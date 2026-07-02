The green fields of the village of Al-Qaraqira, belonging to the Minya al-Qamh Center in Egypt's Sharqia Governorate, have transformed from a source of livelihood into a scene of real terror and death, after poisonous "cobra" snakes imposed a mandatory curfew on the residents, claiming the lives of two victims from the village within a few days, amidst a state of shock and collective panic.

The tragedy began in the heart of the rice fields, where snakes are no longer just ordinary reptiles, but have turned into "deadly vipers" lying in wait for anyone who steps on the ground.

The village experienced two consecutive shocks in less than two weeks:

The first victim: a housewife (37 years old) and mother of three children, who went out to help her husband with the rice planting, only to be surprised by a venomous snake bite that ended her life instantly before she could reach the hospital.

The second victim: just 10 days later, a child (10 years old) met the same tragic fate while helping his father in the field, and attempts to save him at the central hospital failed despite administering the antidote.

The recurrence of this tragedy led farmers to refrain from going to their fields at a critical time in the agricultural season, while residents kept their children indoors for fear of the creeping death.

The Secret of the Sudden Invasion

A responsible official in the Egyptian Ministry of Environment confirmed that the main source of these venomous reptiles is the "waterway" (the irrigation canal) that passes through several villages before flowing into Al-Qaraqira.

Hussein Abdel Rahman, the head of the Egyptian Farmers' Syndicate, revealed a surprise regarding the reasons for this terrifying spread, summarizing them as follows:

Severe heat wave: which drives snakes to leave dry cracks and search for moist areas like fields.

Lining and cleaning of canals: an excellent engineering process that has destroyed the old burrows of snakes, causing them to panic and emerge in search of alternative shelters among the grass and land.

Environmental imbalance: and the decline in the numbers of natural enemies of snakes such as mongooses, foxes, and owls.

In the face of this looming danger, the Egyptian Ministries of Environment and Agriculture announced their efforts to start intensive cleaning campaigns using modern techniques to capture snakes and purify waterways, while providing the health units in the village with immediate and sufficient doses of antivenom.

The head of the Farmers' Syndicate offered golden advice to farmers to protect themselves, emphasizing the necessity of wearing long boots and gloves while working, and using "wormwood" and spreading it around homes and soil gaps, as it is one of the most prominent natural plants repelling reptiles and snakes due to its strong scent.