «الكوبرا» السامة حظر تجوال إجباري على الأهالي، حاصدةً أرواح ضحيتين من سكان القرية خلال أيام معدودة، وسط حالة من الذهول والذعر الجماعي.

المأساة بدأت من قلب حقول الأرز، حيث لم تعد الثعابين مجرد زواحف عادية، بل تحولت إلى «أفاعٍ قاتلة» تتربص بكل من يطأ الأرض.

وعاشت القرية صدمتين متتاليتين في أقل من أسبوعين:

  • الضحية الأولى: ربة منزل (37 عاماً) وأم لثلاثة أطفال، خرجت لمساعدة زوجها في «شتل» محصول الأرز، لتباغتها لدغة ثعبان سامة أنهت حياتها في الحال قبل أن تصل للمستشفى.
  • الضحية الثانية: بعد 10 أيام فقط، لقى طفل (10 سنوات) المصير المأساوي نفسه أثناء مساعدته لوالده في الحقل، ولم تفلح محاولات إنقاذه بالمستشفى المركزي رغم حقنه بالمصل المضاد.

وكان تكرر الفاجعة سبباً دفع المزارعين لامتناع عن الذهاب لحقولهم في توقيت حرج من الموسم الزراعي، بينما حبس الأهالي أطفالهم داخل البيوت خوفاً من الموت الزاحف.

سر الغزو المباغت

وأكد مسؤول في وزارة البيئة المصرية أن المصدر الرئيسي لهذه الزواحف السامة هو «المجرى المائي» (الترعة) الذي يمر بعدة قرى قبل أن يصب في القراقرة.

وفجّر نقيب الفلاحين المصريين حسين عبدالرحمن مفاجأة بشأن أسباب هذا الانتشار المرعب، موجزاً إياها في:

  • موجة الحر الشديدة: التي تدفع الثعابين لمغادرة الشقوق الجافة والبحث عن المناطق الرطبة كالحقول.
  • تبطين وتطهير الترع: وهي عملية هندسية ممتازة لكنها دمرت الجحور القديمة للأفاعي، مما جعلها تفزع وتخرج للبحث عن ملاذات بديلة وسط الحشائش والأراضي.
  • خلل التوازن البيئي: وتراجع أعداد الأعداء الطبيعيين للثعابين مثل النمس، والثعالب، والبوم.

أمام هذا الخطر الداهم، أعلنت وزارتا البيئة والزراعة المصريتين عن تضافر الجهود لبدء حملات تطهير مكثفة باستخدام تقنيات حديثة واصطياد الثعابين وتنقية المجاري المائية، مع تزويد الوحدات الصحية بالقرية بجرعات فورية وكافية من الأمصال.

ووجه نقيب الفلاحين نصائح ذهبية للمزارعين لحماية أنفسهم، مشدداً على ضرورة ارتداء الأحذية الطويلة والقفازات أثناء العمل، واستخدام «نبات الشيح» ونشره في محيط المنازل وفجوات التربة، لكونه من أبرز النباتات الطبيعية الطاردة للزواحف والأفاعي بفضل رائحته النفاذة.